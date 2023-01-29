THE ISSUE

“The Pennsylvania House officially adjourned Tuesday until late February, almost certainly ending any chance of voters seeing constitutional amendments on their May ballot,” Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso reported. “Democrats await the outcomes of special elections expected to give them a one-vote majority, while Republicans, facing internal divisions, have unsuccessfully tried to use obscure rules to force the chamber back in session.”

Imagine this happening at your workplace: Your managers cannot figure out what tasks ought to take priority, and what the workplace rules ought to be, so they announce that no official action will occur for a month. Never fear, though: Everyone still gets paid.

Actually, this would never happen at your workplace. Politicians like to boast about how much real-world experience they’ll bring to elective office, but they seem to forget it all once they’re voted in.

So, instead of legislating, the Pennsylvania House is currently playing a high-stakes game of freeze tag. The Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on their working rules, and the two sides don’t trust each other, so House Speaker Mark Rozzi literally locked the House chamber, perhaps to keep the Republicans from staging another late-night photo op like they did earlier this month.

Rozzi said the chamber will meet again after Feb. 27, after three Feb. 7 Allegheny County special elections that Democrats are expected to win — which would, as Spotlight PA reported, “cement the party’s first majority in 12 years.”

In the meantime, the Pennsylvania Legislature is in recess — a word that’s never seemed more apt, given the childish bickering that’s been going on among Democrats and Republicans in the state House.

And the issues that Pennsylvanians care about — property tax reform, education, the environment, the state of democracy, the state economy — remain on the back burner.

Push for amendments

Holding a narrow — and likely temporary — majority, state House Republicans seemed to enter the new legislative session with one goal in mind. And that was to push through — as quickly as possible — proposed constitutional amendments in time to get those amendments on the May municipal primary ballot, when fewer Pennsylvanians are expected to vote.

Those amendments would impose stricter voter ID requirements and enable the Legislature to overrule the governor on environmental and business regulations.

Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat who won the House speakership with the support of both Republicans and Democrats, is aiming to get a worthier constitutional amendment passed — one that’s been in the works for years. Unfortunately, Republicans have sought to bundle it with the other proposed constitutional amendments.

The amendment prioritized by Rozzi would create a two-year window during which victims of childhood sexual abuse — who have aged out of the statute of limitations — could sue their abusers, and those who enabled their abuse, in civil court. (Rozzi was sexually assaulted by a Roman Catholic priest when he was 13.)

Rozzi vowed not to consider any legislation until the General Assembly agreed to pass the litigation window for childhood sexual abuse survivors.

That didn’t happen. So Rozzi recessed the House — in spite of objections from Republicans — and now is on a statewide “listening” tour to get input about the state House from voters and good-government groups.

What Pennsylvanians deserve

We have some input: Lawmakers, stop the petty, partisan wrangling and find some common ground. Place the interests of your constituents before your party’s. And if you’re proposing to change the commonwealth’s constitution, do it transparently and carefully, and during a November general election, when turnout is highest. Accept the reality that Pennsylvanians voted for a narrowly divided state House and seek compromise.

Last week, House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, the previous House speaker, asserted that the Legislature needs to change the laws governing public school property tax increases. Cutler was motivated by an audit that showed that 12 districts — including the School District of Lancaster, Penn Manor and Hempfield — got state approval to vote on tax hikes higher than the wage inflation rate, even while holding significant funding reserves.

Cutler, of Drumore Township, said this in a statement Wednesday: “The hard-working families of Pennsylvania, who are paying extra money to these school districts when they could have reinvested that money into their households, deserve better.”

What Pennsylvanians deserve is a Legislature that tackles property tax and school funding reform in a comprehensive and bipartisan way, so that school districts consistently get equitable state funding, eliminating the need for them to raise real estate taxes that unfairly burden senior citizens on fixed incomes.

They deserve a Legislature that — instead of seeking to expand its power over regulations — ensures that Pennsylvanians, as promised in the state constitution, maintain the “right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”

They deserve a Legislature that acts to protect democracy and voter access. Rushing constitutional amendments onto the ballots of a low-turnout municipal primary election is not protecting democracy. It’s seeking to subvert it.

They deserve a Legislature that works to ensure that the Pennsylvania economy remains strong and businesses continue to thrive, because workers see the commonwealth as a place where diverse families can flourish and children can get excellent public educations that prepare them for their futures.

Broken Harrisburg

In a recent news release, House Speaker Rozzi acknowledged that “Harrisburg is broken.”

We could have told him this.

Good-government advocates want the state House to adopt rules that would ensure that bills with bipartisan support will get floor votes, instead of being blocked by partisan committee chairs. We have championed such rule reform.

Rozzi chose three Republican and three Democratic House members to form a work group aiming at “breaking the partisan gridlock” and hammering out rules that would enable both parties to work together on the abuse survivor amendment.

Caruso of Spotlight PA tweeted Thursday that the Democratic members of Rozzi’s rules group had said they wanted to hear from the public before they agreed to rules. But none of the three Democrats showed up to Rozzi’s listening session Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

As longtime observers of the goings-on in Harrisburg, we find none of this surprising. But we are nevertheless saddened because we want state government to work for the betterment of Pennsylvanians.

We are sad, too, for the adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse who once again were pulled into the wake of political chaos, hoping for the chance to finally seek justice, only to be left disappointed.

One such survivor is Cathleen Palm, founder of The Center for Children’s Justice, an independent nonprofit dedicated to protecting Pennsylvania’s children.

Speaking of the state Legislature to Spotlight PA, Palm said, “The bottom line is the dysfunction is bipartisan and bicameral.”

Indeed it is. But we don’t have to be resigned to this. We can and ought to demand better.