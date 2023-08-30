THE ISSUE

Nearly 50,000 Pennsylvania resident students — many from Lancaster County — attend Penn State University, which has two dozen campuses and an online program. The 168-year-old university is among the commonwealth’s four “state-related” colleges (along with the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University), so it is neither owned nor operated by the state, but it receives state funding — $242 million in 2022-23. In its state budget appropriation request for 2023-24, the university said that while its “overall balance sheet remains stable, the use of central reserves to balance the operating budget ... is not sustainable.”

We learned to our deep disappointment that nothing — not even the protection of children — was more important than football at Penn State under the late Joe Paterno.

But the Paterno mythology held that academics were the top priority in Penn State’s football program. And the program had a record of academic achievement to back up that claim.

That record has ended.

As the nonpartisan newsroom Spotlight PA reports, “Penn State’s football team’s academic rating plummeted to its lowest point in more than a decade, placing the Nittany Lions in last place among Big Ten gridiron teams.”

According to Spotlight PA, Penn State’s football program had an academic progress rate of 914 in the 2021-22 school year, a single-year low that continued “a decline from its perfect mark of 1,000 in 2018-19.” Averaged over the past four years — a key NCAA metric — Penn State’s football program has the second-lowest score in the Big Ten.

The NCAA announced earlier this year that it will resume penalizing teams that struggle academically. As Spotlight PA noted, penalties could “include limiting practice time or barring postseason play.”

At his news conference Tuesday, head coach James Franklin said “everybody knows how important academics are” to the football program, “both present-day and from a historical perspective.” It’s “something we take tremendous pride in and is very, very serious to us,” he said. “We’re going to spend a lot of energy and resources on getting it back to where we want it to be ... and we’ll get it right.”

But he also attempted to defend his program by noting that “our graduation rates have really been good.”

We were glad to hear it.

But we wonder how specifically the head coach, who earns a guaranteed $7 million each year, is going to make good on his assertion that the program will spend energy and resources to raise its academic score.

Penn State’s athletics department is self-sustaining, so the football program likely has the resources to do so.

If only other Penn State programs had the same resources.

As Spotlight PA reporter Wyatt Massey posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Penn State has cut all funding for its Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose.

This is a little on the nose, given the lingering stench of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal and more recent scandals involving fraternity hazing and sexual misconduct.

The Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose, according to its website, aimed to inspire “every Penn State student to live a life defined by a strong character, a thoughtful conscience, and an understanding of their responsibility for the public good.”

The center — apparently deemed unnecessary — will close next month, Massey reported.

Earlier this summer, the Penn State Board of Trustees voted to slash funding for the university’s venerable student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, by more than 50% for the 2023-24 fiscal year to a paltry $200,000 — less than 3% of Franklin’s annual salary. The university will zero out the newspaper’s funding in 2024-25.

(Disclosure: LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy was editor-in-chief of The Daily Collegian in 1983. Deputy Opinion Editor Christopher Otto served as sports editor in 1993.)

The student-run newspaper is independent from the university, but traditionally has received funding to provide students with free access to its print product and website. As Nick Stonesifer, The Collegian’s current editor-in-chief, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the university makes a point to show new and prospective communications students the newspaper’s office on campus.

“Even now with all this going on, The Collegian is being marketed as something people should take advantage of,” Stonesifer said. “It shows you how important it is.”

The Tribune-Review reported that administrators and students are discussing the possibility of The Collegian forming a news consortium with other media to create a more sustainable funding model.

In the meantime, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s Student Press Freedom Initiative is among those rightly decrying the trustees’ defunding of The Collegian.

Student newspapers are essential training grounds for future professional journalists. But they can also prove to be inconvenient for university officials by reporting, as The Collegian has, on unpleasant subjects — such as tuition hikes, program cuts, professorial misconduct and administrative misjudgments.

Penn State is shielded from important transparency requirements because of its status as a state-related, rather than state-owned, university. The Daily Collegian’s Board of Editors has argued for greater transparency from university officials, including the trustees. Which might explain why this independent university watchdog has been bitten.