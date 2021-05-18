THE ISSUE

Today is municipal primary day in Lancaster County and the rest of Pennsylvania. As an off-year primary, it may lack the excitement and high profile of elections in which candidates for the White House and Congress are chosen. But today, registered voters will choose candidates to run for the offices in November that often have the biggest impact on our lives — and here, where the Republican Party generally dominates in general elections, the primary can serve as the de facto general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Today offers another chance to participate in the democratic process. We hope you’ll seize it.

If you’re registered to vote, please make sure you cast your ballot today — whether at your polling place or by dropping off your completed mail ballot to the drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance of the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster.

And remember that this evening’s 8 p.m. deadline for returning a mail ballot to the county elections office is firm. Getting it postmarked by 8 p.m. isn’t going to suffice.

If you woke up this morning thinking your day is going to be too busy to vote — or you don’t think a municipal primary merits the effort — please reconsider.

All registered voters may weigh in on four ballot questions today.

The first two are proposed constitutional amendments that would curtail a governor’s emergency powers and give the state Legislature more sway during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow for amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to enshrine discrimination protections for Pennsylvanians based on race and ethnicity, as Spotlight PA has explained. And a fourth question, a statewide referendum, asks voters to decide whether municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel, as well as emergency medical services, should be allowed to apply for loans through an existing state-run program for volunteer companies.

Then there are the primary candidate contests, in which only registered Democrats and Republicans can have their say.

The statewide court races on the ballot include a contested GOP Supreme Court primary. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided key issues relating to the 2020 presidential election in November — and has played a major role in redistricting in the commonwealth.

Republican voters will choose from among three candidates vying for their party’s nomination for a Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat that will be vacated by retiring Chief Justice Thomas Saylor.

The GOP candidates are Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick, Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, and Commonwealth Court President Judge Kevin Brobson, who has the Pennsylvania Republican Party’s endorsement.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, who has the Democratic Party endorsement and is unopposed in today’s primary.

Then there are the local races.

“In northeastern Lancaster County, three candidates are running for district judge, and in Manheim Borough two Republicans are vying for mayor,” according to the LNP | LancasterOnline’s primary voter guide, published May 12. “Democrats face a contest for Lancaster City Council, and there are battles for councils and boards in five boroughs and nine townships. Nine of 17 local school districts also have primary contests.”

In Lancaster’s largest suburb, Manheim Township — or as its residents call it, to the bemusement of others, simply “Township” — both the Democratic and Republican parties have contested primaries for the board of commissioners.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker explained, “Republican voters will choose among five candidates who are competing for nominations for three seats with four-year terms.” The three GOP nominees will face three Democrats in November who are unchallenged in their party’s primary today.

“Democratic voters do, however, have a decision to make in the primary for a two-year seat,” Walker noted. “Two Democratic candidates are vying for nomination for that position, and the winner will face a Republican who is unchallenged in the primary.”

Hanging in the balance in November “is the ideological direction the board will take over the next several years,” Walker wrote.

In Lancaster city, Democrats will choose from five candidates vying for four City Council seats.

These are far from trivial positions.

Municipal officeholders determine how much we’re going to pay in local taxes. What our neighborhoods, streets and public spaces will look like. Whether we’ll have recreational services available to our children and grandchildren. How our police departments will serve our communities.

Magisterial district judges serve as the first point of contact in the legal system — when we want to fight a speeding ticket or have a disagreement with a landlord, for example, we need to go to magisterial district court. And we want the judge wielding the gavel to be a sensible, fair-minded person.

Worried about property taxes? Or about your child’s educational needs, or those of your grandchild?

As we wrote in 2017, school directors “make decisions about building new schools and facilities, raising property taxes, cutting or keeping curricular programs. If you’re a homeowner, or the parent or grandparent of a child in school, what happens in the school board meeting room can have a direct impact on your life and that of your family.”

This is why it’s imperative that you carefully choose school board candidates who rigorously stick to the facts. Who believe in science. Who honor the American democratic process and the bedrock values of integrity, honesty and truth.

Indeed, that goes for candidates seeking any office.

If a candidate spreads lies and conspiracy theories, he or she should not be trusted with the education of our children — or with any aspect of our lives.

We thank those working the polls today for helping to lend democracy a hand. And we wish good luck to Christa Miller, the county’s new elections chief who is shepherding her first election today.

We hope for Miller’s sake — and more importantly, for the sake of voters — that Lancaster County officials choose another election material vendor, and soon.

As Walker reported, the vendor hired to print mail-in ballots for today’s primary sent incorrect instructions on how to return the ballots to more than 2,700 Lancaster County voters and sent the wrong ballots and envelopes to approximately 100-150 voters in Mount Joy.

These kinds of mistakes are unacceptable. Casting a ballot should be an easy process.

Let’s hope it is for all those seeking to have their say today.