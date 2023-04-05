THE ISSUE

Several weeks after county officials publicly discussed efforts to prevent vagrancy in Binns Park, which is next to the Lancaster County Government Center on North Queen Street, county employees received an email alerting them to efforts to deal with “problem congregants” in the park, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported. In the March 28 email, county Administrator Larry George wrote that a “recent, notable decrease in the number of individuals who were essentially camping, if not living, on County property is largely attributable to a combination of consistent and appropriate enforcement of the law, and, concurrently, offers of outreach services and assistance.” Binns Park is owned by Lancaster city, but homeless individuals also had been sleeping beneath the overhangs of the adjacent county government building.

This being Holy Week, it seems like a good time to consider this passage from the New Testament Book of Matthew: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me. ... Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

Or, as Passover begins this evening, consider this from the Book of Isaiah in the Hebrew Bible: “Generously offer food to the hungry and meet the needs of the person in trouble; then your light will rise in the darkness, and your gloom become like noon.”

We don’t yet know just how officials managed to clear Binns Park of the homeless people who were sleeping in that downtown Lancaster space overnight and stashing their belongings there during the day.

But we were struck by the language about “problem congregants” used by county official Larry George in his email last week.

George wrote that even as he composed his email, a “veritable buffet line” appeared in Binns Park.

George called this food distribution “illegal (and completely unnecessary),” given the proximity of a “variety of churches” offering those in need “three meals a day.”

To clean up the “unhygienic aftermath,” George said he asked the Lancaster City Alliance to dispatch a “Clean Team.”

In the meantime, he noted, county officials would review their camera system to identify the individuals “defiantly” distributing food so they could be reported to city police.

For feeding the homeless and hungry.

We know that county employees and others who walk in and near Binns Park deserve to feel safe; a clean and pleasant Binns Park benefits them — and nearby businesses.

But the people who congregated in Binns Park are dealing with serious personal challenges. And discussing them as if they were randomly camping, casually enjoying unneeded buffets, seems unkind.

Homelessness is a complex problem.

A 2019 New York University study found that most homeless people living on the streets were doing so not because of personal choice or because they were resistant to services, but because of bureaucratic barriers. “Our research indicates that if people were really being offered permanent housing, they would take it without hesitation,” lead researcher Deborah Padgett said. “The allure of living on the streets is a myth.”

Myths about homelessness persist because we too often fail to see those experiencing it as fully human. Their circumstances make us uncomfortable. We’d rather they stayed out of sight, so we could keep them out of mind. This seems to be the desire of county Commissioner Josh Parsons, who has suggested that a fence might be needed to protect county property but has demonstrated little concern for the humans in need who have gathered there.

Banishing the homeless from a public space through law enforcement isn’t a solution. It’s certainly not a humane solution. And it’s not supported by any religious principles we were taught.

Housing is the solution.

Lancaster city officials aim to spend $800,000 for expanded emergency shelter in the city. In addition, they have allocated another $800,000 for a permanent hub for homelessness services that would provide shelter for at least 60 individuals. The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, which is related to county government but is separate from it, already has purchased property on South Prince Street for that facility.

Lancaster City Council members want the county commissioners to sign on to, and financially support, these efforts to aid people in dire need of housing.

The Lancaster County commissioners have so far allocated about $5 million in federal relief funds to a half-dozen affordable housing projects — out of the $106 million in American Rescue Plan Act money the county originally received.

By contrast, the City of Lancaster has allocated $10 million of its $39.5 million pandemic relief funds to affordable housing and homelessness services.

County officials have an opportunity to tangibly help the homeless. They should seize it.