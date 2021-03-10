THE ISSUE

Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokeswoman said March 5 that the governor was not thinking of tightening the restrictions on bar and restaurant operations, including alcohol sales, for March 17 “at this time.” As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tim Mekeel reported, “A year ago, Wolf banned indoor dining at bars and restaurants beginning the day before St. Patrick’s Day, part of what became a sweeping shutdown of nonessential businesses in an attempt to limit the spread of the newly arrived COVID-19.” According to the state Department of Health, Lancaster County remains among the Pennsylvania counties with “substantial” spread of the novel coronavirus.

A week from today will be St. Patrick’s Day.

We’re big fans of the holiday, but if you plan to celebrate it outside your home, we’d caution you to stick to the public health recommendations that medical experts have been urging throughout the pandemic: Wear a mask (double your mask for increased protection from respiratory droplets containing the novel coronavirus — “to be sure, to be sure,” as the old Irish joke goes); practice social distancing; and sanitize your hands thoroughly and often.

We’re pleased for Lancaster County’s beleaguered restaurant and bar owners that so far it appears that they’ll be able to operate on St. Patrick’s Day at 25% capacity, or at 50% if they self-certify that they’ve implemented specific health and safety measures. This, as some in the industry told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mekeel, will be a significant improvement over last year’s necessarily canceled festivities.

As Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage & Tavern Association, told Mekeel in an email: “It’s been a long year of mitigation orders and lost revenue. This is needed for industry survival.”

Freddy States, co-owner of McCleary’s Public House in Marietta, told Mekeel he was cautiously encouraged by Wolf’s spokeswoman’s statement, but added that “the words ‘at this time’ still make me a bit nervous.”

No wonder.

Recalling the $20,000 he spent on St. Patrick’s Day preparations last year for naught, States said he didn’t book live music this year or buy extra beer — he’s just put up some decorations. “I got burned multiple times in the past year,” States said. “I’m just going to play it safe.”

We can understand why States feels this way.

As we noted in November after the Wolf administration abruptly prohibited alcohol sales after 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve — a traditional major revenue-producer — bar and restaurant owners should have been given more than two days’ notice. By the time the Thanksgiving Eve shutdown was announced, they’d already ordered extra supplies for what they expected would be a busy night.

We understood why Wolf made the call — COVID-19 cases were surging then — but we also believed the call should have been made earlier.

Wolf’s spokeswoman, Lyndsay Kensinger, told Mekeel on March 5: “We continue to monitor public health data and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary.”

She confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the situation was “Still the same.”

This is our plea to Gov. Wolf: If you’re going to curtail St. Patrick’s liquor sales, don’t wait until next week.

We understand that navigating this pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone. We also know that commenting from the cheap seats is always easier than having to make tough decisions. We continue to maintain that having a county public health department would have helped businesses and individuals get through this pandemic.

The plain fact is that restaurant and bar settings are higher risk in terms of COVID-19 transmission. The science on this has been understood for months.

Going to a restaurant or bar to dine and imbibe simply isn’t the same as shopping for groceries. In a supermarket or big-box warehouse, there’s no need to remove one’s mask. There are Plexiglass barriers between employees and customers. We choose our groceries, pay for them and then exit.

We linger in restaurants and bars. We need to remove our masks to eat and drink. We chat and laugh.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website points out, “The more an individual interacts with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. ... The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar setting as interactions within 6 feet of others increase.”

The risk of viral transmission is reduced — though not eliminated — when there’s proper ventilation, masks are worn and capacity is limited to allow for social distancing.

Perhaps festive crowds will return at 100% capacity next year if everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19. We certainly hope that St. Patrick’s Day 2022 looks different than this year’s.

Until then, we have to be careful.

And bar and restaurant owners have to play by the rules.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble reported Saturday, some local businesses kept their dining rooms open in defiance of a state order during the three-week holiday period that ended Jan. 4. Fifty restaurants — including seven from Lancaster County — that got closure notices but still remained open were sued by the state Department of Health.

A Berks County attorney representing some of those restaurants told Umble that the lawsuits were an unprecedented overreach.

Of course they’re unprecedented. So, too, is this pandemic.

That attorney argues that COVID-19 cases weren’t specifically traced to the restaurants being sued by the state. But there is a solid reason why restaurants have been targeted by state health officials: Because, as the CDC makes clear, they pose a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission — which can lead to greater stress on health care systems.

This is a shame for restaurant and bar operators, but it’s the reality.

Which is why we’re glad that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which is expected to be authorized in the U.S. House today, contains more than $28 billion in grant money for a restaurant revitalization fund to help eateries hit hard by the pandemic.

Hospitality businesses in Lancaster County also now may apply through March 19 for grants from the state’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. The grants — worth between $5,000 and $50,000, according to Umble’s reporting — are being administered here by EDC Finance Corporation.

These programs aren’t pots of gold, but they’re desperately needed, and we hope they help Lancaster County restaurant and bar owners recover from this desperately unlucky pandemic year.