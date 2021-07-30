THE ISSUE: “Senate Democrats and Republicans banded together on Wednesday to advance a roughly $1 trillion proposal to improve the country’s aging infrastructure, overcoming months of political deadlock on one of President Biden’s signature economic policy priorities,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday night. The Senate voted 67-32 to begin formal consideration of the bill, which “includes $550 billion in new spending for public works projects,” according to The Associated Press, which also noted that “the five-year spending package would be paid for by tapping $205 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid some states have halted. It also relies on economic growth to bring in $56 billion, and other measures.”

It’s unfortunate that the bar for a functional Congress that responds to the true needs of Americans is so low that we must applaud the baby step of a bipartisan agreement to simply begin consideration of a substantial infrastructure package in the Senate.

But it’s been a long time coming.

And so applaud we will, even if we do it warily, knowing that the road to passage for needed legislation on public works remains strewn with obstacles in these politically perilous times.

Here’s some of what we know thus far about the proposed infrastructure package, which was crafted “after weeks of fits and starts,” as the AP described it, by a bipartisan group of negotiators:

— A $65 billion investment for broadband would ensure that “every American has access to reliable high-speed internet,” the White House said in a statement essentially comparing the effort to the Rural Electrification Act of nearly a century ago.

— “The deal includes $40 billion in spending to fix bridges ... and $39 billion to modernize transit,” The Washington Post reported. “It also sets aside about $55 billion for water infrastructure, a sum the Biden administration said would replace every lead pipe in the United States.”

— “Some of the new investments specifically seek to combat climate change and address the consequences of a warming planet,” The Post added. “The deal sets aside $7.5 billion to create a first-ever, national network of charging stations for electric vehicles ... on top of billions of dollars in electric buses. And it specifies $73 billion to modernize the electric grid with an additional $21 billion to address issues including pollution.”

Other details of the proposal are still being clarified, and this initial bipartisan blueprint may differ significantly from what ultimately (we hope) passes both chambers of Congress and gets to President Joe Biden’s desk.

So instead of dwelling on additional specifics or a wish list of line items, we want to share some of this editorial board’s general thoughts about the importance of good governance as it relates to spending on infrastructure.

First, government is fundamentally broken if elected leaders in the two parties cannot work together to forge a path to greater prosperity for future generations.

These days, we don’t see much of that happening at any level — local, state or federal.

Creating greater prosperity for future generations often requires spending money now — investing in that very future. That can mean investing in education, health care, families and, yes, infrastructure.

But where should the funds for those necessary expenditures come from?

Philosophically, a singular focus on reducing or eliminating government spending in one area to bolster another can run counter to the goal of bettering the lives of current and future Americans.

Yet we should also avoid situations in which new spending becomes a debt that burdens future generations.

Compromise and deploying multiple strategies are called for.

To balance out some new spending, yes, the answer can be to readjust priorities, moving dollars away from areas of waste.

But not all new government spending can be covered by “running a tighter ship.” So lawmakers must also enact meaningful tax reforms that ensure that big business and billionaires pay their fair share — this means a greater share than that paid by the mom-and-pop businesses that are the backbone of our communities.

In addition to tax reform, we must give the IRS the resources it needs to track down those who cheat on their taxes. Frankly, we were disappointed to see that a revenue-bolstering provision to do just that was removed from the infrastructure proposal by Republicans.

Meanwhile, to address our responsibility in this discussion — as Americans and members of the electorate — there are two additional points to consider.

If we’re going ask those who govern us to be responsible with taxpayer dollars, we should be expected to do the same with our own money. Studies show that too many Americans struggle with financial literacy, sticking to a budget and tracking their own spending. We should aim to hold ourselves to the same financial accountability we’d like to see from government.

And, as members of an informed electorate, we cannot continue to accept failed governance at any levels. Elected officials, regardless of party, who fail to enact the will of the people — or, worse, obstruct it — must be voted out and replaced with genuine problem-solvers.

Right now, the will of the people is meaningful legislation to address the nation’s myriad infrastructure needs.

“The overwhelming majority of Americans — about 8 in 10 — favor plans to increase funding for roads, bridges and ports and for pipes that supply drinking water,” the AP reported this month, citing a poll it did in conjunction with the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

It’s rare to see anything with 80% support from the public.

The coming weeks are sure to be filled with squabbles in Congress over the details of the infrastructure proposal. Complaints from progressives, moderates and conservatives. Disagreements over the funding mechanisms. Drama over the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s joined-at-the-hip status alongside the Biden administration’s separate $3.5 trillion spending package, and what that fragile connection could mean for the fate of either of them.

But ultimately Congress must not fail again — after years of failed promises — to pass infrastructure improvements that are crucial for strengthening America.

And we the people must not let them off the hook for this responsibility.