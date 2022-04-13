THE ISSUE

“A 10-year-old downtown Lancaster garage could draw a new type of development most likely never seen before in the county — out of thin air,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported Sunday in the “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “Through a public records request, LNP | LancasterOnline obtained a purchase agreement from the South Central Transit Authority to sell the ‘air rights’ for the space over the Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station Parking Garage at North Queen and East Chestnut streets. Lancaster-based developer Eberly Myers LLC agreed to purchase the air rights for $790,000, with final approval still needed from the Federal Transit Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closing on the deal is also contingent on the developer securing construction financing and contractors to begin building, according to the agreement.” Eberly Myers secured an initial agreement to explore developing the air rights in June 2020.

At first glance, the concept seems strange.

Air rights?

How could air be a real estate commodity?

But when land and housing are scanty, especially in cities, building vertically is sensible. So we’re intrigued by the prospect of vertical development coming to Lancaster.

Lancaster city’s skyline is lovely. Building upward only will add to it.

Building atop of existing buildings can be a smart way of maximizing the use of land, the availability of which is ever shrinking.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported Sunday, “Eberly Myers wants to build a four- to six-story apartment building on top of the parking garage that would include 70 to 90 studio and one-bedroom apartments, according to Benjamin Myers, a partner at the developer group.

“It could be the first-ever housing development in Lancaster County built on property acquired through air rights — basically the ‘land’ above an existing building.”

As Lisi reported, “Air rights describe a fundamental aspect of property rights in the United States, which have their roots in English common law, according to Matt Crème, a Lancaster-based land-use attorney and solicitor for various municipalities in the county.”

That principle: “The ownership of a property extends all the way down to the core of the earth and up to the heavens,” Crème said. “And you can — the word is ‘sever’ — the mineral rights for example, or the air rights and sell those separately.”

Down “to the core of the earth and up to the heavens” — how very poetic.

A deal was in place in the 2010s for a developer to build luxury condominiums above the Queen Street Station Parking Garage, but the plan evaporated in the wake of the Great Recession.

Then, in 2017, the Lancaster-based nonprofit developer HDC MidAtlantic “had an option agreement to develop the air rights for an affordable housing development,” Lisi noted. “But the affordable housing builder was unable to solve a $3 million financing gap to move forward on the project, according to Dana Hanchin, HDC’s president and CEO.”

That is a real shame. Lancaster city and county needed, and still need, more affordable housing units.

While this latest project isn’t going to create $500,000 condos like the one that fizzled in the 2010s, Myers told Lisi that the goal would be to rent the studio and one-bedroom units at about $1,100 to $1,600 per month.

Christopher Delfs, director of Lancaster city’s Department of Community Planning and Economic Development, said one key data source estimates that the average rent in the city in 2021 was $845 for studio apartments and $1,141 for one-bedroom apartments. (The average for two-bedroom apartments: $1,277.)

So these rental units would cost more than the current city averages. We only can hope the rental prices don’t increase between now and when the project is completed.

Which isn’t a certainty, but as Greg Downing, executive director of the South Central Transit Authority — which operates both the Red Rose Transit Authority and the Berks Area Regional Transit Authority — told Lisi, the authority has “never been this close” to a final deal.

Downing said the $790,000 price is based on land appraisals of the air rights.

Federal and state regulations tied to the parking garage require that air rights be sold at “fair market value,” Downing explained.

If the deal is approved, the South Central Transit Authority will use the money for Red Rose Transit Authority operations — which would be a boon to the system.

Myers said building on an already-existing structure removes some of the risk for a developer. “I know the risks of vertical building starting at 85 feet versus digging in the ground and finding water or rock,” which can create surprise costs, Myers told Lisi. (The steel-and-concrete parking garage was designed to be capable of handling additional floors.)

Another bonus for the developer: the opportunity to offer parking without having to spend money to build it at a typical cost of more than $20,000 per parking space.

Concentrating housing near transportation hubs is good planning. And it could be beneficial for the environment, except that the motorists who use the Queen Street Station Parking Garage are not using it for its original purpose, which was to park their personal vehicles and then use public transportation.

The 395-space garage is fully occupied, Downing said, and has a waiting list. County employees get a discount on the $65 monthly fee — Downing, inexplicably, declined to divulge the discount amount. (Businesses can get group rates at $55 a month with a yearlong contract, according to the Red Rose Transit Authority website.)

“The federal transit funds that paid for the $20.2 million parking garage were intended for ‘multimodal’ transportation,” Lisi explained, “meaning the expectation was that people who parked at the garage would then hop on a bus” to the Amtrak station, which is a mile away and has limited parking.

But only a handful of garage users in 2022 take the bus to get to the Amtrak station, Downing said.

This is disappointing.

And we’re not sure that the situation is going to improve when apartment renters are parking in the garage.

But vertical development using air rights is an intriguing possibility for Lancaster. We hope it pays dividends not just for developers, but for the community.