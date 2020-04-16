THE ISSUE

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of society. Lancaster County’s nonprofit organizations are among those that have been impacted heavily, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported earlier this month. Yet these organizations are the very ones some people need the most at this vulnerable moment. “Nonprofits are struggling to meet clients’ needs as the coronavirus sickens thousands of people and forces layoffs,” The Washington Post explained. “The organizations face increased demand while being compelled to cancel crucial fundraising events.”

The helpers need help. In this unprecedented time we find ourselves in, an ever-growing number of people need the services provided by nonprofits — food, shelter, medical care, counseling.

As tattered state and federal safety nets strain to meet the crushing needs of the newly unemployed millions, our nonprofits have outsize importance.

And some services they provide, such as affordable child care, will be more vital than ever when social distancing guidelines are relaxed and we begin — hopefully when medical experts give us the green light — to slowly restart our lives.

Yet the nonprofits tasked with providing these services have found themselves vulnerable to the economic devastation unleashed by government’s necessary actions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

They are struggling in many different ways, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Meko detailed:

— Hope Within Ministries in Elizabethtown has scrambled to remain open for more than 300 primary care patients who have nowhere else to turn for service. A dental service that was scheduled to launch this month has been postponed. Funding is the “biggest stressor.”

— The Lancaster Early Education Center, which dates to 1915 and weathered the 1918 influenza pandemic, had to close and furlough employees. It has been unable to fulfill its mission of providing child care for low-income, working families. The status of its future financing is unsettled.

— Bright Side Opportunities Center has closed its doors. That means no youth basketball games, group exercise classes for senior citizens, weekend events or church services until the state order to shut down businesses that aren’t life-sustaining is lifted, Meko reported. Further, revenue-generating events for the community hub have been canceled.

Uncertainty is the only constant in this moment.

“If we go six to eight weeks, that’s quite challenging,” Willonda McCloud, Bright Side’s president and CEO, told Meko. “I don't know where we will end up at that point.” (McCloud is a community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.)

These are local issues, but they are reverberating throughout the nation, as this pandemic threatens the infrastructure that supports the most at-risk members of our communities.

“Each day, we get word of the dramatic impact that the economic shutdown is having on nonprofit employment,” The Nonprofit Quarterly wrote this month. “All programming that requires close personal contact, from child care to live theater, has felt it. ... As the economic shutdown continues, many nonprofit executives will face wrenching decisions about their staffing.”

We hope the coronavirus relief bill, passed by Congress late last month, can provide a lifeline to these nonprofits. Its Paycheck Protection Program makes loans available to help qualifying organizations cover two to three months of payroll. And the loans may be forgiven under certain circumstances, including the maintenance of staffing levels.

But the process of applying for this relief can be difficult to navigate. So we extend our thanks to the tireless administrators and accountants who are working to keep nonprofits afloat in choppy waters.

We hope Congress works in bipartisan fashion to stay ahead of the financial crisis that nonprofits — and all of our small businesses — face. The relief bill’s provisions might not be enough. Already there is discussion in Washington of what another round of federal relief might look like. We hope that it provides sufficiently for nonprofits.

We can continue to do our part, too. In the past, we may have been spurred to donate to nonprofits by high-profile public events or campaigns. Some of those events have been canceled or postponed. But the need remains.

So if we have the ability to continue giving, we must do so, to help keep these needed entities solvent. We need these nonprofits to be there for our communities when we arrive at the other side of this health crisis.

In October 1918, amid the worst of the influenza pandemic, The Lancaster Examiner — a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline — wrote this regarding support for organizations looking out for vulnerable children: “The need is urgent and must be met at once. In the face of this dreaded disease, and in the nation-wide effort to stamp it out, Lancaster will not fail to ‘go over the top.’ ”

More than a century later, we must again go over the top.

Community clamor

Thursday, April 16, we urge Lancaster city residents to seize the chance to show their appreciation for health care and essential workers and have fun in the process.

At precisely 6 p.m., play a musical instrument, bang pots and pans, cheer, sing or shout outside — just make sure to stay at least 6 feet from your neighbors.

The Community Clamor is intended to express our thanks to health care providers putting their lives on the line to care for those who are suffering from COVID-19; to thank cleaners sanitizing health care spaces; to thank grocery store and food service workers for keeping us fed; to shake off some of our sadness and anxiety; and to connect as a community and remind us all that we’re in this together.

“Research tells us that music is one of our most powerful therapeutic tools in helping to mitigate the effects and impact of depression, anxiety disorders, stress, loneliness and isolation,” John Gerdy, the founder and executive director of Music For Everyone, wrote Sunday for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Music can elevate an individual’s mood, resulting in a more positive outlook. It also offers a pathway to connecting with other humans.”

The effort is being led by LNP | LancasterOnline, Music For Everyone and the City of Lancaster. We hope it’s the first of other such events throughout the county.