THE ISSUE
Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, gathered with advocates and fellow legislators in Harrisburg last Wednesday to highlight new legislation aimed at stopping human trafficking. “Human trafficking is a horrendous crime, and we need to raise public awareness as well as arm prosecutors and law enforcement with every tool possible to take down traffickers and protect victims,” Cutler said in a news release. “We must expand the criminal offense for patronizing a victim of trafficking and ensure that all human trafficking, regardless of the age of the victim, is a first-degree felony.”
We are grateful to Rep. Cutler and other lawmakers seeking to address the scourge of human trafficking in Pennsylvania.
Senate Bill 60, sponsored by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, will significantly increase the penalties for human trafficking and “patronizing a victim of sexual servitude.” Co-sponsored by Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, and Scott Martin, of Martic Township, the bill passed overwhelmingly in the state House last week.
It was presented to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday. His spokesman, J.J. Abbott, said in an email Tuesday that the governor plans to sign it. We appreciate Wolf’s attention to this issue, too.
Other human trafficking bills, advanced by the House, would do the following:
— Reclassify the trafficking of infants to a first-degree felony.
— Prohibit defendants from using a human trafficking victim’s past sexual victimization against him or her in any prosecution related to human trafficking.
— Require the courts to consider whether an individual or member of that individual’s household has been convicted of human trafficking prior to awarding child custody to that individual.
This is a horrific problem. And it’s an often-misunderstood problem.
So we thought it might be helpful to outline some basic truths. The first and most basic of these truths: Though most human trafficking victims are female, men and boys — especially those from marginalized groups — can be victimized, too.
The nonprofit Polaris, which operates the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline, defines human trafficking as “the business of stealing freedom for profit.”
Victims may be tricked, defrauded or physically forced into providing commercial sex, or coerced into providing labor in “inhumane, illegal or otherwise unacceptable conditions,” the Polaris website explains.
Local problem
Human trafficking may seem like a distant problem, confined to Lifetime movies and remote countries.
But as Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement lauding the human trafficking bills advancing in the state General Assembly, our county is “not immune” to this terrible problem.
Cutler pointed out that the police routinely surveil Route 30 — which is dotted with cheap hotels, motels and spas — for signs of human trafficking.
In November 2019, two New Jersey men were convicted in Lancaster County Court for running a prostitution and human trafficking operation that spanned multiple counties and two states.
In September 2018, another New Jersey man was convicted in what the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said was the first human trafficking trial here.
It surely wasn’t the first instance of human trafficking here. It just was the first trial in which the crime was rightly identified as human trafficking.
In years past, a police raid on an illicit massage parlor might have yielded the arrests of the women working there. Human rights advocates now urge law enforcement to look for evidence of trafficking, to shift their focus to arresting those who are forcing women and girls into sexual labor.
A human trafficker can be part of a ring, or a single individual — a pimp — who coerces his victim into commercial sex by promising her “safety,” a place to live, and perhaps the temporary escape of drugs.
Child victims
Experts say such false promises of security make children raised in foster care especially vulnerable to human traffickers. In 2018, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said, 88% of reported endangered runaways, identified as likely child sex trafficking victims, “were missing from a foster care or group home placement.”
The center cautions that such children always must be viewed as victims, whose vulnerabilities have been exploited by adult perpetrators. “There is no such thing as child prostitution, and that phrase should never be used when referring to child sex trafficking,” the center asserts.
And yet, as the human rights organization Rights4Girls points out, 700 American children are arrested for prostitution in the U.S. each year. That organization’s blunt — and laudable — statement: “Our daughters are not for sale. Anyone who buys or sells a child should be punished accordingly.”
Actress Gabrielle Union, writing in Essence magazine in 2017, noted that “not only are girls of color disproportionately impacted by human trafficking, but they are also the majority of individuals criminalized for their exploitation.”
She cited an FBI statistic indicating that African American children comprise 52% of all juvenile prostitution arrests — more than any other racial group.
“They are left vulnerable to retraumatization in the juvenile and criminal justice systems, subjected to the consequences of having an arrest and juvenile record, and deprived of appropriate intervention and treatment services,” Union wrote.
All for the crime of someone else. When an adult has sex with a child, that’s a crime. And the adult is the perpetrator of that crime.
How we can help
You know that gut feeling you get when you sense something isn’t quite right? Heed it.
If you come across a vulnerable girl who seems cowed by the adult accompanying her, who lets that adult speak for her, who shows signs of abuse and malnourishment, who doesn’t seem to have the freedom to move around and make choices for herself, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline for guidance. If you’re on an airplane, tell the flight attendants — they’re often trained to spot human trafficking victims.
And if a teen you know says she plans to meet someone who has promised her an opportunity to model or act, please ensure that a responsible adult accompanies her.
As District Attorney Adams said in a statement last week, “Education and awareness on this topic are crucial in combating this predatory criminal behavior that so often happens in the shadows.”
The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888; BeFree Textline: 233733.