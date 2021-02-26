THE ISSUE

“One of the nation’s largest statewide police forces, the Pennsylvania State Police, will not be subject to annual budget hearings, shielding the department from lawmakers who have used the forum in the past to question officials and hold them accountable,” Spotlight PA’s Joseph Darius Jaafari reported this month. According to spokespeople for the state Legislature, “the decision wasn’t political, but rather an effort to whittle down a marathon of hearings” during budget season, Jaafari explained. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with other state media organizations, including LNP Media Group.

We get that this is an unusually difficult budget season for the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

It’s coming during the second year of a deadly and financially devastating health crisis — and when there is great uncertainty over how to juggle budget priorities, revenue shortfalls and sorely needed reforms.

It might even be understandable that lawmakers are looking for some shortcuts during the process.

But the Pennsylvania State Police budget hearing should not be seen as something that can be skipped.

Yet, disappointingly, that’s the plan.

Neal Lesher, spokesperson for the state House Appropriations Committee, told Spotlight PA that the budget hearing won’t be held because the state police budget is “straightforward.”

The only thing straightforward in Harrisburg is that the budget is anything but straightforward.

That’s especially the case with the state police.

As we have explained before, roughly two-thirds of the state police budget — now about $1.4 billion — comes from the Motor License Fund.

The Motor License Fund, in turn, primarily gets its revenue from one of the highest gas taxes in the nation, vehicle registrations and licensing fees. This fund is supposed to be used, per the state constitution, for “payment of obligations incurred in the construction and reconstruction of public highways” and “construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of and safety on public highways and bridges and costs and expenses incident thereto.”

Instead, as we wrote last year, it has been “essentially commandeered to fund the state police — to the detriment of paying for needed road and bridge projects.”

The system is utterly broken. That’s why we’re seeing — even with such a high gas tax — a new proposal to toll nine state bridges so that the state Department of Transportation has enough money to keep them maintained.

The ongoing “robbing Peter to pay Paul” funding of the state police is certainly one topic that could be addressed during a budget hearing.

Proposals to more properly fund the state police by assessing fees on municipalities — especially those that rely entirely on it for their law enforcement — could also be addressed.

We generally believe that levying fees on municipalities to help fund state police is a reasonable idea, though we’ve criticized the equity of some of the finer details.

The point, though, is that these needed reforms will never gain any momentum without public discussion in Harrisburg.

Accountability and reform

Funding issues aren’t all that could be addressed by a state House committee during budget season.

As Spotlight PA’s Jaafari notes, the decision to exclude Pennsylvania State Police from the scrutiny of a hearing “comes after a year dominated by police brutality protests and a harder look within law enforcement agencies across the country” and their interactions with Black and Latino communities.

State police “only recently resumed collecting racial data on traffic stops after Spotlight PA revealed it had abandoned the practice, and the department is being sued for allegedly profiling Latino drivers,” Jaafari continues. “A separate investigation found troopers looking for drugs along one of the state’s major highway corridors often used minor traffic stops and shoddy affidavits to search drivers illegally.”

All of these are legitimate topics. State lawmakers often use budget hearings to discuss issues that are not specifically related to an agency’s finances.

Racial data on traffic stops is essential information; state police had stopped collecting it for about nine years. Without that information, as we wrote last year, “the existence or extent of racial profiling cannot be known” and “state police cannot create and tailor the training necessary to eliminate bias.”

A budget hearing would be an opportunity to ask about the resumption of data collection. Asking and answering questions on the topic could bolster accountability and improve trust between the public and law enforcement.

There’s more.

As Spotlight PA notes, state police “staff the commission responsible for training hundreds of municipal police officers.” And Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation last year requiring this commission “to create and maintain a confidential disciplinary database as well as add increased diversity training to its curriculum.”

Meaningful police reforms were rightfully called for throughout 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police. State lawmakers must do their jobs and ask hard questions about the progress of reforms. They must do this every opportunity they get.

We expect elected officials to ask these probing oversight questions about state police and law enforcement, just as we expect them to ask tough ongoing questions about nursing homes, fair funding for public education and other issues involving state agencies.

The state House Appropriations Committee has, in recent days, held budget hearings for the departments of Revenue, Aging, Corrections, State, Environmental Protection, Community and Economic Development, Transportation, Agriculture and Health.

In coming days, it will focus on the departments of Education, Labor and Industry and Human Services.

All of these hearings are appropriate and necessary. As would be a hearing for the Pennsylvania State Police.

State Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia, told Spotlight PA, “To not have (Pennsylvania State Police officials) come before us during this critical time in our country and state is a missed opportunity.”

It’s more than that — it’s a responsibility unmet.

Lesher, the state House spokesperson, insisted, of the state police budget, “There’s nothing really new in there.”

“Nothing really new” is a phrase that also describes our frustration over the General Assembly again failing to do its job.