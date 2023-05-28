THE ISSUE

In 2018, students across Lancaster County and the United States responded to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, by staging walkouts and marches to protest gun violence. An entire LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section was filled with letters and columns from local students debating the issues around gun regulation and school safety. In 2019, this newspaper launched Generation Z(eal), a page in the Perspective section devoted to the opinion writing of Lancaster County high school and college students. Generation Z(eal), on Page F6 of this section, continues to amplify the voices of local students born after 1996 who are part of Generation Z.

Generation Z members have a lot to say. And we’re glad to give them a place to say it.

If you’re not already a regular reader of the Generation Z(eal) page, we’d strongly suggest you become one. Because the kids are not merely all right — they are wonderful.

Smart. Open-minded. Insightful. Generous. Compassionate. Determined. Caring.

They grew up in the shadow of 9/11, never knowing a world free of the threat of terrorism. They’ve endured economic turmoil and a virulent pandemic. Lockdowns and active-shooter drills are part of the fabric of their school lives. They are digital natives, who write school essays on Google Docs and turn book reports into PowerPoint presentations.

“Members of Gen Z are more racially and ethnically diverse than any previous generation, and they are on track to be the most well-educated generation yet,” the Pew Research Center reported in 2020.

They’re comfortable with this diversity, and diversity of other sorts. They view societal change in a positive light, according to Pew, and they tend to be very concerned about climate change. This last thing isn’t surprising — they’ll inherit a planet sorely in need of fixing.

What has struck us about contributors to the Generation Z(eal) page has been their willingness to tackle complicated issues. Credit is owed, too, to the teachers who shepherd these columns from the classroom to us.

The May 21 Generation Z(eal) page illustrates this point. Warwick High School students wrote about “snowplow parenting” and the need for children to learn for themselves how to deal with failure; the dangers of emotional abuse and the need to recognize it; the need for parents to discuss race and racism with their children; and the need for schools to provide feminine hygiene products to students at no cost.

These were not the issues on our minds when we were in high school. And yet these students wrote thoughtfully about these thorny subjects.

And this compelling page was not an outlier.

On the May 14 Generation Z(eal) page, students from Garden Spot High School in the Eastern Lancaster County School District wrote about the trauma inflicted on children when siblings are separated in the foster care system; the role that counseling plays in overcoming trauma; and the need for schools to do more to help students with social anxiety.

Issues around mental health are frequently examined by the student contributors to Generation Z(eal) — an indication of how young people are faring as they deal with the aforementioned active-shooter drills, as well as social media and standardized testing, homework and other pressures. Educators and policymakers: Please take note.

On the May 7 page, the columns from Conestoga Valley High School students included one about the need for the federal government to do more to curb gun violence, and another about the growing political influence of Gen Z and how politicians could reach younger voters. A third column examined a less serious subject — Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock — but was still thought-provoking.

Student writers have examined all manner of education-related issues, such as dress codes and school start times. But they’ve also tackled the issues of abortion, gender discrimination, racial stereotyping, eating disorders, anti-LGBTQ+ hatred — the kind of complex subjects that some adults fear teenagers will read about in school library books. The reality is that these issues are already on the minds of young people.

So, please, heed these words from Warwick ninth grader Sophie Smutz in a Nov. 20 column: “Banning books limits students’ access to certain material that would truly help them understand the real world.”

And these words from Warwick ninth grader Katie Dabbs in an April 23 column: “There could come a time when parents and teachers find that the books kids enjoy reading — books about people just like them — are gone. And that will come with consequences.”

Indeed.

The students have explored subjects ranging from cancel culture to diet culture, from patriotism to artificial intelligence.

And they’ve told us what they need to be prepared to take on the world.

Manheim Township 11th grader Addison Journey wrote this Feb. 19: “Educating high school students about politics is crucial to their understanding of civic engagement, critical thinking and global awareness. An understanding of politics is also essential for active and informed citizenship.” We couldn’t agree more.

Some of our Generation Z(eal) contributors are graduating this year. We congratulate them; we can’t wait to see what they accomplish.

We thank all the students who have contributed so far to Generation Z(eal) for sharing their worries, their hopes, their opinions and their insights. And we thank their teachers, too.

The Generation Z(eal) page generally takes a summer hiatus. But we look forward to reading more from Lancaster County students once summer ends. We hope you do, too.