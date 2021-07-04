THE ISSUE

The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, and Spotlight PA, a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer, are investigating how state lawmakers spend the millions in taxpayer dollars they allot themselves every year. According to an article published in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, “The news organizations, through a series of public records requests, sought information about every legislative expense, over four years, excluding salaries and benefits. ... The spending is spread across multiple accounts, making it difficult to build a true picture of how much it costs just to maintain the day-to-day operations of a legislature that showers its elected members with everything from free meals to cars, all with little to no accountability.”

This vexing fact was reported last Sunday: “Pennsylvania’s House and Senate spent $17 million between 2017 and 2020 on food, mileage, lodging, rented and leased cars, tolls, parking and gas, according to a first-of-its kind analysis by The Caucus and Spotlight PA of nearly 400,000 transactions.”

That sum doesn’t include lawmakers’ generous benefits or salaries — which exceeded $90,000 in 2020 for rank-and-file lawmakers; those in leadership positions make tens of thousands of dollars more.

As journalists Brad Bumsted, Mike Wereschagin and Sam Janesch of The Caucus, and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, reported, that $17 million was “shelled out merely to underwrite the ability of elected members and staff to come to work, eat, stay there and return to their homes. In many cases, receipts weren’t even required.”

Among the largest expenses, according to their analysis, was mileage, “with legislators and their staff receiving more than $6.5 million in reimbursements during the four years examined by the news organizations.”

That was on top of “$1.2 million for leasing and maintaining a separate fleet of vehicles that roughly a quarter of the state’s 253 legislators chose to use instead of driving their own.”

And it was “separate from the $1 million the Legislature spent on trains, planes, rental cars, car-sharing services, parking, tolls and gas.”

As the journalists wrote: “Mileage reimbursements are a standard business practice, but less common is paying the majority of the 253-member-strong Legislature just to commute.”

Do you get paid to commute to your job?

We’re guessing the answer is no. Yet we’re all paying for state lawmakers to commute to theirs.

Priorities and fine print

The cost might be worth it if our “full-time” Legislature — which isn’t slated to reconvene until Sept. 20 (the Senate) and Sept. 27 (the House) — was a model of legislative efficiency, responsive to the pressing needs of Pennsylvania citizens.

But have we seen property tax reform that would relieve the financial burden on senior citizens on fixed incomes?

We have not.

How about charter school reform that might ease the fiscal burden on public schools?

Nope.

Or much-needed redistricting reform, or widely popular gun safety measures, or legislation that might address climate change?

Nope, nope and nope.

Instead, Republican lawmakers have spent the past couple of months on partisan legislation they knew that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf would veto. They chose to focus on culture-war issues like “vaccine passports,” as well as a mostly unnecessary overhaul of state voting laws, and the potential creation of an election audit bureau that they said would rebuild voter trust in elections — trust they’ve damaged with baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election.

We did get a state budget on time, which is the basic obligation of a legislature.

But we’re guessing that most lawmakers have only vague ideas about what’s in the nearly $40 billion budget. After being produced by GOP leaders, it passed both chambers of the Legislature with dizzying speed, as lawmakers eyed the exits and the prospect of a lengthy summer vacation.

It is a basic requirement of adulthood that we read the fine print, that we understand what we agree to, that we don’t rush big decisions. Especially decisions committing the state to spending nearly $40 billion.

The state budget

Schools, particularly underfunded ones, got a major boost in the budget, which is great news.

What we cannot understand is why lawmakers socked away so much federal coronavirus relief money — about $5 billion, according to The Associated Press — instead of spending it to help working- and middle-class families and small business owners.

To prevent future tax increases — the end-all and be-all of GOP priorities — $2.5 billion went into the state’s rainy day fund, the AP reported. And now we’re supposed to marvel at the fiscal responsibility of lawmakers — the same folks who spend millions in taxpayer money, with shockingly little accountability, just to commute to their jobs.

Missing even the low bar

Restaurants and bars hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, could have used some of that American Rescue Plan money.

But lawmakers couldn’t even manage to pass legislation that would have allowed restaurants and bars to continue selling to-go cocktails, as they could during the state’s pandemic emergency.

As Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick wrote last week, the state House passed legislation that would have continued to-go cocktail sales, and Wolf said he would sign it. But the Senate “poisoned the legislation by stirring in a provision that would also allow thousands of grocery stores, convenience stores and other retailers to sell cans of premixed hard alcohol drinks to go,” Muschick wrote, noting that bars and restaurants were “held hostage as part of the Senate’s drive to privatize liquor sales.”

To his credit, Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, tried to salvage the cocktail measure. He called on Senate leadership last Monday to reconvene by Zoom and concur on the measure before Senate rules allowing Zoom voting expired Wednesday.

“We cannot stand by when we have the opportunity to quickly and easily do something that will help our small employers,” Martin said in a news release.

But they did in fact stand by.

They must have had poolside or beach business to which to attend. We suppose we just should be grateful that they can’t get reimbursed for their vacation expenses.

Mileage and per diems

According to The Caucus and Spotlight PA investigation, a single Democratic lawmaker from Erie, state Rep. Patrick Harkins, received $120,103.46 in mileage reimbursements over the four year-period examined.

“Though Harkins’ Republican colleague from Erie, Curtis Sonney, was second on the list, he only took in close to half of what Harkins did, despite the fact that the two lawmakers travel nearly identical distances to get to and from the Capitol. And Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, another Erie Democrat, collected even less in mileage: $30,911,” the journalists wrote.

Harkins acknowledged that leasing a state-owned vehicle might cost less. But he said he used to do that and the vehicle’s “air conditioning broke and the radio only worked some of the time. I’d drive with the windows down.” (That sound you may be hearing is a tiny violin playing — through an open car window — in the distance.)

Then there are the per diems, the reimbursements lawmakers can get for daily expenses — food, lodging or both — without submitting receipts.

“In all, the Legislature spent nearly $6.3 million in taxpayer dollars to reimburse lawmakers for per diems between 2017 and 2020, expense records show,” The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported.

There’s no such thing as a free lunch — unless you’re a member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. If lawmakers aren’t getting their food paid for by per diems, they may be eating on a campaign committee’s or lobbyist’s dime, The Caucus and Spotlight PA article noted. Or they may be eating catered meals provided by legislative leaders and committee chairs — largesse for which we taxpayers pay.

According to The Caucus and Spotlight PA, the Legislature spent an additional $1.8 million on food and drinks for lawmakers and their staff in the four-year period that was examined — this included everything from turnpike cups of coffee to $2,500 catered events with constituents.

The Legislature also “spends tens of thousands every year on snacks, coffee, soda or other food purchases for lawmakers’ Harrisburg and district offices. Those costs, however, come out of taxpayer-funded accounts controlled by legislative leaders and chief clerks, shielding the true cost of meals for a given lawmaker.”

Lawmakers need sustenance, we suppose, as they spend our money — and refuse to spend more of the available federal relief funds on Pennsylvanians still reeling from a once-in-a-century pandemic.