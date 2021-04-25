THE ISSUE

One week ago, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center “hit a new milestone in the fight to defeat COVID-19: 100,000 vaccines in arms,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported. Pennsylvania has opened up vaccine eligibility to all Pennsylvanians 16 and older. Available vaccine doses now may be exceeding interest in getting vaccinated: Brambila noted that the cancellation, or no-show, rate at the mass vaccination site at Park City Center doubled last week from the previous week to 4%. The center has expanded its same-day walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccination and extended evening hours to 6:30 p.m.

The staff at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center enjoyed a small celebration after the 100,000th shot was given last Sunday morning, and no wonder.

It was a momentous occasion, and we’re grateful to the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition and everyone who has worked to ensure that county residents are inoculated against COVID-19.

As we’ve noted before, COVID-19 has proven to be a vicious and capricious infection, sparing some and devastating others.

Tragically, Lancaster County recorded its 1,000th coronavirus death Thursday, 13 months into the pandemic. And we quickly surpassed that terrible milestone.

As the LNP | LancasterOnline news staff noted, “The loss of life is greater than capacity of the Fulton Theatre’s main auditorium and is nearly as large as the population of Lancaster County’s smallest borough, Christiana.”

Across Pennsylvania, 25,938 people had died as of Friday afternoon — and more than 570,000 Americans had lost their lives to COVID-19.

So, please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Vaccination is an essential tool that gives us our best chance of finally putting this devastating pandemic behind us.

And taking your chances with COVID-19 is a risky proposition, no matter your age. No matter how invincible you might feel.

“In the 16 months since the SARS-CoV-2 virus burst into the global consciousness, we’ve learned much about this new health threat,” STAT, a Boston Globe Media health and science news website, reported last week.

But “many key questions” about COVID-19, STAT noted, “continue to bedevil scientists” — like why some otherwise healthy people are severely sickened and even die. Why some develop what’s called “long COVID” — in which symptoms last for months — and others don’t.

What scientists do know is this: The COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States have been shown to be incredibly effective in preventing infection, hospitalization and death.

Why wouldn’t you want what’s essentially a get-out-of-hospitalization card? Why wouldn’t you want to spare your loved ones the anguish of wondering if you’ll be among the lucky ones or unlucky ones?

Matter of faith

In today’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, Dr. Leon Kraybill, a local geriatrician and medical director who works in post-acute and long-term care, writes that his “faith in God and love for my neighbor are what compel me to receive a vaccine and take appropriate precautions.”

Writes Kraybill: “Our bodies are miracles of creation. My faith tradition teaches that our bodies are temples of God to be protected from harm. COVID-19 infection destroys God-given bodies. We honor the miracle of our bodies by receiving a vaccine to strengthen our natural defenses.”

He points to the “biblical story of Jesus,” which “tells of his compassion and healing for the sick. Church history models ministry to the ill. Our efforts to limit or prevent COVID-19 continue the biblical example and historical mission of the church.”

If you’re a person of faith who’s hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, we implore you to heed Dr. Kraybill’s words. He writes as a churchgoing Mennonite.

He also writes as a physician who’s seen too many Lancaster County residents die of COVID-19.

Robust safety process

In another op-ed in today's Perspective section, Bernice L. Hausman, a professor at Penn State College of Medicine, and Dr. Robert P. Lennon, a physician and associate professor, note that some people may be hesitant to get vaccinated because of what they view as the relatively quick development of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been widely touted as the first broadly produced vaccines to use messenger RNA — or mRNA — but that technology has been around since 1989,” they explain, “and had already been used in some clinical trials.”

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been shown to be remarkably safe as well as effective.

Hausman and Lennon point out that while the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was paused pending review of a small number of cases of severe blood clots, mostly in women under 50, the odds of developing a clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — if the vaccine in fact did cause the clots — are about the same as being struck by lightning.

“We accept certain kinds of risks all the time when we feel that the outcome is going to benefit us,” they write.

This is certainly true.

We put aside the remote chance of being bitten by a shark to swim in the ocean. We drive on busy highways even though it’s impossible to know the safety records of other drivers sharing those roads. We allow our kids to play contact sports even when we worry about concussions.

The pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine actually should reassure us about what Drs. Lisa Maragakis and Gabor Kelen, writing on the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, called the “robust safety monitoring process” of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All of the members of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, as well as our immediate family members, have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of us experienced side effects (including a low-grade fever, chills and headache for roughly 12 hours after our second dose).

We’d happily go through it again for the peace of mind that getting vaccinated brought us.

‘Race against time’

As of Friday afternoon, more than 220 million vaccine doses had been administered in the United States, the CDC reported.

The Associated Press reported this: “COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year, and deaths among them appear to have tumbled as well, dramatic evidence the vaccination campaign is working.”

It’s working, the AP noted, because senior citizens have “enthusiastically received” COVID-19 vaccines.

Now the rest of us need to follow their lead.

As Hausman and Lennon write, “From a public health perspective, we are in a race against time. Slowing community spread is essential — both to ensure that hospitals and clinics can adequately treat all patients and to diminish the risk of coronavirus mutations.

“With high community spread, a more lethal mutation could emerge — one that spreads more quickly, is more deadly or both. Vaccinations are one way to prevent that.”

If you have concerns about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, please consult a reliable source: your medical provider or the CDC website (cdc.gov).

Not your cousin’s Facebook page. Not your best friend’s Instagram account — unless he or she graduated from a reputable medical school.

There are people on social media who want to dissuade you from getting vaccinated by peddling cockamamie lies about the COVID-19 vaccines. Some of those people have political agendas. And irrationality loves company.

Our only agenda is this: We want Lancaster County residents to be healthy and protected against a virus that has turned our lives upside down. We want you to be able to be able to safely spend time with family and friends this summer. We want you to be able to hug the loved ones you couldn’t before because of COVID-19. We want you to be free of the worry that you might get someone else sick. We want local restaurants and other businesses to be able to welcome customers without the cloud of COVID-19 hanging overhead.

Please take advantage of this county’s mass vaccination site and get a COVID-19 shot as soon as possible. Walk-ins are being accepted daily. You might be able to get vaccinated today. Please get your shot.

People can register for appointments online at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at 717-588-1020. Same-day appointments now are available from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day

Balking at vaccination?

If you’re not planning to get vaccinated against COVID-19, we’re interested in knowing why. Please let us know in letters to the editor, so we can ensure that your concerns are addressed. Email letters, of no more than 250 words, to LancasterLetters@lnpnews.com.