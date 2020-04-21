THE ISSUE

“The unemployment rate in Lancaster County has surged amid the COVID-19 outbreak to more than twice its peak in the wake of the Great Recession a decade ago,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week. “An estimated 18.0% of the labor force is without work, based on calculations by LNP | LancasterOnline, compared to 3.6% in February, due to a deluge of layoffs triggered by the pandemic.” According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, the previous high was 9.2% in January 1983.

More than 41,000 county workers have filed new claims for unemployment benefits since March 1, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. They were in addition to the 10,400 workers who already were without jobs here.

So reported LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tim Mekeel and Chad Umble, detailing joblessness that’s reached a level that is almost unfathomable.

It’s important not to get lost in the numbers. They represent lives dramatically altered; some now are wondering how they will feed their families, how they’ll get health care, how long they’ll need to scrape by.

As Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige told LNP | LancasterOnline, “These numbers show just how far-reaching the pain is.”

Adam Ozimek, a Lancaster resident and chief economist at Upwork, offered some promising analysis — but added a caveat.

He told LNP | LancasterOnline that the recent strength of the local economy could lead to a relatively quick rebound since “most of these jobs aren’t truly lost yet.”

But he also cautioned: “Making sure businesses don’t go under is how we prevent this record high temporary unemployment from turning into the kind of job loss that takes a long time to fix.”

That means helping small business owners to survive.

Loophole exploited

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday that it had run out of money for its Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses that keep their employees on the payroll or quickly rehire them and maintain salary levels.

Frustratingly, some big employers managed to exploit a loophole that enabled them to quickly claim those loans, exhausting the fund before smaller businesses — lacking the resources of larger businesses — had a chance to get their applications approved.

In a letter posted Monday on LinkedIn, Shake Shack executives Danny Meyer and Randy Garutti announced they will return the $10 million loan they’d gotten through the Paycheck Protection Program. (Other large employers, please take note.)

Meyer and Garutti wrote that the program “came with no user manual” and “was extremely confusing.”

If it was confusing for them, imagine how confusing it was for truly small businesses. Shake Shack has 189 restaurants in the U.S. and nearly 8,000 employees.

“While the program was touted as relief for small businesses, we also learned it stipulated that any restaurant business — including restaurant chains — with no more than 500 employees per location would be eligible,” Meyer and Garutti wrote. “There was no fine print, anywhere, that suggested: ‘Apply now, or we will run out of money by the time you finally get in line.’ ”

They subsequently got the capital they need to survive. And we’re glad for them — and glad they responsibly decided to return the money loaned to them through the Paycheck Protection Program, even if a degree of public shaming drove that decision.

The recommendations Meyer and Garutti offer for improving the program make sense to us, so we’re paraphrasing them here:

— Fund the Paycheck Protection Program adequately. Send businesses with limited access to outside funding to the front of the line.

— Assign to each applying business a local bank that will be responsible for executing the loan. Too many businesses (Meyer and Garutti refer to “restaurants,” but this should apply to all businesses) “have been left out of the program simply because they lacked a pre-existing banking or loan relationship.”

— Eliminate the June 30 forgiveness date for these loans. Some parts of the country may face longer and later shutdowns than others.

The most essential thing, of course, is for the Paycheck Protection Program to get a quick infusion of cash. The website Politico reported Monday afternoon that a deal was “nearly clinched” to put roughly $300 billion more into the program, with $60 billion of that designated for businesses “without access to large financial institutions.”

We hope that remains part of the final deal. If it doesn’t, the next round of loan applications is going to go like the last one and will leave truly small businesses in the lurch.

We urge Congressman Lloyd Smucker to advocate for the small businesses in the 11th Congressional District.

State response

We’d also like to see Gov. Tom Wolf further soften his restrictions on businesses not deemed “life-sustaining” to help gardeners and farmers.

We strongly support Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order, which he extended Monday to May 8.

While we remain unhappy about the secrecy that accompanied the waiver process that allowed some businesses to continue operating, we think the governor’s decisions have been critical in flattening the curve of COVID-19 contagion in Pennsylvania.

But we also think Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, was right when he wrote in an LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed last week that “mom-and-pop garden centers” ought to be allowed to reopen. We’d like to see this happen, as vegetable planting season is underway.

The governor announced Monday that state liquor stores would reopen for curbside pickup of phone orders, and vehicle sales could resume online.

He also announced that public and private — residential and nonresidential — construction may resume May 8, “in accordance with safety guidance that will be issued by the administration shortly.” This is good news for folks in the construction business.

For the Pennsylvanians who will remain out of work, the state Office of Unemployment Compensation must do a better job of responding in a timely way to unemployment claims. It has hired more workers, but as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mekeel reported Monday, the record volume of applications, combined “with an antiquated computer system ... has resulted in applicants encountering unprecedented delays.”

Mekeel told the story last week of Eliud Diaz, who was laid off March 19 from an Ephrata civil engineering firm and spent weeks waiting for a response to his online unemployment benefits application. At one point, Diaz began phoning the state Department of Labor & Industry roughly 400 times a day, getting only a busy signal.

“There are days when my anxiety over the uncertainty has me in a bad place,” Diaz said.

No wonder.

These are very tough times for so many Lancaster County residents, and the timeline for economic recovery remains subject to a virus that shows no signs of disappearing. Until it does, elected officials need to help small businesses and the unemployed get by.

