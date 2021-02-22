There’s been some very disturbing news involving Penn State University this winter.

“An online event meant to honor the legacy of Black women who were at the forefront of movements against sexual violence was commandeered (Feb. 15) by a white man who demonstrated or displayed violent messages,” the Centre Daily Times’ Bret Pallotto reported last week.

The “Zoom bombing” at University Park and another at Penn State Brandywine were racially motivated, University Police said.

“Zoom bombings” are not harmless appearances by a household toddler or cat in the background. They are “a type of online harassment where an individual hijacks a video conference to wreak havoc, cause distress and upset meeting or event participants,” Penn State explained in a Feb. 15 news release.

The University Park incident was particularly reprehensible, because it happened during the Penn State Gender Equity Center’s educational lineup for Black History Month.

The disrupter “masqueraded as a police officer and wore a fake mustache as he hijacked the meeting and displayed what appeared to be a firearm,” the Centre Daily Times reported. “He reenacted the killing of George Floyd, displayed sexually violent content through his Zoom window and verbally taunted the about 15 attendees.”

It’s hard to describe just how awful this is. It’s disgusting. And cruel, given the audience that was targeted.

At least Penn State President Eric Barron came out with a strong statement against the hate crimes.

“These vile activities are reprehensible and the disruption and trauma they create is inexcusable,” Barron wrote. “We must continue to stand strong together against these appalling incidents and show that our community will not tolerate the hate-filled words and actions of those who hide behind the anonymity of a computer screen. These are criminal activities and, if found, we will hold the perpetrators responsible.”

While the University Park incident might not have been the work of someone affiliated with the campus, according to police, Penn State has had ongoing problems with racist incidents tied to online activities.

For example, Black Caucus said that “unwanted users ‘ambushed’ the Black Caucus Zoom room” during a late January event and “filled the chat with ‘anti-Semitic and white supremacist language’ while several users screamed into their microphones, played loud music or exposed themselves sexually,” the Daily Collegian, Penn State’s student newspaper, reported.

Black Caucus acknowledged that the Penn State community has taken steps to address the problem, but said “it is not enough.”

It’s good that Barron named a Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety last summer. He must continue efforts to combat hate at the university.

We live in a changed world, with so much of our lives now online. This has opened us up to new forms of hate and new types of violence.

But it’s hate and violence all the same.

And they must be stamped out.