THE ISSUE

The Pennsylvania Department of Health launched a webpage last week that allows workers to complain online about employers who fail to provide masks, practice social distancing or clean their workplaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of Thursday, it had received more than 1,200 complaints, which likely included some prank reports. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brad Bumsted reported, critics call the webpage a “snitch portal.”

Republican Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Lawrence County told Bumsted he was “disappointed” by the state health department’s complaint webpage.

“I’m 35 years old and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Bernstine said.

OK, millennial.

We’d say Rep. Bernstine should get out more, but Pennsylvania remains under a stay-at-home order. So we’d suggest that he try Google.

Because apparently, in his 35 years, he hasn’t heard about the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, to which employees can complain about workplace safety hazards.

Or the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, to which employees can complain about workplace discrimination.

Both government agencies have online complaint forms. Both take complaints from both government and private-sector workers.

A government entity offering workers a means of filing complaints isn’t unusual at all. And countless businesses have their own employee hotlines and online complaint forms.

But Republican state Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township called the state health department’s webpage a “gotcha” tool that allows “citizens to tattle-tale” on each other.

“I think it was a big mistake to create this kind of page,” Martin said.

If this were a webpage via which neighbors could complain about other neighbors allowing, for instance, their kids to play at the nearby playground despite the statewide stay-at-home order, we could see Martin’s point. (Such a website exists, actually. It’s called Facebook.)

But the state webpage is aimed at protecting the health and safety of workers — and, by extension, the public — amid a deadly pandemic.

If employers are dismissing state guidelines about social distancing, workplace cleaning and mask-wearing, what do we expect their employees to do? Keep their heads down and keep working, no matter the risks to them and the business’s customers?

Failing to provide them with the means through which they can report safety failings would send a clear signal that no one cares about their health. The message: “Sorry, folks. You may need to go to work every day despite the risks. A virus may be seeking every vulnerable target. But you’re on your own.”

Referring to the Department of Health webpage, Republican state Rep. Andrew Lewis of Dauphin County said, “This is not how America operates. This is ludicrous.”

Actually, protecting workers is the best of American practices. It is what distinguishes us from countries where horrifically dangerous working conditions are allowed to persist.

As the OSHA website states, “Under federal law, you are entitled to a safe workplace. Your employer must provide a workplace free of known health and safety hazards. If you have concerns, you have the right to speak up about them without fear of retaliation.”

COVID-19 is a new workplace health hazard.

There will be a lot of discussion moving forward about how employers can ensure the safety and well-being of their employees. We are confident that most employers will want to keep their workers safe, not just because they have a moral and legal obligation to do so, but because they value their employees as human beings.

But in the rush to adjust to this strange new reality we’re in, some businesses may make missteps. We hope companies will be given an opportunity to correct their mistakes before they are penalized.

“While it is not our intent to punish businesses, enforcement agencies are to begin enforcing the order with warnings for noncompliant businesses, before moving to more significant enforcement if warranted,” Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the state health department, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Bumsted.

That seems reasonable. Businesses that repeatedly refuse to comply ought to face some penalty. Because the aim here is worker health. And customer health. The two are generally intertwined.

A business that doesn’t cut corners on employee safety isn’t likely to cut corners on customer safety either. A masked, socially distancing worker is going to have safer interactions with customers.

We’ve been disappointed by the state Department of Health’s lack of transparency on COVID-19 data — and its refusal to comply with Right-to-Know requests during the pandemic. We also were appalled by its requirement that counties and emergency responders sign nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements before it will provide them with the addresses of residents infected with the novel coronavirus.

But complaining about a webpage aimed at ensuring worker safety and calling it a “gotcha” tool and “snitch portal”?

Lawmakers, it seems, are seizing every opportunity to criticize the Wolf administration’s response to COVID-19. Some of their criticisms have merit. But they should choose their battles more wisely.