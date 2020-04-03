THE ISSUE

Census Day — the date used to determine where a person lives for America’s once-a-decade count of its population — came and went somewhat quietly Wednesday, overshadowed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With stay-at-home directives in place across most of the nation, the U.S. Census Bureau was forced to suspend field operations for a month, until at least mid-April, The Associated Press has reported. But officials vow they can still complete the count by the year-end deadline. LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Jeff Hawkes is examining some of the success stories and challenges that exist in accurately counting Lancaster County’s population.

Let’s start with the easy part.

On March 12, U.S. households began receiving mailers inviting them to complete the 2020 census by mail, phone or online. All households should have received those mailers by now.

So, if you have internet access, please complete your census form by going to my2020census.gov. Or call 844-330-2020. Or you can even return the questionnaire by mail, if you prefer. Whatever the method, it shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes.

If we can all do this within the next few days — and it’s not like most of us are going anywhere — we’ll have taken a huge step toward accurately counting Lancaster’s population.

It’s vital for so many reasons.

The census will determine the number of seats Pennsylvania will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. It will determine how much federal funding Lancaster County receives for education, public infrastructure improvements, health and human services, and nonprofits that benefit the community. Between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding is apportioned to localities based on census data.

So we must do our part.

But, even then, challenges remain.

There are individuals and groups here that are harder to reach than others. They include Plain sect members, immigrants, refugees and low-income families. Even before COVID-19 upended our lives, those were considered vulnerable groups when it comes to making an accurate count.

Hawkes reported that CASA, a Latino and immigrant advocacy group, “had big plans to attend community gatherings and knock on 5,700 doors in Lancaster to promote the 2020 census.” (This organization should not be confused with CASA of Lancaster County, which matches children in the foster system with court-appointed special advocates.)

CASA's big plans are no longer possible

So it is going to Plan B.

Its members are making phone calls and sending text messages in hopes of averting an undercount of the Latino community — and the consequences that might bring.

The good news, Hawkes notes, is that the stay-at-home order is helping CASA get in touch with more people.

“Right now people are in their homes, and they have time to talk with us,” Maria Gutierrez, a field director for CASA, said.

That’s encouraging. The group is doing the kind of outreach and word-of-mouth messaging that’s crucial to get everyone counted.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Meanwhile, the Lancaster County Complete Count Committee also is enacting its Plan B, Hawkes reported, having found that original plans to hang posters in public and distribute flyers will no longer be effective. Traditional media and social media campaigns are going ahead, though.

And, although its buildings are closed, the Library System of Lancaster County is spreading the word via its website at lancasterlibraries.org. “(It) will offer an app that reads information aloud in 43 languages,” Hawkes reported, adding that “it’s not only for non-English speakers, but also those with dyslexia or visual impairment.”

In southern Lancaster County, people receiving food distributions from the Solanco Family Life Network also are getting census information. That’s some terrific outside-the-box thinking.

Thus far, these efforts are making hay. As of March 31, Lancaster County had the fourth-best response rate among Pennsylvania counties, at 45.8%, Hawkes reported.

Still, counting everyone will bring unanticipated challenges in the weeks and months ahead.

The U.S. Census Bureau must hire 500,000 temporary census workers for the door-to-door work that is vital to the count’s accuracy. Most workers won’t begin visiting the homes of those who haven’t answered the census until late May, the AP reports. And even that date could be overly optimistic, depending on the arc of COVID-19 cases in various regions.

The census bureau also has delayed the start of counts for the homeless and those in group settings such as college dorms and nursing homes.

Researchers at the Urban Institute told the AP they are worried that changed living accommodations on account of the pandemic could distort the snapshot of where people were living — or were supposed to be living — on Census Day. They say more time might be needed to sort out duplicate responses and other unforeseen issues with the data.

“There’s no way reliable counts are going to be generated by the end of December,” Robert Santos, vice president and chief methodologist at the Urban Institute, told the AP. “It’s implausible.”

Dec. 31 is when the census bureau is required by federal statute to send the president the counts that will determine new congressional and state legislative districts. If those counts are flawed or incomplete, we’ll have to live with the consequences for a decade.

It’s hard to say right now whether the tabulating of the census should be extended into 2021 to ensure its accuracy. We hope that answer becomes clearer in the coming months. We’ll be paying heed.

In the meantime, we should focus on the part we can control.

Fill out the census. Urge others to fill it out too.

We should all be inspired by the residents of Earl Township, which — at 62.8% — has the best response rate among Pennsylvania’s more than 2,500 municipalities, Hawkes reported.

“I can tell you what I did,” lifelong Earl Township resident Jonathan Martin said. “I got my letter for the census and it went out (by mail) the next day.”

“People (here) like to take care of something like that,” Emma Zimmerman added. “They get it and get it out.”

So should we all.