THE ISSUE

As 2022 drew to a close, a tragic house fire in Lancaster city devastated a family and the School District of Lancaster. Lancaster County commissioners voted to allocate more federal relief funding. And a county Republican official castigated the county bar association.

We begin today with sorrow over the heartbreaking deaths of 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt and her 18-year-old sister Anna as a result of a New Year’s Eve fire at their West Lemon Street home.

And we’d like to amplify the thoughts of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

“I had the privilege of watching Anna and Ariana grow up — attending some of the same schools as my daughter where they were active, engaged friends and students, and bright lights at McCaskey and Reynolds (Middle School),” Sorace wrote on Facebook. “My thoughts are with their mother and grandmother during this incredibly difficult time. Please pray for them and all those who knew and loved Anna and Ariana.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported, the city fire bureau and the state police fire marshal’s office ruled the fire was caused by an electrical failure. A fund has been set up at Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County on behalf of the Leavitt family.

While not offering additional details about this particular house fire, a news release from the city reminded residents to install 10-year battery smoke alarms on every floor and in every bedroom, to test the alarms each month and to “ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year.” You can request a free smoke alarm from American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

In another tragedy, an 80-year-old woman, identified by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office as Anna Manson, died in a house fire in West Lampeter Township on Tuesday morning.

We strongly urge you to ensure your home has working smoke alarms. Take care of this now, please, before you forget.

Affordable housing

We were encouraged to read that the Lancaster County commissioners allocated $5 million in federal relief money to six affordable housing projects in the county last week.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported, “Three projects in Lancaster city and one in Millersville Borough received $1 million or more each — less than what the developers had requested — while smaller projects in Denver and Elizabethtown boroughs received their full funding amounts, which were less than $1 million. The funding comes from the county’s $106 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act money.”

Was this enough? Nowhere near it. Was it a modest and hopeful start? Yes.

We haven’t been shy about asking the commissioners to prioritize affordable housing when dispensing federal COVID-19 relief funds. It is a critical need in Lancaster County that is both a moral imperative and a pragmatic one: County employers need to be able to attract and retain workers, and those workers need to be able to find housing that doesn’t consume more than 30% of their household income.

Nevertheless, Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons remains stubbornly opposed to what he called “large government interventions,” and only approved support for a project adding two new affordable housing units to a building that already has three. Any such addition is welcome, but American Rescue Plan funds are meant to be used to meet community needs, and this county’s needs are sizable.

We’re relieved that Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino departed from Parsons on this issue and voted with Democratic Commissioner John Trescot to approve funding for three projects in Lancaster and one in Millersville, though, as Evans noted, the “county’s contributions represent just a fraction of the total cost of those projects.”

D’Agostino previously served as CEO of the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, which is now the equitable housing advocacy organization Tenfold. So he’s surely aware of the need for more affordable housing not just in Lancaster city, but around the county.

An analysis by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities described the shortage of housing for low- and middle-income families here as “severe.” It found that there were about 4,300 homes throughout the county with rents low enough to accommodate families of two or three making around $40,000 a year or less.

“To meet the demand for such units, the county would need about 1,150 more to come online each year over a decade, according to the analysis — many times more than the current pace of affordable housing development,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last April.

Trescot pointed out another benefit of funding affordable housing projects: “turning undeveloped property into tax revenue.”

Indeed.

Rating judges

Kirk Radanovic, the chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Committee, accused “the Lancaster Bar Association of playing politics after the bar made changes it said will make its evaluation of county judge candidates more transparent and thorough,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported last week.

Once again, we’re dealing with a case of projection, in which a politician plays politics by accusing others of playing politics.

How is making a judicial rating system more transparent a partisan act?

Here’s the gist of the matter, as reported by Nephin: “The bar has long rated county court candidates, but details about how it assessed candidates have not been shared publicly. That has led to criticism that the process isn’t transparent, according to Jeffrey Ouellet, who chairs the bar’s judiciary committee. Under the bar’s new rules, those details will be shared.”

Four sitting county judges — Leonard Brown, Jeff Conrad, Craig Stedman and JoAnne Murphy, who all ran for the bench as Republicans — offered critiques that Ouellet said were helpful.

That’s it.

That is what sparked Radanovic to thunder against both the bar association and those judges. He also lambasted county President Judge David Ashworth for appointing a sitting judge to the county elections board and Judge Jeffery Wright for choosing a Democrat to chair the elections board, “while Republicans hold control of all county offices including the Commissioners.”

As Nephin explained, Radanovic was referring to Ashworth’s temporary appointment of Wright and former county solicitor Christina Hausner to the elections board to fill vacancies created because Commissioners Parsons and D’Agostino must leave that board while they run for reelection this year.

Ashworth pointed out that neither he nor any county judges were “inserting themselves into the political process.”

“Judges are permitted to educate the public, and the four judges ... were simply weighing in on educating people about the process,” Ashworth said.

Ouellet’s response was similarly sensible and straightforward: “Many members of our bench support these changes because they — much like the Judiciary Committee of the Lancaster Bar Association — want qualified candidates to fill these positions. Having competent, experienced, unbiased arbiters of the law is the polestar of our judicial system, and something that the citizens of Lancaster County deserve.”

Radanovic described the bar’s ratings process as a “disgrace” and a “popularity contest,” and asked this year’s judicial hopefuls seeking the county GOP’s endorsement not to take part.

Vetting by the bar association is the opposite of a popularity contest. It’s a professional assessment of a judicial candidate’s legal qualifications. Why would the county Republican chairman be opposed to this?