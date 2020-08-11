THE ISSUE

In a news release issued Monday, the Pennsylvania departments of Education, Health, Human Services and Insurance remind parents “to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date as part of back-to-school preparations. Vaccine requirements also extend to students of cyber and charter schools,” the release states. “Vaccines are a necessary precaution needed to protect infants, children and teens from serious childhood diseases such as measles, mumps and chickenpox. Staying up to date with immunizations provides the best protection against disease and is essential to individual and population health.” A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that routine childhood vaccinations declined significantly during the spring because of COVID-19.

Parents: We know you’ve got a lot on your plates right now. We know the spring shutdown made visits to the pediatrician’s office difficult, even scary.

But pediatricians know how to keep your children safe, and their offices have implemented stringent health measures. And keeping your children safe means ensuring that their immunizations are up to date.

Even if your kids are attending virtual classes beginning this month, please make sure they’re fully immunized against vaccine-preventable childhood diseases.

Now is not the time to risk having your kids contract measles or chickenpox or whooping cough or meningitis. They need to be as healthy as possible as summer turns to fall and flu season arrives, when health care providers are going to be handling both COVID-19 patients and people sick with influenza.

Some of those COVID-19 patients likely will be children.

Nearly 180,000 new child cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S. from July 9 to Aug. 6, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. And “over 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic,” that report states.

Younger children don’t often experience serious COVID-19 symptoms, but a rare inflammatory condition in children linked to the coronavirus can be serious, requiring intensive hospital care.

So taking vaccine-preventable diseases off the list of potential health dangers for kids ought to be a priority.

We were disappointed when, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the state Department of Health “quietly announced late last month that it was temporarily suspending requirements for children’s immunizations.” Doctors, the Inquirer reported, feared the move “could send mixed signals to parents about the importance of preventing disease, and could mark a return for vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.”

We share that fear.

The message on childhood vaccinations should be crystal-clear: They’re essential. And they should not be delayed.

According to the news release from the state, the temporary regulatory suspension of children’s immunization requirements “allows children to enter and attend school or an early childhood program for two months without the required immunizations.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The grace period was shortened in 2017 from eight months — a ridiculously long period for students to attend school without being fully immunized — to five days. Now the state is giving parents two months to get their children immunized.

In our view, two months is a waste of precious time in the battle against infectious disease. But we accept the need for some flexibility.

We’d just ask parents to please not delay any longer.

And please do not heed nonsense from vaccination opponents who claim to know more than pediatricians and actual scientists about the safety of childhood immunizations.

Vaccines are safe. And lifesaving. According to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, immunizations “currently prevent 2 million to 3 million deaths every year.”

They protect not only the children who receive them but the babies who are too young, or the children whose immune systems are too weakened by chemotherapy, to be immunized.

They do not cause autism, and the quack who once claimed they did was stripped of his medical license for conducting dangerously faulty and fraudulent research. And the diseases they prevent aren’t mere childhood rites of passage — they can lead to hospitalization, disability and death.

It would be nice to have a county public health department that would encourage vaccination as a public health imperative.

In the absence of such an entity, we implore readers to rely on actual science, instead of junk science. Rely on medical doctors and organizations like the CDC and Johns Hopkins University and the American Academy of Pediatrics and reliable news sources like Stat (statnews.com) and LNP | LancasterOnline rather than spurious sites that traffic in anti-vaccination falsehoods.

In the world of actual science, researchers are working tirelessly to develop a safe COVID-19 vaccine that might allow us to return to normal life once it’s distributed widely.

In the meantime, the CDC urges us — not just kids, but all of us — to get this year’s flu vaccine beginning in September. Reducing the number of people who become seriously ill with the flu will be vital in ensuring that there are hospital beds and other health care resources available for COVID-19 patients in the fall and winter.

But that’s next month.

This month, parents, please schedule your children’s vaccinations. And remember to mask up as you complete your other back-to-school preparations.

The pandemic has caused many of us to feel as if we’ve lost control of our lives. Protecting our kids against vaccine-preventable disease is something we have the power to do.