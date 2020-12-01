THE ISSUE

President-elect Joe Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by a margin of 80,555 votes — nearly twice the margin that Trump had over Hillary Clinton (44,292) in 2016. The Pennsylvania election results were certified last Tuesday. A lawsuit filed by Republicans seeking to invalidate mail-in votes was dismissed Saturday in a unanimous ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

One week ago, we wrote what we hoped would be our last editorial about the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“The election is over,” we wrote, imploring Pennsylvania Republicans to cease amplifying the baseless claims made by Trump and his allies aimed at undermining and overturning — ultimately, disgracefully — the election results.

We cannot quite believe we have to say this again. But the election is, indeed, over.

Fini. Finito. Terminada.

And those who pretend Trump still has a chance of holding onto office for four more years — or that the election was stolen from him — are harming our democracy.

We’ve had to reject multiple letters to the editor that have claimed — falsely — that there was massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania and in other states.

There was not.

That’s not a matter of opinion; it’s a matter of fact. And we cannot publish willful disinformation or even unintentional falsehoods.

As Lancaster County’s chief elections official, Randall O. Wenger, a Republican, vouched for the county’s electoral process even before the election and oversaw the counting of mail-in ballots.

Christopher Krebs, a Republican appointee and former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night that there was “no foreign power that is flipping votes ... no domestic actor flipping votes.”

“I have confidence in the security of this election because I know the work that we’ve done for four years in support of our state and local partners,” Krebs said.

Krebs was fired by Trump via Twitter for the cardinal sin of issuing a statement describing the Nov. 3 election as “the most secure in American history.”

On “60 Minutes,” Krebs described the Trump campaign’s claims of fraud and electoral interference as “farcical,” and noted that “the proof is in the ballots. The recounts are consistent with the initial count, and to me, that’s further evidence, that’s confirmation that the systems used in the 2020 election performed as expected, and the American people should have 100% confidence in their vote.”

We have 100% confidence in the vote. And in the elections officials and workers who took on the thankless and exhausting task of counting the vote.

And we’re appalled by Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers who continue to lie to their constituents about the Nov. 3 election. They want people to believe that the votes cast for them were legitimate — but votes cast on the same ballots, using the same voting system, for Biden were not.

That makes absolutely no sense. And we wonder if, someday, they will regret perpetuating spurious theories in service to a president who seems much more concerned about himself than the country.

Last Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee held a travesty of a “hearing” in Gettysburg about alleged election improprieties in the commonwealth. As Brad Bumsted, bureau chief of the LNP Media Group watchdog publication The Caucus, wrote in a column, the testimony “painted a picture of corruption without hard evidence.”

Or evidence of any kind. There was simply no “there” there.

As The Associated Press reported, the Senate committee let Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others “air their beliefs that there had been problems with how the Pennsylvania vote was conducted and counted. All claims were baseless. ... Trump even participated, calling from the White House while one of his lawyers held a phone up to a microphone. He reiterated the same unfounded claims of fraud he’s been tweeting about for weeks.”

Those claims, the AP noted, “have persisted despite Trump losing repeatedly in state and federal courts, including a Philadelphia-based federal appeals court’s decision Friday that said the Trump campaign’s ‘claims have no merit,’ and a state Supreme Court decision Saturday that threw out a legal challenge to the election and effort to stop certification of its results.”

That “hearing” was ridiculous and dangerous, lending credence to baseless nonsense that was more suited to the dark reaches of the internet than a Senate committee.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano — who brought the Gettysburg circus to his home district — went with other Pennsylvania lawmakers to the White House on Wednesday night to meet President Trump.

Mastriano was among those pictured at the Gettysburg event without a face mask.

Unsurprisingly, he had to abruptly leave the White House after being informed he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the AP.

Why were any Pennsylvania lawmakers meeting with Trump at the White House after their lie-a-palooza of a hearing?

Thankfully, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, state House Speaker Bryan Cutler of Peach Bottom had the good sense to stay away, as did other Republican leaders in the Legislature.

But still, the nonsense keeps coming.

More than two dozen Republicans in the state House issued a memorandum Friday for a resolution disputing the statewide election results.

In a statement, they asserted that they could not “accept certification of the results in statewide races.”

They maintained that the General Assembly “needs to take extraordinary measures” to address the “extraordinary questions” raised by the election.

And by “extraordinary measures,” they apparently mean tossing out the votes of Pennsylvanians, and urging Congress to allow them to appoint electors who would seat Trump instead of President-elect Biden.

This is madness — madness co-sponsored by several members of the Lancaster County delegation, including state Reps. Keith Greiner of Upper Leacock Township, David Zimmerman of East Earl Township, and Jim Cox of Adamstown.

Greiner’s name came as a surprise as we’ve generally found him to be sensible. This resolution is the very opposite of sensible.

Fortunately, it’s mostly an empty gesture. A news release issued Saturday by Cutler and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff made it clear that the House would not have time to vote on any new resolutions before the session ended.

So this was pandering, plain and simple. But perilous all the same in its undermining of democracy.

We expect better from Greiner, at least.

We should expect better from all of our lawmakers.