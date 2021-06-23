THE ISSUE: “A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite the Democratic governor’s veto threat,” The Associated Press reported Tuesday night. House Bill 1300, a “lengthy and complex bill, crafted after a series of committee hearings on the subject earlier this year, was sent to the state Senate on a vote of 110 to 91,” the AP reported. Common Cause Pennsylvania, an organization focused on good governance, issued a news release projecting that HB 1300 would cost the state almost $92 million and would “make voting more difficult.” Common Cause expressed concern that “the bill is being rushed through the legislative process, without time for careful deliberation or public input.”

The majority of buzz and bustle emanating from Harrisburg this month surrounds proposed changes to the state’s election law.

The timing should strike us all as a bit odd, given that the deadline for the state budget is June 30, and that we’ve been given little detail about how lawmakers plan to address critical state needs while taking advantage of a multibillion-dollar surplus. The full General Assembly and the taxpayers who fund it should be given ample time to scrutinize and respond to whatever proposed deal is struck by party leaders for the 2021-22 budget. But it seems providing that opportunity is not a priority.

The timing of proposals to significantly change the state’s election law also strikes us as odd because the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania was free, fair and had record turnout. More than 6.9 million residents — nearly 71% of the voting-age population — cast ballots.

Those are incredible numbers, showcasing a robust participation in our democracy by motivated voters. It’s an even greater success story, because it happened in the midst of a deadly pandemic that upended our lives and communities.

To be clear, the Nov. 3 election was one of Pennsylvania’s finest hours, though that isn’t to say it was perfect. We owe thanks to the elections officials and poll workers whose tireless efforts ensured that democracy did not falter because of COVID-19.

Thanks are owed, too, to the bipartisan foresight of the Pennsylvania lawmakers — most of whom are still in office — who passed Act 77 in 2019.

Carefully negotiated by leaders on both sides of the aisle, Act 77 wasn’t perfect, but overall it represented voter-friendly, pro-democracy election reform. For the first time, it allowed any voter to cast a ballot by mail. It gave Pennsylvanians more time to register to vote, and more time to request and submit their mail-in or absentee ballots.

“The birthplace of democracy hasn’t always made participating in that democracy easy,” we wrote in a 2019 editorial after the passage of Act 77. “At long last, that’s about to change.”

So why the rush to change so much of Pennsylvania’s election law?

We know the primary reason, of course. What Spotlight PA describes as “a sweeping overhaul of the state’s election system” proposed by state Republicans is part of the ongoing dangerous fallout of former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Some state Republicans supported Trump’s Big Lie last winter and some continue seeking ways to support it now, thanks to continuing pressure from Trump and his backers. On Tuesday, Trump again falsely stated, “The 2020 Presidential Election was rigged!”

Trump’s lies and tactics continue to threaten the integrity of Pennsylvania politics and American democracy.

Tweaks, not an overhaul

That’s not to say there’s no room for improvement to how Pennsylvania administers elections.

As we wrote, Act 77, while bolstering democracy in meaningful ways, is not perfect. And the Nov. 3 election was administered across the commonwealth in incredibly praiseworthy, but not perfect, fashion.

Pennsylvania’s election laws can be improved in small but important ways. One oft-mentioned example: We advocate change that would give county election workers more time to precanvass mailed ballots — that is, to inspect, open and count them, but not record or publish the results. Officials of both parties from across the state have pushed for this change, too.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly should focus its proposals on a few targeted areas in which both bipartisan agreement and support from the public are found. These areas exist, but agreements can’t be reached if the state GOP pushes for a sweeping bill full of significant changes that becomes easy for Democrats to reject and for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to veto.

John Baer, who comments on state politics for PennLive, wrote this June 16: “What if, instead of the usual ‘hard NO’ split between R’s and D’s over everything on the planet ... the Republican Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf cut a deal on proposed changes to state voting laws? I’m talking a ‘Grand Bargain’ resulting in positive action with something for both. All it would take is some forward thinking and a dose of common sense.”

That kind of compromise is essentially what happened with 2019’s Act 77.

Baer’s idealism may be unrealistic in these bitterly partisan times, but at some point we must get back to having a functional state government that works on behalf of the people. We cannot let what divides us destroy us.

Lawmakers should consider the sentiment of Pennsylvanians, such as those expressed in the recent Franklin & Marshall poll finding that, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported June 17, “a majority of Pennsylvania registered voters say they support ‘major changes’ to the state’s election law, including photo identification and signature validation rules.”

The General Assembly would have to work together, however, to translate those voter wishes into reforms that don’t infringe upon free and fair elections. Any proposals to change state election law must be crafted carefully to hew to these principles:

— Does this make it easier to register to vote?

— Does this make the act of voting easier and more accessible for all?

— Does this help our poll workers and elections officials?

— Are measures to make elections more secure implemented in such a way that they do not serve as an obstacle to voting? (We must remain mindful of past measures in the U.S. that have disenfranchised African Americans and ensure we are never complicit in such measures again.)

— Does this bolster participation in our democracy?

Additionally, we believe that state election law — and proposed changes to it — are sacrosanct. Which is to say they must be left in the hands of the lawmakers we elect to serve us. Election law should never be changed via voter referendum.

Our elections were secure before Donald Trump began regularly attacking their integrity prior to the 2016 election.

And they are secure now.

Any proposals to change state election law should proceed from the clear understanding that individual instances of voter fraud are incredibly rare and that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania should approach this as fine-tuning, not a complete overhaul.