THE ISSUE: The Jan. 28 collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh came on the same day that President Joe Biden visited that city to promote the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that was passed by Congress and signed into law late last year. The legislation is sorely needed for this state and county. “Pennsylvania has the second-most bridges rated ‘poor’ in the nation — behind only Iowa — according to the Federal Highway Administration,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported in Tuesday’s edition. “Lancaster County is home to 135 bridges with a ‘poor’ rating, according to data from the state Department of Transportation. That’s 13% of the county’s 1,023 bridges.”

The images and video from the collapse of the bridge in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park were terrifying to view. We put our trust in the bridges, small and large, that we travel across (and under) each day. So it’s gut-wrenching to imagine those beams or girders suddenly failing and putting lives at risk.

Miraculously, there were no fatalities in the Jan. 28 collapse. But we know from other high-profile incidents in the U.S. over the years that’s not always the case.

And we wonder whether this could happen here.

That answer is that it absolutely could.

That’s not to say we should stay away from bridges (as if that were even feasible). As The Associated Press noted in an article that accompanied Lisi’s reporting Tuesday, a “poor” rating is assigned to a bridge if any of its three major structures — “the deck on which vehicles drive, the structure that carries the deck, and the substructure or culverts that hold up that superstructure” — is rated 4 or below on a 9-point scale.

“When a bridge reaches a 4 rating, it means there is advanced deterioration or section loss, but the primary structural components are still sound,” the AP noted.

By that criterion, more than 43,500 of America’s roughly 615,000 bridges are “poor.” That’s about 7%.

We must — here and across the nation — spend the newly designated federal infrastructure dollars as promptly as possible to ensure those bridges don’t get any worse.

As Lisi noted, some of the most highly trafficked “poor” bridges in Lancaster County include the McGovernville Road bridge in Manheim Township; the Lincoln Highway East bridge in East Lampeter Township; the Lincoln Highway East bridge in Salisbury Township; and the Market Street bridge in Mount Joy Township.

In all, Lisi listed eight “poor” county bridges with average traffic that ranges from 9,643 to 19,141 vehicles per day.

All eight are currently open, and only one has any weight restrictions.

One opened in 1920 and two others opened in 1930. (The Fern Hollow Bridge, by the way, only opened in 1973.)

Only four of the eight are currently scheduled by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to have repairs start this year.

Given the risks, we hope that the timetable for repairing all of the county’s “poor” bridges can now be accelerated.

“Pennsylvania will receive $1.6 billion in funding over five years as part of a federal bridge improvement plan that comes from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law,” Lisi reported. “The state will receive more than $325 million as part of the plan this year.”

We applauded the bipartisan infrastructure deal in a Jan. 20 editorial, as did the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which called it “the most fiscally responsible infrastructure package in at least a decade.”

Eight days after that editorial, on a cold morning in Pittsburgh, we got an unwanted lesson as to why we need infrastructure spending more than ever.

Concerns over salt

A different issue that involves the safety of local roads — and the price paid for that safety — was addressed by Sean Sauro in Monday’s LNP.

He wrote about how all of the ice-melting salt that is dumped on local roadways throughout the winter to help maintain safe, drivable roads “is not safe for the environment, according to researchers who have been monitoring its detrimental effects on local plants, soils and waters, including in Lancaster city.”

We have the phrase “salting the earth” because it was an ancient practice — salting a conquered enemy’s soil to hinder future crops and prosperity.

Salt was bad for the ecosystem then, and it’s bad for the ecosystem in 2022.

Kate Austin, Lancaster city’s green infrastructure asset coordinator, explained to Sauro the very real damage salt does to rain gardens, swales and street trees.

“Our rain gardens capture the ‘first flush’ of runoff from our roadways, carrying oils and salts that accumulate in the soil, affecting the ability of plants to uptake water and minerals,” Austin said.

That salty runoff weakens those plantings — the green infrastructure — that the city and other local communities have put in place “to soak up water and capture pollutants before they make their way to local streams,” Sauro wrote.

The amount of salt used to make local roads safer is mind-boggling. In the city, about 200 tons might be applied to roadways during an average winter storm. And PennDOT spread nearly 12,000 tons of salt countywide last winter, Sauro reported.

“We are now applying more salt than we did in the ’70s, probably twice as much,” John Jackson, a senior research scientist at Stroud Water Research Center in Chester County, told Sauro.

That’s not sustainable for our soil and streams — or for the species that rely on them.

So what can we do, given the competing need to keep roads as safe as possible for vehicles during the winter?

Some innovations are being tried. Sauro wrote of experiments involving the addition of beet juice to road salt, though the national results of that approach appear to be mixed at best.

Better technology could provide an answer.

“This year we are also experimenting with a new style plow called a live edge plow,” Cory Simo, Lancaster city’s operations manager, told Sauro. “The idea behind the technology is that we are able to use this style plow to remove more snow and ice and reduce the amount of salt used.”

That’s promising, but it’s also a potentially costly solution, especially compared to the cheap price of road salt (about 4 cents per pound).

All of this, including our high expectations for how drivable roads should be in the winter, must be weighed against the continued toll of heavy salting on our fragile ecosystem.