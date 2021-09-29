THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Saturday, Eastern Lancaster County School District “is sounding the alarm on employee shortages fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic that, if not remedied soon, may force the entire district to periodically shut down in-person learning.” In a letter to families, Elanco Superintendent Bob Hollister said the district was struggling to find school bus drivers and substitutes for paraprofessionals and teachers who must quarantine. The letter said Elanco would be “strictly enforcing the return to school policy of the Health and Safety plan. Too many families are sending sick children to school which has amplified the high caseload that we currently see throughout the District.”

Parents, don’t send your sick kids to school.

That was always a basic rule, but it’s even more important during this pandemic, as the highly transmissible delta variant besets our community and children under 12 remain ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Obviously, you don’t want your child to infect the classroom teacher or other students. Children can get seriously ill with COVID-19; even previously healthy children may be hospitalized.

Unfortunately, staying home to care for a sick child — or even a child who has mild symptoms, but is still infectious — is not always easy. Some parents don’t get paid unless they go to work. And if a child has COVID-19, a parent can’t necessarily expect a grandparent or other relative, or even a professional child care provider, to care for that child.

(An aside: The scarcity of affordable at-home COVID-19 tests makes decision-making much more difficult.)

The COVID-19 child care dilemma is a reminder that our country doesn’t have its priorities straight. We say we value families, but we don’t really. If we did, parents already would get paid time off to care for sick children. But they’re considered lucky if they’re eligible for the Family and Medical Leave Act, which gives employees 12 weeks of job-protected, unpaid leave during any 12-month period. (Private businesses with fewer than 50 employees are not subject to that law.)

Paid leave was available to parents earlier in the pandemic as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. But that benefit expired last December.

The lack of support for parents has hit women especially hard. As the U.S. Census Bureau has reported, many moms have given up and left the workforce since the pandemic started. And those “who do resume work may experience decreased total lifetime earnings due to dropping out or being forced out during the pandemic.”

Democrats want to give all working Americans 12 weeks of paid family leave, which would enable more women to remain in the workforce and allow parents to stay home when necessary with ailing children without fear of employment repercussions.

We’d like to see U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker support paid family leave.

And U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, too, though he won’t even vote to raise the debt ceiling to cover the debts the nation already has incurred. Toomey laughably insisted to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created the “strongest economy of my lifetime.” (Readers, it did not. According to the Center for Public Integrity, the GOP tax cuts meant that corporations saved $150 billion in taxes in 2018 alone, and stock prices soared, benefiting wealthy members of Congress, but federal budget deficits ballooned. And now congressional Republicans don’t want to pay for the resulting debt.)

Smucker, a member of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, has denounced the Democrats’ push to offer better benefits to workers as a “war on work” that endangers the American dream (as if any American’s dream is to be forced to choose between their children and their jobs).

The Republican congressman from Lancaster County proposed an amendment to the Democrats’ paid leave proposal that would have required, according to his website, “individuals to be employed in the last 30 days to be eligible and have an earnings history in at least four of the last five quarters.” We understand the first condition. But the second could rule out, among others, people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Given that Smucker and Toomey are living on the taxpayers' dime and are only in session fewer than 200 days a year, they may have forgotten what it’s like to agonize over the choice between staying at home to care for a sick child or going to work to earn desperately needed money.

COVID-19 poses a particular dilemma for parents of school-age children.

According to Elanco’s health policy, an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate at home “for 10 days from the date of symptom onset or if asymptomatic 10 days from the test date.” Individuals may return to school after they’ve completed the 10-day isolation period, their symptoms have improved and they are fever-free without the use of medication.

This is a sensible policy — and a necessary one if school officials are to control the spread of COVID-19 infection and keep classrooms open. But it nevertheless poses a challenge for parents who are employed outside the home.

Providing parents with paid leave so they can stay home with their sick kids strikes us as essential.

But, so, too, do mask-wearing policies that help to limit the spread of the delta variant in schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that “studies found that school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly.”

Which brings us back to Elanco.

We continue to be puzzled as to why the Elanco school board voted to permit parents to obtain mask exemptions without a doctor’s signature documenting an allowable medical, mental health or disability exception to the state’s order.

Seventeen Garden Spot High School students signed a letter, published in the Perspective section of this week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, criticizing the school board for failing to properly uphold the state masking order. Hollister, the district’s superintendent, had recommended that the board retain the medical documentation requirement. “I think we should be masked, both adults and learners,” he told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month.

Those 17 high school students, and Hollister, were proven right Tuesday when it was announced that Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School will switch to virtual learning, starting today until next Monday, because of high COVID-19 “case counts and case patterns.”

Meanwhile, late Monday night, Ephrata Area school board members voted 7-2 against a proposal that would have allowed parents to get their children exempted from the state mask order without medical documentation. In the face of opposition from vociferous anti-maskers, they made the brave and correct decision. We need to limit the delta variant’s chances of infecting schoolchildren, first and foremost because we want kids to stay healthy.

But also because when children are infected with COVID-19, some parents face difficult choices. They should be able to stay home with their kids without worrying about their livelihoods.