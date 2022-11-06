THE ISSUE

Election Day is Tuesday, though voting by mail has been underway for weeks, with Lancaster County residents casting their ballots in the races for Pennsylvania governor, the state Legislature and the U.S. Senate and House. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported Thursday, just under 49,000 people in Lancaster County applied for mail ballots by last Tuesday’s deadline, “a sign the option remains popular among a segment of county voters even as COVID-19 fears abate.” As of Friday morning, 38,860 people already had returned their ballots. Mail ballots must be received by the Lancaster County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Finally, we’re on the doorstep of Election Day. And this election is a big one, with implications for the control of Congress and the governor’s office in Pennsylvania. So, if you’re registered to vote, please don’t sit this one out. (Of course, we think you should vote in every election, even the off-year ones.)

If you applied for a mail-in ballot but haven’t yet mailed it, it’s too late to rely on the U.S. Postal Service.

You will need to hand-deliver it to the county elections office in the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in downtown Lancaster, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

And remember: You cannot deliver anyone else’s ballot (unless you are a designated agent, with the requisite completed form, for a person with a disability).

Once more, for the people in the back: Make sure to carefully sign and correctly date the voter declaration on the outer envelope (not the inner secrecy envelope) provided to you with your mail ballot.

If you received a mail ballot and now want to vote in person, it’s doable but complicated. Take your mail ballot and accompanying envelopes to your polling place Tuesday to be voided. The Pennsylvania Department of State website explains the rest: “After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.

“If you don’t surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county election board will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.”

Now, as to Election Day itself.

We’d hope that by now people will have learned not to expect the full results on election night. We fully understand, and share, the desire to know the results as soon as possible, especially in an election with such high stakes. We live in a world of instant gratification and information obtained with just a click. But since no-excuse mail voting was enacted in Pennsylvania in 2019 — a great and overdue advance for democracy — vote-counting has taken longer.

We think the benefits derived from no-excuse mail voting — expanded voter access and convenience — make the delay worth it. Nevertheless, we know it may take a few more election cycles before delayed results come to be viewed as routine.

State lawmakers could have heeded the repeated requests of county elections officials all over the commonwealth to allow them to pre-canvass ballots and therefore hasten the vote-counting on Election Day, but lawmakers have failed to pass the necessary legislation.

To pre-canvass mail ballots is to inspect, open and count them, but not record or publish the results. Because pre-canvassing isn’t allowed, the inspection, opening and counting of mail ballots only can begin at 7 a.m. Election Day.

This point is critical: A delay in the results will not mean that anything nefarious is at work. If someone claims that a delay means the fix is in, please don’t believe it. It takes time to carefully tabulate votes.

This was emphasized in a column published in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section and written by Leigh M. Chapman, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections in the commonwealth.

“While we would all like to go to bed on election night knowing who won in every race, it will likely take a few days for complete unofficial results,” Chapman wrote. “An accurate count is paramount and cannot be rushed.”

She added that any delay just means that “the careful, deliberative process and timeline prescribed by Pennsylvania’s Election Code is at work to achieve a thorough count of every eligible vote.”

Chapman noted that under the state election code, “counties may not even begin to record and publish mail ballot results until after the polls close at 8 p.m. Election Day.”

So we’re going to need to be patient and, as Chapman urged, “be savvy consumers of election information.”

She noted: “Dishonest sources who want to sow discord and doubt and create chaos sometimes use normal, expected processing times for election results to spread misinformation and disinformation about the integrity of the election.”

She is right.

Please don’t fall prey to antidemocratic forces that seek to foment distrust of our elections. Be especially wary of social media, and don’t amplify unconfirmed reports. And don’t heed misguided folks who are vulnerable to misinformation and disinformation. You may love your uncle, for instance, but his Facebook page probably isn’t a reliable election news source. Check LNP | LancasterOnline or the state website (electionreturns.pa.gov).

And remember, as retired Army National Guard Brig. Gen. David E. Wood writes in today’s Perspective section, “the folks who work at our polling places are our neighbors, friends and family. Treat them with the respect they deserve for their time and effort in serving our nation.”

Wood also urges everyone to “get out there and vote.”

Friday is Veterans Day. Members of the U.S. military, Wood included, put their lives on the line for our democracy. Voting to preserve it is the very least we can do.