THE ISSUE

Art Spiegelman is slated to be part of Millersville University’s Spring 2022 Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported, Spiegelman will deliver the keynote lecture April 28 at the Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center in Millersville. The American cartoonist is best known for his postmodern graphic novel “Maus,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992. In this harrowing story of the imprisonment at Auschwitz of his Polish Jewish parents, Spiegelman drew the Nazis as cats and the Jews as mice. A school board in Tennessee voted in early January to ban “Maus,” because of its “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman (drawn as a mouse), The Associated Press reported last week. The ban has sent sales of “Maus” skyrocketing.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum tweeted last week that “Maus” has played “a vital role in educating about the Holocaust through sharing detailed and personal experiences of victims and survivors.”

Unfortunately, such education seems to be precisely what some people fear.

They fear books that unflinchingly explore complex subjects, such as the Holocaust, slavery in America, racism and LGBTQ lives. They want history’s rough edges to be softened so they won’t upset anyone. They want life’s sharp edges to be softened, too, so no one is challenged to think differently or act differently.

They may think they’re protecting children, but what they’re really doing is failing to equip children with the knowledge, compassion, empathy and reasoning they need to get by in a challenging and diverse world. We should not soft-pedal the Holocaust or slavery or Jim Crow.

Some of the books being banned explore more personal issues.

A young adult novel titled “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” — the story of three teens, one of whom has terminal cancer — was temporarily pulled from the library shelves of Elizabethtown Area School District’s middle school, for instance.

The Eastern Lancaster County School District banned a graphic novel titled “Lighter Than My Shadow” — appallingly, one school board member suggested that it be burned — because it explores a young woman’s journey to overcome an eating disorder.

The lives of many adolescents aren’t as glossy as they may appear on Instagram. Books that explore more difficult realities can help children to understand their own realities.

Unfortunately, efforts to ban books from school libraries are taking place in our region, as well as across the United States. It takes courage to swim against any rising tide. So today we write in praise of two Manheim Central School District residents who, at a district school board last week, took a stand against book-banning.

As Rochelle A. Shenk reported for LNP | LancasterOnline, resident Terrie Eshleman pointed out that school board members are elected public officials and need to represent the views of their community, not their personal ideologies.

Eshleman pointed out that in 1982, in the Island Trees Union Free School District v. Pico ruling, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. wrote that “local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”

When a school official removes books from a school library based on “narrowly partisan or political” grounds, that is an “official suppression of ideas,” Brennan wrote. And the Constitution “protects the right to receive information and ideas.”

As Eshleman told the Manheim Central school board: “The courts have told public officials at all levels that they may take community standards into account,” but “they cannot censor publications by generally accepted authors to placate a small segment of the community.”

She asked the school board “to rebuff any calls to remove books from our school libraries.”

Resident Genevieve Zercher said the school board should refrain from considering the validity of school library materials without a transparent formal process as outlined by the American Library Association.

Zercher said, “Librarians are trained to curate a collection of materials for all the people in the community, not just those who are the loudest, not just those who may be in a majority group. A perspective that one family finds objectionable may be just the perspective that another learner needs to see.

“If I must trust anyone with the best interests of my child, it would be the trained librarians and learning facilitators who interact with my child on a daily basis; the professionals who know my child and her needs and abilities. That is why we have hired them. We need to allow them to do their jobs without political interference.”

Indeed. We could not have said this better ourselves.

According to the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, it saw 60% more book challenges in September 2021 compared with September 2020.

As we’ve written before, banning books is anti-democratic and an obstacle to an excellent education.

We urge parents in Lancaster County to ensure that their kids have access to a wide variety of challenging school library books. Please use your voices to take a stand against book bans.