THE ISSUE

Lancaster County schools have endured a challenging start to the new year, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven up the county’s case numbers and hospitalizations. The high infection rate has left schools facing staff shortages. (The School District of Lancaster began the year with a one-day closure because of staffing issues.) As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, most Lancaster County school districts “continued to see surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in the second week of school following the holiday break. Cocalico saw the biggest jump, going from nine to 76 cases.” Manheim Township Middle School and Manheim Township High School had to switch to virtual learning Friday and Tuesday because more than 5% of each building’s population tested positive for COVID-19.

K-12 parents, students and teachers: Hang in there. We’re only a couple of weeks away from the 100th day of the academic year, a milestone that will signify you’ve made it over the hump.

We know it’s been a slog. And dealing with first the delta variant and now omicron has been a major headache — in many cases, literally.

Your path might have been eased had many school boards not pounced on their first opportunity to make face masks optional for teachers and students, after the state mandate was ended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in December.

It made no sense to us that so many schools abandoned this simple, effective virus mitigation measure as winter got underway.

What concerns us now that our winter of discontent is in full swing is that parents practically need to be doctors to figure out what to do when their kids are exposed to COVID-19.

The diagrams, flowcharts and sample timelines on some county school district websites are helpful, but not all the districts spell out the protocols clearly, and you have to scour websites to find them.

Moreover, the protocols don’t seem to be consistent across the county.

Which is a shame, because a small group of pediatric and family medicine physicians in the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health system devised a COVID-19 action plan, updated this month, that has been delivered to Lancaster County school districts.

It’s straightforward. It’s clear. And we wish it were on the front pages of every county school district website, where it could be easily accessed by parents.

If like us, you need information to be clearly spelled out, this action plan would help. Which is why we think all county schools should implement it. And why we’re printing it today.

According to a report released Tuesday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, nearly 1 million cases of COVID-19 in children were reported last week — four times the rate of the peak of last winter’s surge.

Pediatricians’ offices have been dealing with a deluge of COVID-19 cases. Although this week so far appears to be better than last, pediatricians continue to be swamped. While they’re generally happy to answer a frazzled parent’s questions, some of those questions could be answered by this COVID-19 action plan, which is based on the best and most up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Not on the politics of school board members.

Consider the unhelpful COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Elizabethtown Area School District board last week.

Some of the protocols seem to be in keeping with CDC guidelines: Students may return to school five days after testing positive, if their symptoms are resolving (they’ve been without a fever for 24 hours, for instance) or they’re asymptomatic. They must wear a mask at school for five additional days; if they don’t, they must quarantine for all 10 days.

But the protocols also state that if an asymptomatic student has close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, quarantining will be at the discretion of the parent/guardian (there’s no mention of vaccination status).

We believe most parents and guardians will do the right thing and err on the side of caution.

But some will send their kids back to school because they lack child care and they need to go to work. And some will send their kids back to school because they are cavalier about the very real risks of COVID-19.

So there are likely to be asymptomatic but still infectious students walking around the schools, endangering students with weakened immune systems as well as unvaccinated younger children. This is deeply unfair to those vulnerable students and to their parents.

The Elizabethtown district protocols also state that asymptomatic individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 are “strongly encouraged” — but not required — to wear a mask. It is irresponsible that this isn’t a strict requirement.

This is one more instance in which we wish Lancaster County had a public health department to help parents and school officials navigate thorny health issues.

We’re grateful to the Lancaster General Health physicians who stepped up to meet this need; their clear and valuable messaging should be amplified.

We wish teachers, parents and students luck as they go about trying to get through the rest of this winter.

One bit of news that might help all of us: Four free COVID-19 tests per residential address now may be ordered from the federal government (special.usps.com/testkits). They are to be shipped starting later this month.

You may not be required by your school district to test your child before he or she returns to school after a COVID-19 exposure, but testing will offer you some peace of mind.