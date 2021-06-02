THE ISSUE

Len Kasper — the father of Mount Joy siblings Brandie, 21, and Lenny, 18, who were killed in a fiery crash in East Petersburg on May 22 — told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor that he believes his children’s deaths could have been avoided. The traffic light at the intersection of Graystone Road and Main Street (Route 72), where their vehicle was struck by a car-hauling tractor-trailer, would be safer with a longer delay before changing colors, he said. In a story published in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, a local resident who has lived since 1988 at the corner of Graystone Road and Main Street said the intersection has “always been dangerous.”

Even amid his shock and heartbreak over losing his children — whom he described as “amazing” and “wonderful” — Len Kasper seems determined to make sure other families don’t have to endure the grief he and his wife Kathy and their eldest daughter are experiencing now.

“It’s been awful for all of us,” Len Kasper said. “I can’t even explain to you what it’s like when two out of your three kids are taken away in a split second.”

It’s painful even to consider such devastating loss. Though words feel unequal to this tragedy, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brandie and Lenny Kasper.

Two days after they died in the horrific crash, their parents returned to the intersection “just to try to make sense of the scene,” Len Kasper said.

“While we were sitting there, right where my daughter and son would have been coming from, one of those car haulers came flying through there,” he told Yabor. “It had to have been going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. It’s just senseless, and people see them blowing through there all the time.”

“That light has got to get changed,” he added.

The traffic light where the Kaspers' vehicle was struck is an instant light, “without a delay before the signal for north and southbound traffic switches on for east and westbound traffic,” Yabor reported.

Len Kasper believes a 3-second delay would have saved his children: Brandie, an animal lover who worked as a vet tech at Pine Creek Animal Hospital in Sadsbury Township, and brought joy to all who knew her; and Lenny, a loving and dutiful son and Hempfield High School senior who was about to graduate and planned to become a welder.

“It absolutely is mind-blowing that with the amount of large vehicle traffic through there that you wouldn’t have a 3-second delay on that light,” Len Kasper said. “I don’t get it.”

There is a lot that’s incomprehensible about a tragedy of this kind. And the central fact of this tragedy — that two beloved adult children are gone — cannot be fixed.

But it seems Len Kasper may be correct when he says the traffic light at the intersection of Graystone Road and Route 72 must be changed.

Jim Arnold, who has lived at the southwest corner of the intersection for 33 years, told Yabor that he hopes the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and East Petersburg Borough officials are “cognizant of the problems that are here and that they do something about it.”

We hope this, too.

Arnold said he’s seen countless collisions at the intersection over the decades, including several that have damaged his home and lawn. “On one occasion,” Yabor reported, “two vehicles collided into one another, causing a van to careen off the road and onto Arnold’s yard, striking the corner of his garage, he said.”

According to Yabor’s reporting, “The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Crash Information Tool shows there have been 62 crashes at or near the intersection between 2001 and 2020 — a rate of more than three per year during that period.

“All five crashes at the intersection between 2016 and 2020 were ‘angle’ crashes, which PennDOT defines as ‘a crash in which two vehicles on opposite roadways collide at a point of junction,’ such as an intersection, according to a five-year crash report. Four of those crashes resulted in at least seven injuries, though no fatalities were listed.”

Arnold agreed with Len Kasper that the “yellow caution light” at the intersection “is too quick.”

The intersection’s other perils, in Arnold’s view:

— It serves as a magnet for speeders and large commercial vehicles making their way south to Lancaster city.

— The drop from 45 mph to 25 mph for southbound traffic along Route 72 comes too quickly, and large vehicles like tractor-trailers or the car carrier that collided with the Kaspers’ vehicle are often unable to stop in time.

“What happens is the green light turns to red so fast that by the time they stop they’re almost through the intersection,” Arnold said.

He described large vehicles, unable to safely stop on time, blowing their horns as they go through the intersection.

— A home in the northeast corner of the intersection produces a blind spot for westbound traffic along Graystone Road: the same direction the Kasper siblings where heading.

Arnold would like to see not only an extended yellow light at the intersection, but a longer delay before the signal changes — as well as a blinking caution light for southbound traffic along Route 72 to remind motorists to slow down.

It would be safer if drivers, especially those steering large vehicles, would slow down as they approached intersections like this one. But it also seems apparent that this particular intersection has hazards that ought to be addressed.

We understand that traffic studies and engineering are involved in making changes of this sort. But we hope PennDOT and East Petersburg Borough officials are considering safety improvements to this intersection.

We hope that humanity prevails over bureaucracy and — if they haven’t already — that officials reach out to the Kasper family and residents like Jim Arnold soon, so they know their concerns are being taken seriously.

Len Kasper said the pain he and his family are experiencing is “something nobody should have to feel.”

PennDOT and borough officials: Please work to ensure that no one else does.