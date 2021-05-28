THE ISSUE: Republicans who control the Pennsylvania Legislature advanced bills this week to expand gun rights, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. “In the House Judiciary Committee, Republicans passed a bill to allow people to carry a loaded firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, and revived legislation to make it easier for people or gun-rights organizations to sue municipalities over firearms ordinances that are stricter than state law,” the AP wrote.

A man opened fire early Wednesday morning at a San Jose, California, rail yard, killing nine people. When the shooter saw members of law enforcement arrive and advance on his position, he took his own life, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told the AP.

But, by that point, the shooter had already fired 39 shots, irrevocably shattering the families of his nine victims. Our hearts go out to them.

The shooter had arrived at the scene armed with three semi-automatic handguns and 32 illegal high-capacity magazines, The Mercury News of San Jose reported Thursday.

“It begs the damn question, ‘What the hell is going on in the United States of America?’ ” California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Wednesday, speaking emotionally while standing in front of flags already flying at half-staff.

We’d like to know, too.

The tragedy in San Jose is the 232nd U.S. mass shooting of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident with a minimum of four victims (either injured or killed), not including the shooter. Various national databases arrive at different totals on the number of mass shooting incidents in 2021, but they all agree that gun violence is trending devastatingly upward.

Amid this, we firmly reiterate that state and federal legislation could be passed to help stem this awful trend. To make our country safer.

Which is why we find it infuriating that lawmakers are not only failing to advance commonsense gun safety measures — but some are pushing new laws that would increase the proliferation of guns in public.

In Texas this week, state lawmakers “approved allowing people to carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it,” the AP reported. “Gov. Greg Abbott ... has said he will sign it despite the objections of law enforcement groups who say it would endanger the public and police.”

So much for “backing the blue.”

Last month, Houston Police Officers Union President Doug Griffith joined a group of Texas law enforcement officials who gathered at the State Capitol to voice their concerns with the bill, which is dubbed “constitutional carry,” KRIS-TV of Corpus Christi reported.

“This is a bipartisan issue, this is a safety issue,” Griffith told KRIS-TV. “In the state of Texas, my kids have to take a class to hunt on their own property, so, how much more important is it for someone to carry a gun in public than to take a class?”

We don’t understand why lawmakers aren’t heeding the pleas of those in law enforcement. (It’s a trend we’ve also seen in Washington, D.C., this week.)

Disturbingly, there is a push for a version of “constitutional carry” in Pennsylvania, too. State House Bill 659 passed its first test in the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee this week, by a 14-11 vote.

The bill “would end the state’s longstanding requirement of a separate license for all handgun owners to carry a concealed weapon on their person or in a car,” PennLive’s Charles Thompson explained Wednesday. “Unlike in some states, where a permit to carry carries requirements for training, a written exam and a shooting proficiency test, all Pennsylvanians need to get the permit is to have a clean background check, two character references and $20 for the application fee.”

But even those modest requirements are “hoops” that HB 659’s primary sponsor, Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, finds too burdensome.

“By removing the licensing requirement, it removes an artificial barrier to residents’ right to bear arms and ensures more Pennsylvanians have access to personal protection in public,” Bernstine stated in a news release.

We disagree. The licensing requirement is hardly an “artificial barrier.” It’s a reasonable step for gun safety and, frankly, one that responsible gun owners and those interested in public safety should support.

We support the Second Amendment, but none of our individual rights — Second Amendment or otherwise — are wholly unfettered. Historically, there have always been commonsense limits on bearing arms. Given the state of gun violence in the U.S., we should be advancing gun safety reforms that protect the public while placing minimal — but justifiable — burdens on lawful gun owners.

Moving toward “constitutional carry” in Pennsylvania could have devastating ramifications. We’re thinking, particularly, of those who could be vulnerable to domestic violence. “Every month, an average of 57 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner,” the website of the advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety notes. “Nearly 1 million women alive today have reported being shot or shot at by intimate partners, and 4.5 million women have reported being threatened with a gun by an intimate partner.”

We’re glad that Gov. Tom Wolf has a history of vetoing legislation that loosens gun safety measures. This week, he asked why the Legislature isn’t focusing on reasonable gun safety measures that are overwhelmingly popular with the general public.

Wolf’s office urged state lawmakers “to take up bills to fight gun violence, including so-called ‘red flag’ legislation and a bill to end a background check exception for private sales of shotguns, sporting rifles and semi-automatic rifles,” the AP reported.

And Wolf tweeted this Wednesday: “Firearms that go missing should be reported to police. This is a no-brainer. These guns are more likely to fall into the wrong hands and be used for crime. The state legislature needs to make this a law. Until then, please do the right thing and report missing firearms.”

We support these gun safety proposals mentioned by the governor.

Congress is failing us on gun safety, too. This year, the U.S. House has passed two bills to strengthen background checks on gun purchases. But the Senate remains bogged down by partisan battles.

The Washington Post reported May 16 that Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has been in private talks with Republican Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and John Cornyn of Texas “in search of a modified background check bill that could get the necessary 60 votes to avoid a Senate filibuster.” Murphy, of course, represents the state where six school staff members and 20 first graders — babies — were gunned down in 2012.

We don’t understand why passing legislation is so difficult.

Just two months ago, a pair of horrifying mass shootings (in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado) prompted us to lament the heartbreaking pattern of shootings followed by inaction.

“The maddening cycle must end,” we wrote.

The General Assembly must act sensibly and cease pandering to gun lobbyists.

And Congress must act. To that end, we restate what we wrote March 26: “If the hopes for needed gun legislation remain ‘difficult’ because of the increasingly controversial Senate filibuster, then perhaps it’s time for a meaningful overhaul or elimination of that mechanism. It cannot be the impediment to reforms that would make America safer.”

The filibuster, we’re finding, is threatening the safety of Americans and our democracy in more ways than one.