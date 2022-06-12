THE ISSUE

“While Pennsylvania voters might look to the General Assembly to take action on new gun laws after the massacre of nearly 20 children in Texas, the judiciary will likely determine the direction of the commonwealth’s firearms policies in the coming months,” Spotlight PA reported in an article published in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline. “Three distinct suits are being appealed to the state’s highest court, all arguing that cities and municipalities in Pennsylvania should be allowed to pass their own gun laws. The suits — which involve the state’s two largest cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — seek to either loosen or overturn a nearly three-decade-old precedent that gives the Legislature the sole authority to regulate gun ownership throughout the state.”

Everyone knows that Philadelphia has a gun violence problem. The city has been experiencing a horrific number of gun homicides in recent months — as Lancaster County parents who send their kids to Philly colleges are sharply aware.

A mass shooting on the city’s popular South Street last weekend left three people dead and 11 others injured.

According to the Philadelphia Office of City Controller, there were, as of Wednesday, 805 nonfatal victims of gun violence and 198 fatal shooting victims so far this year. The Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that more than 500 people were killed by guns in that city last year.

We’ll leave it to others to assess the culpability of progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. What we know is that any county or city district attorney or police department in Pennsylvania is hamstrung by a state Legislature that refuses to act on commonsense gun regulation, and prohibits municipalities from passing their own gun ordinances. This has been a source of frustration for Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace and city law enforcement officials.

As we wrote in July 2020, after a man with a rifle slung across his body walked around Lancaster Central Market, we understand the need for uniformity of gun laws. But we’ve come to believe that cities ought to be able to regulate how guns are carried in their often-crowded public spaces.

Unfortunately, some state lawmakers preach “local control” about other issues but never, it seems, in the face of pressure from guns-rights organizations.

Gift to gun lobby

Which is why we hope the Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears the gun cases brought by Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

As Spotlight PA reported, one case centers around a Philadelphia ordinance involving reporting lost and stolen firearms. If that sounds familiar, that’s because in 2015, the National Rifle Association sued the City of Lancaster over the city’s own — very sensible — ordinance, which required gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to the police.

This is how deep in the pocket of the gun lobby state lawmakers are: In January 2015, a state law (Act 192) went into affect that enabled anyone or any organization “adversely affected” by a local gun ordinance to sue the municipality; legal standing was granted even if the plaintiff didn’t reside in the municipality.

Anyone or any organization. And not only that, but under Act 192’s provisions, if the plaintiff won in court, the municipality had to pay the plaintiff’s legal costs. But it was a one-way deal: There was no provision in the law that required the plaintiff to pay the municipality’s legal costs if the municipality prevailed.

State lawmakers and then-Gov. Tom Corbett placed all the risk on taxpayers. As we wrote in 2015, this was “patently unfair” and only strengthened “the perception that Act 192 was the state lawmakers’ offering to gun rights activists who wanted to punish local municipalities that had the audacity to enact gun ordinances.”

Fortunately, in June 2016, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court affirmed a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruling that found Act 192 of 2014 to be unconstitutional.

Common sense prevailed in the courts. Sadly, common sense remains absent in the state Legislature.

As Spotlight PA reported, Philadelphia officials hope the Pennsylvania Supreme Court now will “strike down as unconstitutional a 1995 law that preempts local jurisdictions from enacting stricter gun regulations — which could in turn force the Legislature to rewrite it.”

The city — which brought the suit with the nonprofit CeaseFirePA and city residents who lost loved ones to firearms — contends that gun violence disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color. The petitioners assert that the state’s preemption law has endangered their lives in violation of the state constitution.

Do we have any hope of the Legislature writing a better law? We do not. But at least striking down this law would force a discussion.

In late May, Commonwealth Court dismissed the Philadelphia lawsuit in a 3-2 decision. As Spotlight PA reported, “It cited, among other factors, precedent from previous cases — including a key state Supreme Court ruling affirming the Legislature’s exclusive right to write gun laws — that unsuccessfully sought to give local governments more say in regulating firearms. ... But in an unusual move, the court amended its decision shortly after it was issued to include a nod to the need for more public discourse on guns.”

And Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, a Republican, suggested it might be time for the state’s highest court to reconsider precedent. According to Spotlight PA, Jubelirer “highlighted the toll that gun violence takes on certain communities, which she said could justify stricter restrictions than those that exist in state law. She said the ‘novel’ constitutional arguments raised by the city could provide a basis for the state Supreme Court to reexamine the preemption question.”

We truly hope it does.

Senseless scourge

Pennsylvania — Lancaster County included — has not escaped the scourge of mass shootings. Nearly everyone can recall the tragedies of the West Nickel Mines School in Bart Township and the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

But as CeaseFirePA points out, there actually have been more than 100 mass shootings in Pennsylvania in the past five years. Most of them did not draw national attention, but gunfire injured or killed four or more people in each incident, meeting “the common definition of a mass shooting.”

Today’s Perspective section offers a variety of views on how we might address the issue of gun violence. It would be nice if Lancaster County lawmakers read them with open minds.

Last week, in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, mass shootings, the Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed the Protecting Our Kids Act, a package of measures that includes raising the minimum age for buying semi-automatic rifles to 21.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County sadly, but not surprisingly, voted against it, doing the bidding once again of the gun lobby, which has contributed generously to his campaign coffers.

Perhaps no one informed Smucker that the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings were carried out by 18-year-olds who legally purchased the semi-automatic rifles they used to inflict mass carnage.

Or that research shows that many mass shooters are young men, whose brains and impulse control function are not fully developed.

There are scientifically sound reasons for raising the minimum purchase age for semi-automatic rifles, which can pulverize the flesh of their targets, as happened to at least two children massacred inside Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, according to a pediatrician’s testimony last week before a U.S. House committee.

That pediatrician, Dr. Roy Guerrero, said that innocent “children all over the country today are dead because laws and policy allow people to buy weapons before they’re legally even old enough to buy a pack of beer.”

He said he cannot figure out “whether our politicians are failing us out of stubbornness or passivity or both.”

We fear that in Harrisburg as well as Washington, D.C., it’s something worse: a combination of cowardice and craven ambition.

We would love to be proven wrong.