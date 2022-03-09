THE ISSUE

“The parents of a nonverbal child with disabilities, as well as two support staff, voiced their concerns (Feb. 28) at the Elanco school board meeting about neglect in one of the special education classrooms at Blue Ball Elementary School,” and in particular an incident Feb. 11, Emily Jones reported for LNP | LancasterOnline. David and Danielle Brenneman, parents of a 10-year-old student in Blue Ball Elementary’s multiple disabilities support program, “said they contacted each adult caretaker in the classroom to find out what happened. Two paraprofessionals responded to the Brennemans’ emails with concerns about the quality of care under the teacher in that classroom. (The teacher was not named.)”

We have questions about the alleged neglect of a child in an Eastern Lancaster County School District classroom. District officials may not be able to talk publicly about this particular case, but they ought to address the general principles involved.

David and Danielle Brenneman said their son came home Feb. 11 appearing to have soiled himself several times throughout the day without having been cleaned up. And they explained to the school board, in clear detail, how they knew their child had defecated more than once, including earlier in the day. David Brenneman also noted that their son had been sent home without the layers of clothing he needed to keep warm. He laid out what he called a “pattern of neglect.”

According to classroom documentation, the child had been checked at 3:10 p.m., shortly before the school day ended.

It’s important to understand that children in multiple disabilities support classrooms may use wheelchairs; they may even attend school on stretchers. They may have speech, intellectual and orthopedic impairments, traumatic brain injuries and autism, and yes, even through high school, some may need to wear diapers that need to be changed throughout the day. Students with the most serious challenges are placed in these classrooms.

Understandably upset that their son came home soiled — we would have been livid — the Brennemans said they emailed each adult in the classroom to find out what happened.

Two paraprofessionals, Amber Murray and Cheryl Brubaker, responded to their emails.

And then Murray and Brubaker said they were fired Feb. 21 by Substitute Teacher Service Inc., which is the school support personnel provider through which they worked at Blue Ball Elementary. Their alleged offense? Communicating with parents, which is prohibited by school policy for paraprofessionals.

David Brenneman said both paraprofessionals had gotten “glowing” reports from staff and parents for the care they had provided to the children.

In whose interests?

The paraprofessionals’ firings certainly give the appearance that they were terminated for essentially blowing the whistle on a situation that caused them concern.

We feel compelled to ask: In whose interests were the paraprofessionals fired?

The Brennemans certainly didn’t benefit from these terminations. They lost two trusted advocates for their son.

Amber Murray’s sister, Ashley Murray, read written remarks by Amber at the Feb. 28 school board meeting, stating that she had taken her concerns to the school administration multiple times and nothing was done. Given the “alarming” circumstances, she said, she responded to the Brennemans’ email with “nothing but facts.” She said she had been working in the multiple disabilities classroom at Blue Ball Elementary for four years.

David Brenneman questioned the motives behind the firings, as heard in a recording of the meeting. “I want to know how I can process the information I have in any way other than an attempt to cover up abuse, to protect the school over protecting the children,” he said. “I would love to be wrong. ... I hope I’m wrong.”

He also raised questions about an internal investigation that seemed to yield no tangible results.

There are admittedly things we do not know about this matter.

We do know this: Teaching is difficult. In multiple disabilities support classrooms, it can be particularly challenging, even with paraprofessionals and sometimes nurses on hand. Each child in the classroom has an individualized education program, which requires instruction tailored to meet each child’s needs. Some children may need to use assistive technology. Some children may use adaptive feeding equipment. Teachers in multiple disabilities support classrooms — in any special education classroom — have a lot on their plates, and the paperwork can be overwhelming.

Everything has to be documented, but that’s for a reason — to ensure students’ needs are being met properly.

It’s for this same reason that adults in the classroom must be able to report problems and signs of possible neglect and abuse without fearing for their jobs. Especially as some students, including the Brennemans’ child, are nonverbal and so need others to be their voices.

This isn’t just our opinion. It’s the law in Pennsylvania. Adults working in schools are mandated reporters, which means they are legally required to report suspected child abuse or neglect. This includes independent contractors.

Perfunctory response

It worries us that Amber Murray says she took her concerns to school officials to no visible effect. She told the school board that her supervisor told her she should have reported any concerns about abuse and neglect to the state’s ChildLine, and this is correct. But Murray believed she needed to follow the school’s chain of command and clearly wasn't made to feel comfortable about reporting her concerns.

And it’s to this that Elanco officials should be able to speak publicly. Because we’re certain that families of other children with disabilities now are concerned, too.

Elanco officials must affirm the rights and responsibilities of mandated reporters in their schools. They can do this without divulging the details of this particular case. They also must ensure that mandated reporters know the reporting procedures.

This was the perfunctory response of Elanco Superintendent Michael Snopkowski reported by Jones for LNP | LancasterOnline: “The board and administration take all public comment seriously and appreciate the involvement of the Elanco community as we work to continue to provide the best education possible for all students.”

At that point, he said, there was “nothing further to share” about the comments made at the Feb. 28 meeting.

We’d suggest a rewrite: The school board and administration take all public comment seriously. While we cannot remark on matters involving particular students or teachers, we can reassure the Elanco community that all those who work in our schools are trained in Pennsylvania’s mandatory reporting law. We also can assure parents and caregivers that district contractors also are required to follow the mandatory reporting law, which states that mandated reporters may not be victims of retaliation because they made a report. All reports will be acted upon quickly and investigated thoroughly. We are all obligated to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.

It’s not so hard, really.

What’s wrenching is seeing one’s child come home in an apparently neglected state and getting insufficient answers from school officials who don’t seem to be acting with any urgency to deliver more complete answers.

Parenting a child with disabilities requires constant vigilance and tireless advocacy. It also requires trust in the adults who spend time with one’s child during the school day. We hope the Brennemans get the answers to which they are entitled, and that their son gets the excellent care and education he deserves.

Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313.