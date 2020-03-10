THE ISSUE
The Caucus and Spotlight PA requested documents from the Pennsylvania General Assembly that would illustrate how the nation’s largest full-time Legislature spends the roughly $360 million in taxpayer money it receives each year, including more than $100 million allocated to the Senate. The Caucus is an LNP Media Group watchdog publication focused on state government. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Caucus and other news organizations.
This story began with records requests.
Reporters from The Caucus and Spotlight PA sought spending records from the state Senate and House of Representatives. They wanted to know whom lawmakers and their staffs were meeting with and why, and how much taxpayer money was being spent in the process.
But the whom and the why were exactly what lawmakers didn’t want to reveal. So they redacted that information.
So, for instance, a $265.49 lodging and parking charge for a onetime top Senate staffer stated that he traveled in January 2018 to Washington, D.C., to “attend meetings on [REDACTED].”
Legislative officials — seemingly always seeking an escape hatch from transparency — cited “legislative privilege.”
According to The Caucus and Spotlight PA, that is “an obscure clause in the state constitution” that Senate and House officials say “protects lawmakers’ ability to speak and debate without retribution.”
It also is very weak sauce.
Scrubbed records
We understand redactions to protect personal information such as bank account numbers.
But why the need to hide the details about whom our lawmakers and their staffs are meeting and why?
Isn’t that precisely the information taxpayers should be allowed to see, especially as they’re footing the bill and naturally would be interested in seeing who is sharing meals with those setting the legislative agenda?
So The Caucus and Spotlight PA submitted new records requests, asking again for the same records and more.
What they got from the Senate were official records that had been scrubbed clean of detailed explanations of the spending — not merely blacked out, but scrubbed, so it appeared they’d never existed. And officials failed to disclose the scrubbing.
When The Caucus and Spotlight PA asked Donetta D’Innocenzo, the Senate’s chief clerk, for an explanation, she didn’t return phone calls or emails.
She is the Senate’s open records officer, mind you.
‘Anti-transparency Olympics’
“You can’t just delete things from public records,” Terry Mutchler, the first director of the state’s Office of Open Records and a prominent First Amendment lawyer, told the news organizations. “It is absolutely flabbergasting. It’s a new level of anti-transparency. We are now in the anti-transparency Olympics.”
Finally, Pennsylvania lawmakers excel at something! (Forgive the sarcasm, and understand that it’s not directed at everyone, but if we didn’t laugh sometimes, we’d weep.)
This was not just flabbergasting. It was appalling.
Mutchler wasn’t the only one disturbed by the erasure of information.
“Simply leaving it out of the response is not an appropriate way to proceed,” said Erik Arneson, executive director of Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, called the actions of Senate officials “disturbing.”
“If they are going to withhold information from a public record, they have to justify it — not just erase it,” Melewsky said.
Public records are just that: documents meant to be public. State officials can’t erase them, or conceal them, or alter them to shield themselves from public inquiry or criticism.
As The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported, “The information deleted from Senate documents included details on the purpose of the chamber’s expenses, including travel, meetings, conferences, and other outings by senators and their staffers, as well as other top officers in the chamber.”
Did they expect the journalists to not notice?
Michael Sarfert, the Senate’s open records lawyer, told The Caucus and Spotlight PA in an email that the chamber removed the spending details because the news organizations did not specifically state that they wanted to know the “purpose” of the Senate’s expenditures.
The request had been for all expenses, from all Senate accounts.
Nice try, Mr. Sarfert. Just so you know, moving forward, vague entries that offer no details aren’t of much use when the aim is to illuminate lawmaker spending. But we imagine that was the point.
A reversal
Here’s the bottom line: Pennsylvania’s open records law allows for some redactions, but it errs on the side of transparency.
“The law requires public access as a general rule, and the exceptions to that rule must be narrowly construed,” Melewsky said.
As The Caucus and Spotlight PA pointed out, the law does not “give agencies the authority to erase information without disclosing it.”
Indeed, the news organizations pointed out, a bill pending in the House would make it a third-degree felony to alter government documents after a public records request has been made.
Rep. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, the sponsor of House Bill 1601, said it “absolutely” would prevent the Senate and other government agencies from scrubbing information.
“If they’re producing a record, then the record in full should be subject to the law,” Dush said.
We could not agree more.
The Caucus and Spotlight PA also sent public records requests to the House of Representatives.
The documents they received from the House were filled with redactions for information that House officials claimed was exempt from disclosure.
When asked for additional records, the House continued to black out portions.
Then, after news coverage about the document shenanigans, leaders in the Pennsylvania House reversed course and said they would publicly disclose how and why lawmakers spend taxpayer money.
Republican leaders also will propose a new House rule that would narrow the scope of redactions in the future, Jake Smeltz, chief of staff for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, told The Caucus and Spotlight PA.
“We are open and transparent about our expenditures,” Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai tweeted last Thursday.
His tweet came the day after his office hand-delivered copies of some of his expenses without blacked-out details to Brad Bumsted, bureau chief of The Caucus.
This is why watchdog journalism is important. This is why LNP Media Group invests so many resources in it.
Kudos to House leaders for coming around.
Senate leaders: It’s your move.
You might want to heed the words of Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, who posted her expense reports on her website and described herself as “livid” that Senate open records officers were exerting “their definition of legislative privilege on my behalf allegedly to protect me,” Williams said. “Who are they really protecting by unilaterally redacting public information?”
It’s a great question. We’d love an answer.