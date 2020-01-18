THE ISSUE
The recent Pennsylvania Farm Show put the spotlight, as always, on the state’s homegrown products, including honey. In the Jan. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, reporter Kim O’Donnel provided an update on the still dire situation of disappearing honey bees.
It’s not just their honey — the tasty, natural sweetener with so many marvelous uses — that makes bees so fundamental to human existence.
“On a more profound level, without bees, there is no food,” O’Donnel wrote. “Bees are the majority pollinators of more than 100 flowering agricultural crops, from almonds to sunflowers, apples to zucchini. Bees pollinate the alfalfa and clover that sustain grazing dairy cows and pastured chickens. Approximately three-fourths of our major crops are pollinated. In Pennsylvania, that translates to about $260 million annually.”
But bee colonies continue to decline, leaving researchers frustrated.
In Pennsylvania, bee colony loss since 2010 has consistently been around 50%, Charlie Vorisek of the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association told O’Donnel. The number of beekeepers has increased substantially in the commonwealth, from 2,000 in 2013 to 5,600 today, but the state’s bee population isn’t growing.
According to a brochure from the beekeepers association, more than 93% of Pennsylvania beekeepers are small and independent with 25 or fewer hives.
Historically, Lancaster County accounts for about 19% of statewide agriculture sales, but the county lags far behind in annual honey production (45,000 pounds in 2017) when compared to, for example, nearby Adams County (159,000 pounds in 2017), O’Donnel reported.
Matthew Libhart, outgoing president of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society, told LNP | LancasterOnline that changing climate and the varroa mite epidemic are among the factors in colony collapse everywhere. However, he cited several reasons why Lancaster County is less than welcoming to bees.
First, corn and soybeans, which amount to 80% of the county’s cropland, “are useless for bees,” Libhart said. “There are no weeds, which means there is no nectar.”
Our manicured grass-lawn culture is another deterrent, Libhart added, with its frequent mowing and increased use of pesticides. “Dandelions are a huge food source for bees in the spring when they are hungry,” Libhart told O’Donnel. “There’s a tendency to mow them down. What if we waited until they turned into puffballs and took care of the bees?”
We need to stop seeing dandelions as the devil and start seeing them as our friends — or at least, as friends to the bees we desperately need.
Another issue: Beekeeping ordinances vary widely, depending on the municipality. “I would prefer that beekeeping be more like hunting — which is set by the state rather than local municipalities,” Libhart said.
We agree with Libhart that beekeeping regulations should be standardized.
As a positive example, he cited Lancaster City Council’s passage of a 2018 ordinance that is “fair to both neighbors and beekeepers,” Libhart said, and invites more pollinators in urban settings. “The ordinance allows two rooftop colonies per dwelling, plus two more colonies per 2,000 square feet of lot space. There must be flyway barriers to encourage bees to fly upward, away from humans, as well as signage on property informing the public of bee colonies,” O’Donnel wrote.
Lancaster County has one thing going for it, Libhart said: the black locust tree, which blooms for up to two weeks in April, creating “a big honey flow for Lancaster.”
How can readers help? The Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association has these tips:
— Buy local honey.
— Use pesticides only when needed and be sure to follow instructions. Better yet, learn about and use alternatives such as integrated pest management.
— Plant a pollinator-friendly garden (see pollinator.org).
Penn State Extension adds a few more:
— Provide access to water, such as birdbaths.
— Preserve or build nesting sites, including old logs, undisturbed grassy areas, and bee boxes for wood nesters.
The extension also emphasizes that “most wild bees are not aggressive because they are solitary nesters and thus do not have large colonies to defend. The risk of getting stung by a wild bee is low.”
So don’t confuse them with yellowjackets or other wasps — there’s a big difference.
We appreciate those keeping bees, or even just considering keeping bees. But you don’t have to become a beekeeper to play a part in bringing bees back. So please do what you can, whether it’s buying local honey or creating a more bee-friendly environment — dandelions and all. Every contribution helps.