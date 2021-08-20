THE ISSUE: “The Lancaster County treasurer said doe-tag applications mailed to her office last month by hundreds of Pennsylvania deer hunters were held up by the U.S. Postal Service for 18 days,” staff writer P.J. Reilly reported in the Aug. 15 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. “As a result, dozens of hunters who mailed in their applications in time for the doe-tag lottery did not receive tags for one of Pennsylvania’s most popular hunting areas.” Writing to the Pennsylvania Game Commission about the situation, Lancaster County Assistant Deputy Treasurer Donna Haley stated, “This is absolutely a failure on the part of USPS, and we are taking the fall once again for their inability to process mail in a timely and efficient manner.”

We understand the frustration of the hunters who didn’t receive doe tags for the 2021-22 hunting season because of this mess. It’s especially frustrating — in any aspect of our daily lives — to do everything right, meet all the deadlines and then be made to suffer the consequences of someone else’s incompetence.

According to Reilly’s reporting, some officials and state lawmakers believe the Game Commission’s current system of applying for doe tags through the mail is “antiquated” and is not the best or most efficient way to handle hunters’ applications.

Perhaps that’s true. It’s good practice, in both the public and private realms, to regularly consider new and better ways of doing things. Better service makes for happier consumers and satisfied taxpayers.

But we disagree somewhat with the idea that state law must be changed as a way to avoid relying on the “antiquated” Postal Service.

There is no doubt that the Postal Service is struggling, and has been for a while. But the best answer cannot be to abandon using it or create workarounds.

Nor is the answer to simply resign ourselves to mail being held up for days and weeks.

The answer must be to fix the Postal Service.

We’re not yet at a point where we can do without it; tens of millions of Americans rely on U.S. mail for paying bills, sending important documents, voting in elections, conducting business, receiving necessary medications and, yes, maintaining connections with relatives and friends.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here are excerpts from letters published in LNP | LancasterOnline this year:

— “One of our credit card payments, though sent in ample time, arrived seven days past the due date. Bless the agent who wiped the extra charges and the threat of higher interest rates on the account,” wrote Shirley Cressman, of West Lampeter Township.

— “It took a month for my nephew in New Jersey to receive his Christmas gift, which was mailed the second week in December. ... I received a double bill from the electric company because it did not receive payment mailed two days after I received it. It was only going to Philadelphia from Lancaster,” wrote Helen Cusick, of East Lampeter Township.

— “Maybe the mail might go faster if we sent it by Pony Express,” summed up Dora Catherson, of Lancaster, expressing her frustration with being charged late fees after payments that she mailed in plenty of time arrived late.

We don’t have to think back far to a time when the Postal Service didn’t have this level of slowness and inefficiency.

Some view its problems as a function of how U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has managed — or willfully mismanaged — the agency since his appointment by the Trump administration last summer. Others believe the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 are at the root of inconsistent mail service.

We believe it’s a mixture of both. More importantly, we believe the Postal Service’s problems can be solved through better leadership and management.

And they must be solved. The guarantee of mail pickup and delivery is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Perhaps we can figure out how to handle doe tags without stamps and envelopes, but the Postal Service has too many other vital daily functions to allow its effectiveness to simply wither.

Wider problem

The struggles of the Postal Service are representative of the overall problem with much of government these days.

Too often, dealing with bureaucracy seems like wading through molasses.

Or even worse than molasses. One repeated target of taxpayers’ — and this editorial board’s — ire has been Pennsylvania’s system for handling unemployment benefits.

The state Department of Labor & Industry’s computer system received a major upgrade this summer, following more than a year of maddeningly poor service for Pennsylvanians seeking unemployment benefits amid the pandemic.

But, despite the upgrade, Spotlight PA still describes it as a system “riddled with inefficiencies that has left some without benefits for weeks or months.” (Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.)

And, again, listen to the local voices.

“I called the state (unemployment) office July 26 and thought I got lucky when someone answered right away,” Gail Jenks, of Lancaster Township, wrote in a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline. “I was disappointed, though, as she said she was not a consultant and could not assist me. She just took my information and passed it on to someone else. ... I am worse off than I was with the antiquated system.”

While frustrations with government tend to be most visible at the federal and state levels, they can also manifest locally for those seeking information, permits, services or records.

At all levels, we must have responsive, effective government.

Slow mail delivery and agencies that essentially say “take a number and we’ll get back to you” when dealing with people are emblematic of bad bureaucracy.

Elected officials have the job of overseeing these agencies. They must ensure that these agencies serve the public effectively, weed out waste and inefficiency and have the proper-sized staff and resources.

Lawmakers should also ensure that those charged with leading public agencies are held accountable for poor performance.

And if our lawmakers fail to do that, then it is our job as voters to hold them accountable.