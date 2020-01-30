THE ISSUE
The Pennsylvania State Police has not collected race data on the drivers its troopers pull over since 2012. When questioned about that decision, its leadership pointed, in part, “to a series of independent studies that officials said proved there was no consistent bias in the way troopers did their jobs,” Spotlight PA’s Angela Couloumbis and Daniel Simmons-Ritchie reported for an article that appeared in the Jan. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline. But a Spotlight PA review of those studies, which ended with 2010 data, raises concerns about racial profiling and State Police training. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Its partners include LNP and The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, as well as other news organizations.
First, some credit where it’s due: Pennsylvania State Police this year plans to resume — after that eight-year gap — collecting data on the race of drivers in traffic stops. It reiterated this month “that it is currently seeking a contractor to analyze that data,” Spotlight PA reported.
Good.
This information is essential.
Without it, the existence or extent of racial profiling cannot be known.
Without it, State Police cannot create and tailor the training necessary to eliminate bias.
So we are encouraged that data collection and analysis are returning.
But it’s also important to examine — as Spotlight PA has done — the explanations offered for why the collection of this data was halted for so long.
It is a decision we still find confounding.
Public never informed
Some background from Spotlight PA: State Police originally tracked data on the race of drivers who were pulled over until the mid-1970s. Then, collection of that data didn’t resume until 2002, as part of a project with the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Cincinnati.
The decision to end the data collection was made quietly in 2012, with one reason cited being the cost of analyzing the data, which amounted to about $140,000 annually. (That’s about .01% of the State Police’s annual budget of $1.3 billion, Spotlight PA noted.)
The public was never informed that data collection had stopped. And thus Pennsylvania State Police became, in the 2010s, the largest statewide law enforcement agency in the nation not collecting race data at stops.
It was terrible for accountability and transparency. And terrible, we think, for the State Police relationship with the people of color it is tasked with protecting.
In defending the cessation of data collection, Pennsylvania State Police leaders asserted that the independent analysis begun in 2002 proved there was no consistent racial bias in traffic stops. And thus there was no need, apparently, to continue the studies.
But, in new reporting this month, Spotlight PA states that “a review of those studies reveals a far more nuanced picture of what was actually occurring, raising new questions about why the data collection was halted and how troopers are trained to prevent people of certain races from being unfairly targeted.”
In its own analysis of 2,000 pages of research produced by the University of Cincinnati, Spotlight PA found “no consistent evidence over the study period that troopers stopped drivers, issued citations or made arrests based on race.”
But it also found the following:
— “A persistent problem after stops had occurred: Year after year, according to the reports, troopers were roughly two to three times more likely to search black or Hispanic drivers than white drivers.”
— “At the same time ... troopers were far less likely to find contraband on black and Hispanic drivers compared to white drivers.”
We think those findings are concerning. We are not alone.
Chris Burbank, vice president of the Center for Policing Equity, told Spotlight PA that the search rate disparities are alarming because they meant troopers were potentially acting based on little more than the driver’s race. Such searches are not only unconstitutional, but they erode trust that minority communities have in law enforcement, Burbank said.
That can lead to problems for all.
When minorities lose trust in police, they may be less likely to report crimes or help police officers solve cases. “That cost to society is significant,” Burbank, who is also a former police chief, observed.
Another crucial thing to note about the aforementioned studies is that they end with the 2010 data set.
We simply don’t know — can’t know — trends regarding the State Police and traffic stops over the past decade.
Studies vs. perception
We believe that the Pennsylvania State Police do an outstanding job on our highways and in our communities. Troopers put their lives on the line to keep us safe and enforce the law.
But we also believe that concerns about the treatment of minorities by law enforcement officials have merit.
Wrote one local commenter on LNP | LancasterOnline: “Every single one of my black friends have been guilty of DWB — Driving While Black.”
The fears are real. People of color worry how they’ll be treated, simply because of their race. They worry for their loved ones, and especially for their children. “As a mom, I’m always skeptical that my kid is home safely until I hear my garage door opening,” is one heartbreaking line we’ve heard.
Even those in powerful positions worry about being pulled over.
“As an African American male who crisscrosses this commonwealth, I am nervous at times when I’m driving in Pennsylvania,” Minority Whip Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, said during a recent state House debate on the issue of traffic stops for texting violations.
One way we can start to counter these perceptions, which are based on real-life experiences of racial profiling, is through the collection and independent analysis of State Police traffic stop data.
When we have numbers and facts, we have something to agree upon and work from.
It’s long past time we again had those numbers and facts.
Witold Walczak, the legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, told Spotlight PA that he found it irresponsible that State Police went so long without having this important data — to inform both curriculum for cadets and ongoing officer training.
“To say, ‘We are not going to study this,’ or take affirmative measures to combat it is putting your head in the sand,” Walczak said.
We hope those days of willful ignorance are over.