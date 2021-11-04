THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Tuesday, two “former Lancaster city police officers who were fired last month for submitting falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards may have violated federal law, according to warnings issued by the FBI this year. ‘If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information,’ the FBI and Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General warned earlier this year. That’s exactly what Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp did, according to documents related to their firing, which LNP | LancasterOnline obtained through a Right-to-Know Law request.” The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office opened a criminal investigation Sept. 29.

Here are some facts in the case of former police officers Schaeffer, who according to Nephin was sworn in March 17, 2017, and fired Oct. 20, and Lapp, who was sworn in Aug. 10, 2016, and fired Oct. 18.

— They swore an oath to discharge their duties “with fidelity.”

— Instead, they squandered their jobs, which paid Schaeffer a base salary of more than $72,000 and Lapp a base salary of more than $79,000, over falsified vaccination cards.

— The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are safe, effective and free.

— Lancaster city employees aren’t even required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, though they must disclose their vaccination status to their supervisors. We believe that COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory, that the police credo of “protect and serve” ought to extend to protecting public health, especially as police officers often find themselves in close proximity to other people. But police unions across the nation have resisted mandatory vaccination. Lancaster city only strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccination, requiring the unvaccinated to wear masks in city buildings and in city vehicles if they’re not riding alone. That’s a pretty low bar to have to clear.

— And then there’s this obvious fact: Police officers are supposed to enforce laws, not break them. Those who aren’t willing to follow laws — such as those prohibiting forgery and fraud, for instance — shouldn’t be in the business of enforcing them.

The actions of Schaeffer and Lapp, as recounted in their termination documents, defy reason and understanding.

As Nephin reported, “Schaeffer got a blank vaccination card from her cousin, who is in the military and involved in vaccination efforts. She then made a copy and sold it to Lapp for $20, according to the documents. Fake vaccine information was filled out on the cards.”

So Lapp paid $20 for an illegally procured vaccination card instead of getting vaccinated for free.

The experience of reading Lapp’s and Schaeffer’s termination documents is akin to watching a car crash happen in slow motion and hoping someone will slam on the brakes to avert disaster.

According to those documents, Schaeffer filled out Lapp’s card for him, so it would not look like his handwriting. And she used his wife’s vaccination information to fill in the card. Schaeffer admitted to using her aunt’s vaccination information on her own forged card.

Lapp admitted during an interview with investigators that he was “aware Officer Schaeffer had other fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards and was possibly selling them,” but nevertheless failed to notify a supervisor. He also admitted that he approached two other officers and told them he knew “someone who could get them blank” vaccination cards, but those officers — wisely, honorably — did not take Lapp up on his offer.

According to the termination documents, Schaeffer used her own cousin — who clearly ought to face consequences, too — so she could perpetrate a scam on her employer. And then Schaeffer and Lapp were foolish enough to be heard “openly speaking about having fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.”

They also failed to appear at their due process hearings, submitting written statements instead that said they had “nothing further to add.”

This was not merely “conduct unbecoming an officer,” and unethical conduct that rendered Schaeffer and Lapp unfit to serve as police officers, as their termination documents stated, it was incredibly reckless.

They have a right to appeal, but we hope the police union takes the loss on this one. The firing of Schaeffer and Lapp seems entirely fair. They have burned their credibility; the union shouldn’t throw its credibility into the bonfire, too.

No criminal charges yet have been filed, but we hope the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and FBI take this matter seriously. Civilians need to see that police officers who are accused of break laws aren’t given special treatment.

And, as Nephin reported, cases “targeting fake and stolen vaccine cards have been filed and prosecuted in the months since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.”

A Michigan nurse was arrested and charged by federal authorities for allegedly “stealing or embezzling” COVID-19 vaccination cards from a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, “along with vaccine lot numbers necessary to make the cards appear legitimate — and then reselling those cards and information to individuals within the metro Detroit community” for $150 to $200 each, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Michigan. (We feel compelled to mention yet again that COVID-19 vaccination is free.)

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested in August “on charges he sold 125 authentic vaccination cards for about $10 each,” Nephin reported.

And the FBI is investigating accusations that three Vermont state troopers were involved in a scheme to create fraudulent vaccination cards; those troopers resigned in August and September, Nephin noted.

The case of Schaeffer and Lapp raises questions that go beyond legality. We continue to be saddened by those who won’t get vaccinated against a virus that has killed more than 750,000 Americans. We understand that, tragically, vaccination has been turned into a weapon of the culture wars.

But more than 425 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Volumes of data show that the vaccines are safe.

What is not safe: Falsely claiming to have been vaccinated, potentially putting others at risk of contracting a highly transmissible, dangerous virus. That is selfish and irresponsible.

Election workers

We would like to extend our great thanks to the Lancaster County residents who worked the polls on Election Day. The job isn’t glamorous, but it’s essential. Democracy wouldn’t work without you.

We encourage younger county residents to consider working the polls next year. The work lasts all of Election Day and requires training, but you’ll be paid for your efforts. The seniors who have served election after election, year after year, could use some relief. See vote.pa.gov for more details.