THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb and set another pandemic record Wednesday, reaching 186 after rising to 180 on Tuesday, which had been the highest mark since December 2020,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reports today. “Hospitalizations have more than doubled in just a month, soaring from the 70s in mid-November to their record-setting levels this week. While there has been a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, Lancaster County’s numbers in the past month outpace those of the state and all its neighbors except Berks County. Since Nov. 15, Pennsylvania has seen its COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 72.5%, while Lancaster County’s have risen by 106.7%. Berks has seen the quickest increase in the region: 131.1%”

Lancaster County’s COVID-19 hospitalization record is one we hoped never would be broken.

Now it’s been broken on two successive days this week.

We wrote in Wednesday’s editorial about the help that local hospitals desperately need from elected officials in Lancaster County and Harrisburg — and the help they need from us. They need us to get vaccinated. To get booster shots if it’s been at least six months since our second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or at least two months since the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They also need us to avoid crowds and to mask up in public spaces.

We were heartened to read Wednesday that Gov. Tom Wolf requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency send strike teams to Pennsylvania hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and ambulance companies struggling with staff shortages and rising COVID-19 cases.

As The Associated Press reported, the Wolf administration “also asked FEMA to send 1 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests and to increase the state’s allocation of monoclonal antibody treatments.”

We hope the federal government can offer some help. And soon, because our exhausted health care workers need it.

Today, we underscore the concerns of Lancaster County residents who have had medical procedures delayed because of the latest COVID-19 hospitalization surge.

Among them is Regina Buehler, 34, who already has a pacemaker but needs a procedure called a cardiac ablation to restore her racing heart to normal rhythm. Buehler told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila that she can’t get in for an MRI — a critical first step — until January, despite the fact that she made contact to schedule the test in November. Buehler said she worries every day that her heart might stop. “It’s beyond frustrating,” she told Brambila.

Also among them is Patricia Rankin, 91, who resides on a senior living campus in Lancaster with her husband, a World War II veteran with memory loss, cognitive issues and macular degeneration; she serves as her husband’s caretaker.

And, now in near-constant pain, Rankin needs a hip replacement. As Brambila reported, Rankin learned earlier this month that there are 49 people ahead of her, and her family said she does not know when she will be able to schedule her surgery.

Rankin’s daughter, Janice Bofinger, told Brambila that she believes the anti-vaccination movement, which has hampered the COVID-19 vaccination effort and other efforts to eradicate the novel coronavirus, is a major part of the problem.

“Their personal liberties are spilling into and impacting the lives of so many people,” Bofinger said, of those who have resisted COVID-19 vaccination.

She added: “So much of this could be avoided if they would just get vaccinated.”

She speaks the truth, of course.

Unvaccinated county residents are filling our hospitals. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Evans reports, Lancaster General Hospital, the county’s largest hospital, had 125 of the county’s COVID-19 patients Wednesday. Of that hospital’s COVID-19 patients, 81% were unvaccinated. Fifteen of the hospital’s 17 COVID-19 patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.

Just over 56% of eligible Lancaster County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 10, according to state data. This is pathetic.

We urgently need people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Science has given us the gift of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, including pediatric vaccines for children as young as 5. To protect against the highly transmissible delta variant— and the possibly even more infectious omicron variant — we’re being urged to get boosters. Booster vaccines have been approved for everyone ages 16 and older.

As Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, wrote in a column published in Sunday’s Perspective section, the latest surge of COVID-19 infections in our community comes as “we approach the winter season, when hospitals and medical practices typically see a large volume of patients with multiple respiratory illnesses.”

Something has to give. It should be the baseless, stubborn, often politically driven resistance to COVID-19 vaccination.

Ripchinski noted this: "Currently, if you are in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator, your chance of death is as high as 50% — or 1 in 2.”

We wouldn’t want to face those odds, and we don’t want you to face them, either.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, while also doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants,” Ripchinski wrote.

Please heed the doctor.

For the latest information on how to get your vaccine or booster shot, go to the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health website (bit.ly/LGHvaccine) or call 717-588-1165.

If you feel ill or show any symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested. You can find more information on testing at bit.ly/LGHtesting.