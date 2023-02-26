THE ISSUE

“The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a transfer of $15.7 million in federal pandemic recovery money to the county government’s general fund, giving county officials full discretion over the use of the money,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported. “The funds come from the county’s $106 million allocation from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, meant to help the county government recover from any economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and spur new capital investments.” In an article published last Monday, Lisi noted that since COVID-19 arrived locally in March 2020, “the county’s general fund — the equivalent of its main checking account used to pay for most of its day-to-day operations — saw its balance grow by $20 million, standing now around $63 million.” That was before the $15.7 million was added.

Maybe it’s a failure of imagination that led the county commissioners to stash an additional $15.7 million in federal relief funds in the county’s general fund last week.

If the commissioners need ideas about how to actually spend the county’s relief funds, perhaps they could take a stroll around Binns Park, the space right outside the Lancaster County Government Center, the building in which they work.

Every day in Binns Park, blankets and pillows are piled atop benches. Garbage bags full of belongings and the odd collapsible tent are left in the park during the day by people who sleep there at night.

There are myriad reasons why a homeless person might choose a brick-and-concrete urban park over a shelter. All we know is that the people who sleep in Binns Park need help of some kind that county officials might be able to provide using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

We have other ideas, too.

Lancaster County employers are trying to attract skilled workers to fill jobs here. People are drawn by amenities such as green spaces and necessities such as broadband access and clean air.

The money also could be used to seed the creation of a public health department, which Lancaster County still needs because this COVID-19 pandemic likely isn’t going to be the last one we experience and, even before this pandemic, our childhood immunization rates were substandard.

The county has made sound investments in employee pay and retention, as well as in water and sewer projects. It also has allocated ARPA funds to worthy organizations such as the Clinic for Special Children, VisionCorps, the Library System of Lancaster County and the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development. And we’re grateful that the county is working to ensure that Lancaster County Central Park Pool operates for a full season this year.

We’re just bewildered by the plumping up of the county general fund. ARPA funds are taxpayer dollars, after all — they’re meant to be used for the good of county residents.

According to the Brookings Institution, other counties have used ARPA funds for fiscal health recovery and employees. But they also have invested in facilities, equipment, information technology and capital investments “to promote public health” and assist “disproportionately impacted communities.”

Lancaster County, Nebraska, has so far allocated just 4.4% of its ARPA funds to government operations, according to the Local Government ARPA Investment Tracker. Nearly 38% of that county’s relief funds have gone to infrastructure; nearly 20% to public health; more than 22% to economic and workforce development; and 13% to community aid.

Impressively, Lancaster County, Nebraska, also allocated $10 million to expand its broadband infrastructure in rural parts of that county.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported in August, our Lancaster County commissioners said “they believe funding the rollout of high-speed internet access to underserved areas should fall on the private sector and local municipalities first. Only after businesses and local governments act should the county consider additional support.”

A report commissioned by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County and The Steinman Foundation revealed that broadband access is lacking in this county’s rural areas — between 11,000 and 17,700 households in the county are not served by broadband. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media.) This is a critical issue: The lack of connectivity impedes the education of children in this county’s rural areas, and adversely affects adults who also need the internet.

Democratic county Commissioner John Trescot has wisely encouraged his fellow commissioners to spend more ARPA money on long-term investments that will benefit the county’s residents.

He pointed out that the county has pocketed millions from federal stimulus funding — despite the fact that tax revenues have remained resilient during the pandemic.

With the measure approved Wednesday, “commissioners have now shifted about $24.7 million in ARPA dollars to the general fund, while allocating $21.8 million to a range of community-proposed projects and for payroll and equipment for various county agencies,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported Thursday.

This has helped to keep property tax rates flat and raise pay for some county workers — both of which are fine goals. But Republican county Commissioner Josh Parsons seems mostly concerned with touting the county government’s fiscal conservatism, perhaps because he and fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino are up for reelection this year.

The county’s budget department had calculated that up to $30 million in ARPA funds could be shifted to the general fund. But to D’Agostino’s credit, he proposed that about half that amount be left for “another round of community” projects and more county government investments.

Parsons said last week that “citizens of Lancaster County are largely worried” about inflation and taxes, “and we ought to be doing what we can to try to protect them from that, using this federal government money, which was the driver of the inflation, largely.”

We agree that Lancaster County’s citizens worry about inflation and taxes. But they also care about air quality, mental health services, green spaces, broadband access, public health, affordable housing, workforce development and recruitment, and other issues beyond Parsons’ narrow focus.

The Government Finance Officers Association recommends that local governments keep a balance worth at least two months of revenue, Lisi reported. Even before Wednesday, the county’s reserves amounted to about four months of projected revenue for the general fund in 2023.

As Trescot pointed out, using the federal relief money to make long-term investments will enhance the county’s attractiveness as a destination and will help to build a stronger future tax base.

The county has been given a gift card from the taxpayers of the United States to improve the lives of county residents, not the county’s bottom line. Instead, the commissioners are stashing it in a drawer.

An improved general fund balance may impress credit rating agencies in the short term. But it’s not going to improve the quality of life in Lancaster County — our Lancaster County.