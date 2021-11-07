THE ISSUE

“The first pediatric COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Lancaster County on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for emergency authorization for children 5 to 11 years old,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported. “There are nearly 50,000 children in this age group in Lancaster County, according to a 2019 estimate by the Pennsylvania State Data Center.” Brambila noted: “Health officials don’t expect a crush of pediatric patients seeking COVID-19 vaccines as seen earlier this year when demand outstripped supply.” But they cautioned that “appointments may initially be limited for this age group, which will receive roughly a third of the dose of adolescents and adults.”

Last week’s decision by the CDC to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 was long awaited by countless parents. We know kids who were excited, too, thrilled at the prospect of being able to join their older, vaccinated siblings and friends in activities from which they were excluded because of their unvaccinated status.

But the parents we know were particularly relieved, after nearly 20 long months of worrying that their children might be among those who fell seriously ill should they be infected with COVID-19. They read of children in pediatric intensive care units. They know that long COVID — lingering COVID-19 symptoms that can be debilitating for some — could result from even a mild infection. To be liberated from the fear of the worst possible outcomes was an early holiday present, a reason for which to be grateful at Thanksgiving.

According to the latest state infection data, more than 64,000 school-age children ages 5-18 in Pennsylvania —3,057 in Lancaster County — have contracted COVID-19 since Aug. 16. And, as Brambila reported Thursday, “145 children across Pennsylvania have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a condition that inflames different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and gastrointestinal organs. The syndrome is a condition associated with exposure to COVID-19

“We’ve taken care of children throughout this pandemic,” Dr. Patrick Gavigan, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, told Brambila. “I think having this tool available for a greater proportion of our children is a great step forward in our ability to kind of fight COVID in the pediatric population.”

It also will help to curb COVID-19 transmission in the wider population.

As pediatricians Anna Sick-Samuels of Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and Allison Messina of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital explain on the Hopkins Medicine website, “Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 can help stop other variants from emerging.”

They note that cases of COVID-19 “are increasing among children, and the delta variant appears to be playing a role. Reducing viral transmission by getting vaccinated also reduces the virus’ chance to mutate into new variants that may be even more dangerous.” When adults and children are not vaccinated, the virus “can transmit easily” among them, “giving new variants a chance to emerge.”

What pediatricians say

As parents ourselves, we know two things: Parents and caregivers will want to be certain the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is safe for their children. And they will want to know what people actually trained in medicine have to say on this score, not the members of a newspaper editorial board. So we’re going to rely here on the expertise of physicians, not pundits.

The Pfizer vaccine was developed using technology that had been studied for decades. Don’t take our word for it. Take the word of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a professional organization of 67​,000 pediatricians across the United States.

As the academy’s website (healthychildren.org) explains, “The COVID-19 vaccine works similarly to other vaccines your child has had. Germs such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, invade and multiply inside the body. The vaccine helps stop this by teaching the immune system to recognize and make antibodies that fight the virus.”

The Pfizer vaccine contains messenger RNA “made up of nucleic acids, which are the building blocks of all our cells. The mRNA carries instructions inside a lipid (fat) coating that tells cells to produce harmless pieces of ‘spike’ protein. These look like spikes on the actual COVID virus. When the cells make these pieces of spike protein, the immune system recognizes that they should not be there. Your child’s body then makes antibodies that get rid of the spike pieces. These antibodies remember how to protect your child from the virus in the future.” An important note: Vaccines made with messenger RNA do not interact with a person’s DNA at all.

Once your child has had two doses of the vaccine, “there is less of a chance they will get COVID-19,” the academy’s website notes. “And if they do get infected with the virus, including the widely circulating Delta variant, they likely will not be as sick as they would without the vaccine. They also are much less likely to be hospitalized if they get the virus.”

Not only are this and other rigorously tested vaccines safe but, as Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates, wrote in her Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, “Vaccines work really well in kids.” In fact, “they work better in kids than they do in adults.”

“Younger children,” Fenimore noted, “have stronger immune systems and they respond nicely to vaccines. They mount great antibody responses and achieve immunity more easily than adults.”

Fenimore is enthusiastic about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids, not least because she knows, having seen young patients throughout the pandemic, how much children need to return to some semblance of normal life.

“Literally, I want to see their faces and get past the need for masking, but, more importantly, past the need for limiting activities, canceling vacations and birthday parties, and missing school for quarantine,” she wrote. “Since August, there have been more than 2,000 school closings related to COVID-19, several of them in our county. We need to lift the weight that all of this has placed on our children and move toward the inclusion and togetherness that kids need for their physical and mental health.

“Vaccination will lead to caseload reduction in our community, which can, and should, lead to unmasking kids in school, and to once again saying yes to field trips, moon bounces and all athletic, musical and drama extracurriculars.”

That sound you may be hearing is of children cheering.

So, parents and caregivers, please talk to your child’s pediatrician about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fenimore wisely suggested that schools set “parameters for vaccination rates” to “allow for unmasking, and the lifting of restrictions,” which she believes will serve as motivation to get vaccinated. And she encouraged schools to provide in-school clinics and information on how and where to get the vaccine, and to allow “flexible attendance for vaccine-related missed time.”

Pediatricians overwhelmingly agree that vaccination is the best way to protect children from a highly transmissible infection that spares some but seriously sickens others. The free, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is a gift from science, delivered in time for the holiday season. What a huge relief.