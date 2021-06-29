THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported, a heat wave was predicted for Lancaster County this week, with a few days, beginning Monday, of 90-degree temperatures, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College. And a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook indicated that heat indexes across central Pennsylvania could reach up to 100 degrees today — “in other words,” Yabor wrote, “that’s how hot it will actually feel outside,” with the heat and humidity.

In the past couple of days, people have started signing off in emails in a slightly different way, shifting from the pandemic standard “stay healthy!” to the seasonal “stay cool!”

Staying cool is actually essential to staying healthy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website pulls no punches about the dangers of hot weather: “Deaths result from heat stroke and related conditions, but also from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cerebrovascular disease. Heat waves are also associated with increased hospital admissions for cardiovascular, kidney, and respiratory disorders.”

The CDC further explains: “Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs.”

So, please, take this heat wave — the first of the summer in Lancaster County — seriously.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Noel Elvin reported, the American Red Cross urges people to stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illness.

“An average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of fluid daily,” the Red Cross states on its website, noting that people with certain medical conditions or on certain medications may need to drink more.

Both the Red Cross and the CDC say to avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. Eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day also helps to maintain one’s electrolytes. And sports drinks can help to replace salt and minerals lost when sweating heavily.

Also, stay informed: Heed weather forecasts and pay attention to the heat index and, particularly if you have respiratory issues, to any air quality warnings.

If possible, wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing, preferably made with a breathable fabric like cotton.

If you need to be outside in the heat, make sure you’re with at least one other person. Don’t exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Try — if you can — to stay indoors, in air conditioning. “Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness,” the CDC notes. Taking a cool shower or bath “is a much better way to cool off. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.”

The Red Cross also encourages people to cover their windows with drapes or shades, and weather-strip doors and windows. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, the Red Cross and CDC advise, spend a few hours at a public library or shopping mall.

And please check on elderly neighbors, at least twice a day, to ensure that their homes are cool and that they have plenty of water to drink. If seniors need to find someplace to cool off, contact the Lancaster County Office of Aging at 717-299-7979.

Remember that your animals will suffer in the heat, too. Make sure your pets have plenty of water and, if they’re outside, plenty of shade. Otherwise, bring them into your — hopefully — cool home.

Thankfully, Lancaster County will not be sweltering in the kind of extreme temperatures, upward of 110 degrees, besetting the Pacific Northwest.

Not this time around, anyway.

Deadly crossing

If you’re looking to escape the heat by taking to the water, exercise all the usual water safety precautions — and please, if you’re rafting, kayaking or canoeing, avoid the Cocalico Creek farm crossing between Warwick and West Earl townships. It is a public safety hazard that clearly should have been rectified years ago.

As LNP | Lancaster Online outdoors writer Ad Crable wrote in the Sunday edition, that crossing — a low-lying concrete bridge that spans Cocalico Creek about 1,000 feet from the stream’s confluence with the Conestoga River — was “built without a required safety and environmental permit in 1991 so a farmer could have easier access to fields on either side of the creek.”

The story Crable told is harrowing.

He told of K. Derek Pritts, a local Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission waterways conservation officer, now retired, who implored the commission and the agency then known as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources to force the farmer to tear out the crossing. Pritts presciently, and tragically, described the crossing as a “killing machine.”

Crable told of how, in 1992, the farmer, Alvin S. King, was granted a permit to keep his previously unauthorized low-water bridge.

And he told of how, just two years later, “15-year-old Jonathan Lapp, of Akron, drowned when he and a friend were flipped in high water from their canoe by the crossing’s hydraulics and were sucked into separate drainage pipes. ... Lapp’s companion was flushed through and survived. ... But Lapp became trapped by debris clogging the culvert. His body was retrieved from the culvert more than six hours later.”

King had been required to keep the six culverts, or drainage pipes, which are embedded in the crossing, free of debris; he had failed to do so, according to Crable’s reporting.

In late May, Tom Stauffer, of Lititz, watched in horror as a young family friend and his kayak were sucked into one of the submerged metal tubes running through the crossing’s concrete bridge before emerging, shaken but somehow alive.

As Crable reported, Stauffer drove to the regional office of the Fish and Boat Commission at Speedwell Forge Lake, reported what his friend had — barely — survived and insisted that something be done about the crossing. Officials from the commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection subsequently met at the crossing and on June 10, the latter agency cited Leon King (son of Alvin, and now the farm’s owner) for two violations: failure to maintain a water obstruction and putting fill on the side of the stream without getting a permit.

Leon King has placed warning signs on each bank above the crossing and had until Monday to remove a downed tree that is damming the crossing and to clear the crossing’s culverts of any debris.

This is not enough.

The state permit issued to Alvin King in 1992 — after the crossing already had been built — must be revoked and the crossing must be removed. Two sources involved with the case told Crable these remedies are being considered.

State officials failed Jonathan Lapp by allowing the deadly crossing to remain in place nearly three decades ago. They must not fail to act now.