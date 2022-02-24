Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine — the children, especially — as their democratic nation faces an devastating and unprovoked invasion by Russian military forces.

We’re thinking, too, of Lancaster County residents who have ties to Ukraine. They include members of St. Andrew the Apostle Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township.

St. Andrew's parishioner Oksana Kerod told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas on Thursday that her extended family members and friends who live in Ukraine have expressed pride in their country’s independence.

“People are very calm and people are ready to fight, if they have to,” said Kerod, a Rapho Township resident and native of Ukraine who moved to the U.S. about 30 years ago. “Putin will never get the Soviet Union back.”

Nevertheless, her anguish was apparent.

“I am angry, devastated, frustrated, helpless, guilty, scared. Oh my gosh, I want to cry,” Kerod told Thomas. “I looked at the news today and, oh my God, they (the Russians) are everywhere. Somebody needs to stop that mad man. That’s the madness, that’s the sickness.”

She was speaking, of course, of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the attack on Ukraine.

Cities and villages, especially those near Kyiv and other major population centers, have been bombarded since early Thursday morning, Ukraine local time. More than 130 Ukrainian service members and civilians have been killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Families have fled their homes to escape the attacks and the potential Russian occupation of their cities.

The invasion represents Putin’s malicious vision. He has attempted to gin up support in his country via outright lies and despicable racism.

But not everyone has been fooled. Thousands of anti-war protesters took to the streets in cities across Russia on Thursday, despite the very real possibility of arrest. Those Russians are showing immense courage in risking their own well-being simply by standing on the side of peace.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that “Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

For now, those consequences are serious financial sanctions that target Russian banks, oligarchs, high-tech sectors and exports.

Those are important measures, and we hope that Biden and other world leaders take steps that convince Russia to end its attack.

Mostly, though, we are praying today for the people of Ukraine — and the county residents who love them. We hardly can fathom the horrors and uncertainty they will face in the days ahead.