THE ISSUE

As Lynn Commero reported for LNP | LancasterOnline, Lampeter-Strasburg School District parents, at that district’s Nov. 1 school board meeting, read passages aloud from novels offered at school libraries that they said feature sexually explicit content. “Parents condemned the school board for allowing books with offensive content into the schools and asked who is responsible for the content allowed in the school libraries,” Commero reported.

We believe strongly that parents should have a say about the education of their children.

But we also believe strongly that school libraries ought to contain books and other materials that will speak not just to our own children, but to other parents’ children. And we don’t think we should be permitted to choose for other parents what is appropriate for their kids. There is an important difference between materials that are part of a curriculum — required classroom reading — and the materials that are available on the shelves of a school library.

If you don’t want your child reading a certain book, then talk to your child about it. But don’t make it impossible for other parents’ children to read that book.

One Lampeter-Strasburg parent told the school board: “You push social and emotional learning while you provide books to our children which fill them with ideas and normalize suicide, sex, drugs, prostitution, rape, incest, hatred and abuse.”

She continued: “These are ideas many would not know about if it weren’t for the ideas presented at school.”

For one thing, grouping topics such as incest and prostitution with the subject of “hatred” — presumably she meant racial hatred — isn’t helpful. Books in an elementary school library addressing hatred in age-appropriate ways might include books about embracing racial diversity, resisting bullying and encouraging kindness. Those books should be available for children to read.

One Lampeter-Strasburg parent read aloud from the book, “Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice,” which he asserted was inappropriately available in the district’s Hans Herr Elementary School library. The story follows one white and one Black family as they discuss the shooting of a Black man in their community. As the American Psychological Association’s website notes, the book, for children ages 4-8, includes “an extensive Note to Parents and Caregivers with guidelines for discussing race and racism with children, child-friendly definitions, and sample dialogues.” Parents of children of color know it’s never too early to start teaching children about racism because their children, appallingly, may face racist insults and discrimination even when they're very young.

This particular book begins: “Something bad happened in our town. The news was on the TV, the radio, and the internet. The grown-ups didn’t think the kids knew about it. But the kids in Ms. Garcia’s class heard some older kids talking about it, and they had questions.” Later in the book, a Black father tells his Black child: “There are many cops, Black and White, who make good choices. But we can’t always count on them to do what’s right.”

This may be difficult for some parents to accept. But for Black families, this is their lived experience. Why shouldn’t a book that reflects that experience be available in the school library? Wishing this reality away won’t make it disappear.

As for middle and high school students, some children, sadly, know more about tough subjects such as incest, substance abuse and suicide than we like to think. And some kids are searching for reassurance that other people have lived through experiences that are similar to their own.

Consider one of the young adult books to which the Lampeter-Strasburg parents objected: the memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by writer and LGBTQ activist George M. Johnson. The memoir consists of essays about Johnson growing up gay and Black: as a young child getting his teeth “kicked out” by bullies, as a grandson going to flea markets with his loving grandmother and eventually, as a teenager who experiences sexual assault and, later, consensual sex. The book may make a concerned parent feel uncomfortable as she reads it aloud in a public forum such as a school board meeting. But it may save a teenager who finds it on the shelves of his or her high school library.

As Matthew Good, a school librarian and librarian for the Educators’ Institute for Human Rights, wrote in a column published in the Oct. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline: “Challenging or censoring books in schools only serves to further isolate the marginalized and create a homogeneous society. We live in a place where acceptance of conflicting ideals has been the foundation of our society. When we challenge the freedom to read in schools, we subvert the very first of our constitutional freedoms, endanger free thought and jeopardize new ideas.”

Good noted that the “ability to self-select reading material is a personal liberty that should not be denied.”

He cited the 1985 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Island Trees Union Free School District No. 26 v. Pico, which found that “local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books” and that “school officials may not remove books from school libraries for the purpose of restricting access to the political ideas or social perspectives discussed in the books, when that action is motivated simply by the officials’ disapproval of the ideas involved.” He also cited the federal lawsuit, Case v. Unified School District No. 233, which found in 1995 that a school board’s removal of a book from the school library was a violation of the “plaintiffs’ constitutional rights under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

“When a community challenges a book,” Good wrote, “it seeks to censor that perspective and silence that voice. By doing so, the community members also silence the thoughts, ideas and conversation inspired by that particular work.”

He also wrote: “Parental guidance and influence are to be honored, as it is the right of families to instill their deeply held values and beliefs. Parents have a responsibility to know what their children are reading and to determine whether the material is appropriate for their children. Those same rights must extend to all parents and families in the community. Therefore, schools and libraries must offer resources and literature that provide multiple viewpoints on a subject.”

This is exactly right. And we thank the school librarians who not only are seeking to offer books and other materials that provide multiple viewpoints, but fight to keep those materials on their school library shelves.

This editorial briefly mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.