THE ISSUE

“A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a ‘forensic investigation’ of the state’s 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona,” The Associated Press reported last week. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, issued letters to three counties July 7, “giving officials there a sweeping information request, with the threat of subpoenas for holdouts who do not respond affirmatively by July’s end. The effort is facing strident opposition from Democrats, and any Senate-issued subpoenas for a partisan Arizona-style ‘election audit’ will almost certainly be challenged in Pennsylvania’s courts.”

The 2020 presidential election is over. It was over eight months ago. Joe Biden is the president; he won Pennsylvania by a margin of more than 80,000 votes.

The so-called “Big Lie” — the false claim that the election was stolen from Donald Trump — sadly continues to be perpetuated. But the reality is this: Trump is the former president and there’s no constitutional mechanism that would magically reinstate him except for another presidential election three years from now, should he choose to run.

Republican state senators like Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, and Scott Martin, of Martic Township, know this.

We have no idea whether state Sen. Doug Mastriano knows it because he’s a QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist who organized a bus trip to the Trump rally that preceded — and instigated — the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s also, unfortunately, chair of the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee.

Forget about unnecessarily performing another audit of the November vote. Instead, we ought to audit Mastriano’s motives: He likely will seek the GOP gubernatorial nomination next year, so he’s clearly willing to say or do anything to win the support of Trump and the Trump base.

According to the AP, Mastriano recently briefed Republicans in the state Senate about his plan to bring an Arizona-style audit to Pennsylvania.

We’d like to think his proposal was met with mocking laughter and a chorus of “hell, no.” The Arizona audit, conducted by a private company called Cyber Ninjas (because you really can’t make this stuff up), has been panned, even by some Arizona Republicans, as a botched and anti-democratic, partisan sham. (Note: We use the term “audit” loosely in our references to it in this editorial.)

Alas, Pennsylvania state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington County, told the AP that she doesn’t know the details of Mastriano’s plan, but, “I do know that there are millions of Pennsylvanians who have questions and concerns and there is a lack of trust.”

As we’ve said repeatedly, if there are concerns and a “lack of trust” among Pennsylvanians regarding the electoral process, that’s because some Republicans have ginned up fears about voting — mail-in voting, in particular — in support of the Big Lie and hastily created legislation that they hoped would give them an electoral advantage. (That legislation rightly was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.)

It must be stated again — and apparently, again and again and again: No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found that might have altered the election outcome in Pennsylvania or any other state. This has been confirmed by Trump’s former election cybersecurity chief, former Attorney General William Barr and numerous Republican elections officials.

Republicans were not able to find evidence of fraud, so they took baseless claims of election irregularities and inconsistencies to the courts, which mostly rejected those claims. (In a couple of Pennsylvania cases, however, Republican voters were charged with using the identities of their dead mothers in order to vote in the 2020 election. Fortunately, the culprits were caught. The system worked.)

The funding behind the Arizona audit is shadowy — which strikes us as problematic — and Maricopa County, where the audit is taking place, will need to spend millions to replace the voting equipment that was compromised by the Cyber Ninjas review.

In Pennsylvania, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Mastriano sent letters last week to Philadelphia, Tioga and York counties seeking election-related equipment and materials “needed to conduct a forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and the 2021 primary.

Mastriano’s requests were “sprawling and include essentially all election-related materials, such as ballots, mail ballot applications, mail ballot envelopes, voting machines, ballot scanners and vote-counting equipment, ballot production equipment, poll books, and computer equipment used throughout the election process,” the Inquirer noted.

The letters warned that the Senate committee Mastriano chairs may issue subpoenas if counties don’t respond by July 31 with a “plan to comply.”

Pennsylvania acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid then issued a directive Friday prohibiting third-party access to electronic voting systems. Such access, she said in a news release, would undermine “chain of custody requirements and strict access limitations necessary to prevent both intentional and inadvertent tampering with electronic voting systems.”

The state, she said, would decertify any voting equipment handed over to a third party, meaning that it couldn’t be used in an election, and would not reimburse a county for equipment replacement.

In response, the AP reported Wednesday, one of the three Pennsylvania counties targeted by Mastriano — Republican-controlled Tioga County — decided against allowing access to its voting equipment.

These “are extremely expensive machines and our position is we need to follow the direction that the secretary has given us,” Tioga County solicitor Christopher Gabriel said, according to the AP.

Commissioners’ Chairman Roger Bunn said the county had audited the 2020 presidential election according to state law requirements and had found no problems with it before certifying the results.

We expect that Philadelphia also will deny access to its voting equipment, and we hope York County does the same.

If, having struck out in those counties, Mastriano eyes Lancaster County, we have faith that commissioners’ Chairman Josh Parsons will slam the door here, too. Parsons, a Republican, preaches fiscal prudence.

And as Gov. Wolf noted on Twitter, Mastriano’s proposed audit is a “profound waste of time and taxpayer money.”

On the subject of taxpayer money: LNP | LancasterOnline reported earlier this week that all but three county school districts — Columbia Borough, Donegal and Warwick — are raising property taxes this year.

If the Republican-controlled state Senate wants to address a genuine problem facing its constituents — instead of wasting time and money revisiting the accurate results of a legitimate election — it would tackle property tax reform.

That would not help former President Trump, but it would help Pennsylvania seniors on fixed incomes.

And state lawmakers might find themselves so busy doing actual and necessary work that they’ll leave our democracy intact.