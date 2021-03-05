THE ISSUE

“Local officials in Pennsylvania are facing another election without extra time to process mail ballots, likely leading to delayed results and putting increased pressure on counties reeling from the most expensive contest ever,” Spotlight PA’s Marie Albiges reported last week. The state’s primary election will be held May 18. Many county elections officials want to be able to precanvass mailed ballots — inspect, open and count them, but not record or publish the results. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with other state media organizations, including LNP Media Group.

Chalk this up as another disappointing missed opportunity by state lawmakers.

The May 18 primary would have been the perfect moment to allow precanvassing in Pennsylvania. A primary is, generally speaking, a smaller-turnout, less-complicated election (though, of course, we want everyone who’s eligible to register to vote and to cast their ballot in every election).

Also, this primary doesn’t have the crucial role of electing a president to lead the nation, or a U.S. senator to help keep that president in check. So, again, county election officials could have used it to establish precanvassing workflow and perform any necessary troubleshooting.

Precanvassing would also serve to bolster trust in Pennsylvania elections, at a time when their legitimacy is falsely and dangerously under attack.

Last year, we wrote multiple times about the need for precanvassing in the November election. In August, we wrote that state lawmakers needed to “step up” and approve it, so that county officials could report election results in a timelier fashion.

Not knowing how terribly things would unfold in November and afterward — how Donald Trump and his supporters would use every tool at their disposal to undermine the credibility of a fair election won by Joe Biden — we wrote: “The reality is we probably won’t know the result of the presidential election on the night of Nov. 3. We just hope this isn’t because state lawmakers failed to take steps that will help to keep the volume of mail-in ballots from overwhelming county officials on election night.”

Precanvassing wouldn’t have prevented all of the trauma and tragedy surrounding the Big Lie. But it would have led to faster tabulating and reporting of legitimately cast ballots. That, in turn, would have shortened the window of opportunity during which doubt was sown and conspiracies festered before the announcement of Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

Last year, we simply wanted lawmakers to heed the words of Randall O. Wenger, then Lancaster County’s chief elections official, who said that counties “need more time to open and count these ballots in advance of Election Day.”

And that’s all we’re asking now from state lawmakers. Listen to your Democratic and Republican elections officials across the state, whose chief concern has always been getting elections right and safeguarding their integrity.

Some of those officials have become pessimistic about the possibility of the General Assembly taking action.

“I can’t say I’m expecting it,” Marybeth Kuznik, Armstrong County’s election director, told Spotlight PA. “I never expect anything with the Legislature. I’ve learned long ago not to.”

According to the Spotlight PA article, state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, and state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, told the New Castle News recently that “they likely wouldn’t consider any election-related legislation until after the House State Government Committee completes its 14 election oversight meetings.”

The last of those oversight meetings is slated for May 5, about two weeks before the primary.

We believe in the need for a good-faith examination of how Pennsylvania’s election was administered in November, but we don’t think that is what’s happening with the Republican-led Legislature’s oversight meetings. The state GOP has generally seemed more interested in encouraging the Big Lie than in bolstering trust in the democratic process and defending the votes cast by their constituents.

So we agree with Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who told Spotlight PA, “The simple fact is House Republicans do not need 14 hearings to tell us that Pennsylvanians want to make it easier to vote or that counties need precanvassing of mail ballots.”

It was another clash between Wolf and the state Republicans that kept precanvassing from becoming a reality last fall, as Spotlight PA explained: “GOP leadership in the House last year tied precanvassing to banning drop boxes and relaxing restrictions on partisan poll watchers. Gov. Tom Wolf vowed to veto that measure, and the Legislature failed to pass any changes.”

Precanvassing is a nonpartisan issue that shouldn’t have been tied to any other measures then, and it shouldn’t be now.

In the November election, 2.6 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail. It was the first general election under Act 77, a state law that allowed no-excuse mail voting. That level of participation represented a victory for democracy and access to the ballot, and it also fortuitously made having an election amid a pandemic much safer.

While precanvassing for the May primary is off the table, we hope that’s the last Pennsylvania election in which it’s the case.

Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, is “eyeing the lawmakers’ schedule in the second half of the year and hoping they consider legislation before they break for the summer in July,” Spotlight PA reported.

That summer timetable, Schaefer said, would be much better than the state Legislature making any election-related changes in the early fall.

“Making changes in that (September) time frame isn’t good for election directors, isn’t good for voters,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer’s view makes sense.

We can only hope that the Republican-led Legislature finally heeds the pleas and advice of those who run Pennsylvania elections and takes needed action that would genuinely bolster voter confidence.