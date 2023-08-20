THE ISSUE

Cocalico, Columbia Borough, Eastern Lancaster County, Hempfield and Pequea Valley school districts start Tuesday. Some grades and schools in the School District of Lancaster start Tuesday, while others begin Wednesday. Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts start Wednesday. Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Ephrata Area, Manheim Township, Octorara Area, Penn Manor, Solanco and Warwick school districts all start the last week in August. Manheim Central will start the day after Labor Day.

Nervous, kids and parents? Or excited? Or a mix of both?

The start of school brings so much promise, but also anxiety, too. It’s not easy to trade flip-flops and laid-back days for backpacks and packed schedules.

Whatever the new academic year brings, we hope it brings, first and foremost, kindness. We hope that lonely students find classmates to sit with in the cafeteria, and that school staff members make sure this happens without drawing attention to their efforts. We hope that kids who are in any way different from their peers will be treated with kindness not only by other students, but by school boards and community members.

We hope that the universal free school breakfast program, provided for in the 2023-24 state budget, will help to sustain students as they learn.

We hope that this is a year in which participants in academic competitions and the arts are celebrated as enthusiastically as student-athletes.

We hope that this is a year in which school administrators choose students of the month who may not be on the honor roll, but work just as hard as — and perhaps even harder than — the students for whom A’s come easily.

New superintendents have taken the helm in some Lancaster County school districts: Daniel Hartman in Conestoga Valley; Keith Miles Jr. in the School District of Lancaster; and Steven Leever in Octorara Area. And in Elizabethtown Area School District, Karen Nell had the “acting” tag removed from her superintendent title. We hope they all fare well as they navigate inevitable storms of all varieties, including meteorological ones.

We hope that students return to school up to date on their vaccinations and protected from unnecessary illness.

We hope students will be safe from gun violence in their Lancaster County schools. To this end, we hope that lawmakers will take seriously their responsibility to ensure the safety of their constituents, including those not old enough to vote.

This may be pure fantasy, given the looming presidential race and November’s school board elections, but we sincerely hope that the culture wars — over curriculum and library books, over the teaching of history and the treatment of gender issues — somehow come to an end. In a nation in which the First Amendment — the very first — is meant to protect us against government censorship of speech, we never imagined school libraries would be turned into battlegrounds and school librarians and classroom teachers would be viewed with suspicion.

We hope that parents, school board members and school administrators will, as veteran educator Barbara Stengel writes in today’s Perspective section, let teachers teach.

“We can trust teachers to make the decisions that benefit individual students and the communities we live in,” Stengel, a professor emerita at both Millersville University and Vanderbilt University, reassures us.

And we can trust students, too. As Stengel notes, “Our children are strong and resilient — and already know more than we think. They will not respect us for pretending otherwise.”

We urge you to read every word of Stengel’s thoughtful column. And we echo retired Hempfield Superintendent Brenda Smoker, who, in another column today, urges teachers not to “buy into the political messaging that is attacking public education. ... The best you can do is to continue to do your job well.”

We hope that teachers get the appreciation they deserve, and not just during a few days in May. We expect them to put themselves between children and bullets, but some of us don’t respect them enough to trust their professional training and judgment in the classroom. Younger people see this, and it’s one reason why they’re not interested in becoming teachers. It’s also why experienced teachers are leaving the field. A teaching salary may seem attractive, but not when compared to salaries in other professions that require college degrees. Being a teacher may seem fun in July, but not so much from August to June, when you work long hours, with few restroom breaks, and your evenings and weekends are consumed by grading and planning — and every decision you make in the classroom may be critiqued by parents, school directors and community members. There are real reasons why Pennsylvania and the nation are experiencing critical teacher shortages.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reports today, the number of state teaching certificates issued in Pennsylvania has been halved in the past decade, and certifications issued to graduates of in-state teacher preparation programs dropped to their lowest number on record in the 2021-22 school year. Instead of expending their energies on culture-war issues, lawmakers and policymakers ought to work harder on remedying this problem. We hope they do.

We hope most of all that Lancaster County students — all of our students, in all of our schools — succeed to the very best of their abilities and find joy in learning.