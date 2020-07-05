THE ISSUE

Lancaster County has been in the “green” phase of the state’s reopening plan since June 26. Though the picture brightened somewhat last week, the county “has ranked high in recent weeks in both its per-capita rate of new cases, and its percentage of tests that turn out positive,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday. In states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, COVID-19 numbers and hospitalization rates are rising. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a Senate hearing last week that he feared that new COVID-19 cases could reach 100,000 a day if the current outbreaks in the U.S. South and West are not contained. Those outbreaks, he said, put “the entire country at risk.” As of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. had seen more than 128,000 deaths.

COVID-19 is nowhere near finished with us yet.

It may be tempting to pretend the health crisis is over. To pick up our lives where we dropped them in March and resume life as usual. Because it’s summer, right, when the living is supposed to be easy?

But as The Associated Press reported, “The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.”

The outlier? Pennsylvania, which on Thursday reported its highest one-day total of new cases since May.

The surge, the AP noted, “has been blamed in part on Americans not covering their faces or following other social distancing rules as states lifted their lockdowns over the past few weeks. Fauci warned that if people don’t start complying, ‘We’re going to be in some serious difficulty.’ ”

Lancaster County residents: We’ve sacrificed so much to get us to where we are. We must continue to be careful.

We can’t go backward. We have to keep our COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers in check, so we can keep businesses open and prepare for children to return to school in August.

To that end, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine smartly expanded the state’s mask order last week: Masks now are required whenever we leave our homes, even in outdoor spaces if a social distance of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained consistently among people from different households. (Exceptions are made for children under 2 years and people with respiratory issues, mental health issues or a disability that makes mask-wearing difficult.)

We’d remind you not to just wear a mask, but to wear it properly. It has to cover your nose and mouth to serve its purpose.

Don’t take chances

In places where COVID-19 is raging, many of the infections are being attributed to young people in bars. We don’t want Lancaster County bars and restaurants to have to close again, as they have temporarily in western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County.

So 20-somethings and 30-somethings: COVID-19 is frequently likened to Russian roulette — you may get mild symptoms, or you may end up on a ventilator. Do you really want to chance it?

And even if your symptoms are mild, you may infect your family members. The lives of your parents and grandparents — and those of the medical workers who will need to care for them — aren’t worth the carefree fun you may believe you’re owed.

In Florida where, according to the Miami Herald, Thursday’s 10,109 new cases broke another single-day state record, the median age of the infected is now in the mid-30s. It was previously in the 60s.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

So — everyone — maintain social distances. Mask up. And if you go to a local bar, don’t drink so much alcohol that you forget we’re still trying to get through a pandemic. (To be clear, drinking to the point of forgetting is always a terrible idea.)

As state Rep. Bob Merski of Erie County has put it, “Green is not a vaccine.”

“Green is not a vaccine” needs to be our mantra. We can resume some social activities, but only if we do so carefully. Outdoor activities are generally safer than indoor ones.

But even if you travel to a Delaware beach, for instance, you’re taking risks.

The Delaware Division of Public Health issued an alert last Sunday that noted that for “the second time in just over a week,” it was urging “people in the Delaware beach area, particularly in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, to get tested for COVID-19.”

The alert was issued after 100 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rehoboth Beach, and another dozen tested positive at Dewey Beach.

“We are extremely concerned by yet another cluster of COVID-19 cases in the beach area and the potential for spread to others both at work and in social gatherings,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of Delaware’s Division of Public Health.

Surreal summer

We know this isn’t the summer everyone wanted.

Fourth of July festivities were canceled all over Lancaster County — even Lititz’s 203rd Independence Day event had to go virtual this year. (Alas, the pandemic seems only to have ramped up private fireworks displays — much to the dismay of dogs, and people, all over the county.)

We won’t be able to attend concerts in Long’s Park this summer. There will be no Long’s Park Art Festival or Mount Gretna Art Show. Many late-summer and fall fairs have been canceled.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park last week to resume their coronavirus-interrupted spring training, but if and when the season begins later this month, it will be a short one — only 60 regular-season games, rather than the usual 162. And that’s if everything goes well.

As we’re learning, this is not a year when everything goes well.

A video that went viral on Twitter last week showed a very large bird (possibly an osprey) flying over ocean with a very large fish (probably not a shark; possibly a ladyfish) in its talons. Politico reporter Eugene Daniels tweeted: “2020 is the bird. We are the (fish).”

It does feel as if we’re in the grip of a year that won’t let us go.

But if we’re well enough to make jokes about it, we’re fortunate. We just need to get through it, and we’ll do that by taking the necessary precautions to keep others well — and by them doing the same for us.