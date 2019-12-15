THE ISSUE
Republican state Rep. David Zimmerman is facing a primary challenge from former longtime Eastern Lancaster County School Board President Glenn Yoder. Zimmerman has held the 99th House District seat since 2015, winning his latest election in 2018 by 71 percentage points. As LNP’s Gillian McGoldrick reported, it was announced one month after his reelection last year that Zimmerman had been “ordered to pay $14,000 in fines after a state investigation found he used his earlier position as a township supervisor to advance a land deal in which he and his brother held a financial stake. Zimmerman told LNP in December 2018 that he accepted responsibility and the penalties. He makes $500 payments per month on the fine amount, with $6,000 remaining.” The 99th House District includes New Holland, Ephrata and Gap.
A fundamental rule of public service is this: You’re not really serving the public if you’re using your office for personal gain.
That’s true whether you’re the president of the United States or a township supervisor.
In Zimmerman’s case, he was found by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission to have used his former position as an East Earl Township supervisor to advance his personal financial interests.
That wasn’t his only ethical lapse.
In summer 2018, East Earl Township officials told Zimmerman and his wife to cease renting out a one-bedroom suite in their home to Airbnb customers. The Zimmermans had failed to seek a vacation rental house permit from the township and had failed to pay the requisite hotel taxes.
Then came the state ethics ruling.
Ethics commission Executive Director Robert Caruso told LNP that in his 36 years at the commission he had never seen anything like Zimmerman’s case — a case in which, LNP’s Sam Janesch noted, “an elected official was making decisions on a development when his or her decision would affect how much and how quickly they got paid.”
Zimmerman said he had not made himself “adequately familiar with the requirements regarding the reporting of investments.” Which was similar to his explanation for his Airbnb screw-up, which he attributed to his lack of awareness of municipal and county ordinances related to Airbnb rentals.
Before his election to the state House in 2014, Zimmerman was an East Earl Township supervisor for 21 years — and chairman of the supervisors’ board for some nine years. He served as that township’s roadmaster. And he served a stint on the Lancaster County Planning Commission. As we wrote last December, “For a public official with so much experience, Zimmerman exhibited a stunning lack of inquisitiveness when it came to the rules.”
He’s apparently not the only one to exhibit a lack of inquisitiveness.
Endorsement process
Nineteen elected members of the Eastern Lancaster County Republican Committee will meet behind closed doors to decide whether to endorse Yoder or Zimmerman.
“On Jan. 22,” McGoldrick explained in last week’s Sunday LNP, “GOP committee members from local committees in the Eastern Lancaster County School District — which falls within the 99th House District — will cast informal, nonbinding votes for which candidate they prefer. The straw poll is seen as a bellwether for how a candidate would fare in the endorsement convention, and the county GOP considers the results the following week.”
The endorsed candidate generally is a lock to win the primary. And, as McGoldrick noted, “In overwhelmingly Republican state House districts in the county such as Zimmerman’s 99th, which has historically been out of reach for Democrats, the GOP primary essentially serves as the election; winners are almost always guaranteed victory in November.”
As Kyle Kopko, a political science professor at Elizabethtown College and member of the Elizabethtown Republican Committee, told McGoldrick, an endorsement opens up access to money from local and county committees and means more people to knock on doors and run phone banks.
“The party historically has had a lot of power,” Kopko said. “Whoever gets (the party’s) support has a significant advantage.”
Yoder told LNP that he “normally wouldn’t run against an incumbent but with some of the ethical issues, the committee should have the opportunity to decide whether they’re important.”
He makes an excellent point.
Willful ignorance
Unfortunately, as McGoldrick reported last Sunday, “None of the committee members LNP spoke with were overly concerned with Zimmerman’s past ethics violations. But they said they weren’t too informed on exactly what they were, either.”
We find this appalling. And inexplicable.
How could those involved in the politics of northeastern Lancaster County not be informed about Zimmerman’s ethical issues? We’d understand somewhat if these were people who weren’t involved in politics. But these are elected committee members.
As McGoldrick explained, these are the folks who “do the real ground work in local political parties. Each precinct has two members — a man and a woman — who serve local committees, which are organized by school district, plus the county committee. They’re often the people standing outside polling places with the party’s sample ballot.”
How do they support a candidate without fully vetting that candidate?
To not be informed about Zimmerman’s ethical woes strikes us as willful ignorance — a matter of sticking one’s fingers in one’s ears and singing loudly to drown out unpleasant news.
This is how politicians get away with unethical behavior. This is why some of them feel unassailable. No one is holding them accountable, so why should they follow the rules?
To be crystal-clear: We’re not endorsing Yoder over Zimmerman here.
Our plea is that party committee members take seriously their obligation to be informed about the candidates they’re asked to endorse, especially when endorsement essentially equals election. And those party members ought to hold candidates to high ethical standards.
If the candidates are not going to hold themselves to such standards, someone must.