THE ISSUE
Election security has become ever more complex and ever more important, Mike Wereschagin reported for The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, in a story that was published last week in LNP. “In the years since 2016, when Russian intelligence operatives weaponized the democratic process, election preparation has come to resemble the ways first responders prepare for natural disasters, terrorist attacks and other mass-casualty events,” Wereschagin wrote. “There are multi-agency exercises, new channels of intra- and interstate communication, a hardening cyberinfrastructure and a price tag that, in just one portion of Pennsylvania’s elections ecosystem, will soon top $100 million.”
Here’s a point Wereschagin’s reporting made clear, and we believe ought to be highlighted: “Unlike election reforms that followed the disputed 2000 presidential contest, this isn’t a once-and-done effort. It’s the new normal.”
As acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27: “Election security is a race without a finish line.”
This point was punctuated last week, when LNP staff writer Gillian McGoldrick reported that Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s campaign had received contributions from a South Florida businessman “who allegedly circumvented Federal Election Commission rules to contribute foreign money in and to influence state and federal elections.”
Igor Fruman was arrested by federal authorities Wednesday evening; he also had been involved in the effort by Rudy Giuliani — a close associate of President Donald Trump — to dig up dirt in Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Fruman contributed more than $2,400 to Smucker’s campaign in two contributions, McGoldrick reported.
One May 14, 2018, contribution totaled $260; another, on June 12, 2018, totaled $2,174. Fruman contributed under the alias “Igor Furman,” according to FEC filings — which is against campaign finance rules.
Smucker’s campaign said it would immediately return the money. “Under no circumstances does Smucker for Congress knowingly accept improper campaign contributions,” it said in a statement. It noted that the contribution came to the campaign unsolicited through a joint fundraising committee; Smucker never met with Fruman or his associates, the Lancaster County congressman’s campaign said.
Such is the insidious nature of the forces attempting to influence our elections.
This is why beefing up election security on every front is absolutely imperative to our democracy.
The response in DC
In March, the U.S. House of Representatives passed comprehensive election security legislation. It’s being blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The For the People Act of 2019 has some undoubtedly partisan elements inserted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats.
But as its summary explains, it also contains provisions about “sharing intelligence information with state election officials, protecting the security of the voter rolls, supporting states in securing their election systems (and) developing a national strategy to protect the security and integrity of U.S. democratic institutions.”
It also calls for expanding the ban on foreign nationals contributing to elections — which seems essential in light of last week’s news about Fruman, who allegedly was funneling foreign money into GOP campaign coffers across the U.S.
We’d urge readers to contact Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and the senate majority leader’s office to ask that the legislation be put on the Senate floor for debate.
It would help if House Democrats conceded on aspects of their election security legislation that never will fly with GOP lawmakers.
Election security should not be a partisan issue. We need Republicans and Democrats to work together to protect the most elemental and sacred rite of democracy: the vote.
In this multifront battle, that must include addressing foreign state-sanctioned disinformation campaigns like those that drew indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference. Voters remain perilously exposed to hoaxes and other disinformation, and Congress has failed to substantively address this dangerous threat.
In terms of election infrastructure, we were dismayed in July 2018, when House Republicans — including Smucker — voted against additional funding for election security grants for states.
Republicans maintained that the program was fully funded with a $380 million allocation. But divided among the 50 states, that sum did not suffice.
Pennsylvania’s share, including a 5% match from the state, amounted to $14.15 million, “about a tenth of what it will cost to replace the state’s voting machines,” Wereschagin noted.
In September, after months of being derided as “Moscow Mitch,” McConnell announced his support for a bill that would provide an additional $250 million to the states.
“I’m proud to have helped develop this amendment and co-sponsor it in committee,” McConnell said. “That will bring our total allocation for election security — listen to this — to more than $600 million since fiscal 2008.”
That’s a marked improvement, for sure.
But as Wereschagin pointed out, Congress approved $3 billion in election aid to states after the 2000 presidential election. He cited the Brennan Center for Justice’s estimate that it would cost more than $2 billion to bring every state “to a reasonable baseline on election security” over the next five years.
Pennsylvania’s response
As Wereschagin reported, Pennsylvania was the first state to “accept a nationwide offer from the Department of Homeland Security to audit its election security systems in 2016, and it has invited the department’s hackers back every year since to give them another shot at finding the systems’ vulnerabilities.”
Boockvar also told The Caucus that state and county leaders have participated in tabletop exercises organized by the federal Department of Homeland Security and the Inter-Agency Election Preparedness and Security Workgroup, which Gov. Tom Wolf created in 2018. These exercises prepare not just for cyberattacks, but for severe weather events, power outages, even mass protests, Boockvar said.
And this year, Department of State officials sensibly moved their Election Day operations into the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s offices.
Boockvar said the tabletop exercises not only have included state and federal liaisons, but National Guard members who were “on site and ready to deploy, if necessary.”
“The coordination creates an intertwined network of protection that I think doesn’t exist in many states across the country, and I would like to see this as a model,” Boockvar said.
We would, too.
2020 approaches
It is immensely comforting to know that our state officials, at least, are preparing for the coming threats. Russia’s aim in 2016, remember, was to undermine our confidence in our elections. The measures taken by Pennsylvania directly counter that effort.
As Wereschagin wrote, the 2020 presidential campaign “promises to be divisive, acrimonious and replete with persistent conspiracy theories and daily assaults on truth.”
And Pennsylvania — as a key swing state that voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Republican Trump in 2016 — will be facing the red-hot glare of national attention.
“We have layers and layers of defenses in place. The more you have those layers, the easier it is to stay protected. You have to keep reinforcing them,” Boockvar said. “And you can’t sleep much.”
It’s a message we wish everyone in the nation’s capital would heed.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: 202-224-2541; mcconnell.senate.gov
Sen. Pat Toomey, 202-224-4254; toomey.senate.gov
Sen. Robert Casey: 202-224-6324; casey.senate.gov
Rep. Lloyd Smucker: 202-225-2411; smucker.house.gov