THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported, the Conestoga Valley school board rejected pleas from district teachers to shift from its plan to offer full-time, in-person instruction to a hybrid learning model. The board voted 7-1 Monday night “in favor of an updated reopening plan that added a synchronous online option for secondary students in the hopes that it could decrease class sizes, though it's unclear what, if any, impact it could have,” Geli reported, noting that board members “also agreed to delay the start of the school year by one week, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, to prepare for reopening.” The board’s 3 1/2-hour meeting “followed a rally by Conestoga Valley Education Association members in support of a hybrid instructional model, which would blend in-person and online classes to reduce class sizes and enable appropriate social distancing.” The board will meet again Monday.

We don’t know what the right answer is regarding how schools should be teaching students in a pandemic.

We do think, however, that Conestoga Valley school officials should have talked more to teachers before settling on a full-time in-person instruction plan, so teachers didn’t feel they needed to stage a socially distanced rally to make their voices heard.

And we think the district’s school board probably should have a better plan for reducing class sizes than just hoping enough secondary students will choose online learning.

As school board members lobbed question after question at him and other administrators Monday night, Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said his mind was racing “a million miles a minute.”

No wonder. Being a school superintendent in the summer of 2020 is not easy.

Gov. Tom Wolf has left the decision-making to local school districts — which is where it should be. But because the ongoing public health situation is so precarious and fluid, his administration’s recommendations to schools keep evolving.

It was just on Aug. 10 that state health and education officials offered guidance indicating that because of Lancaster County’s COVID-19 transmission rate, schools here should open under a blended (hybrid) or fully remote instructional model.

The uncertainty hasn’t just been difficult for school administrators.

It’s not easy being a teacher facing a school year that might mean bringing COVID-19 home along with the usual papers to grade.

Even as they figure out what’s best for their kids — in-person school or virtual learning — parents also need to figure out on whom they will be able to rely should schools need to close again. (Grandparents ages 60 or over, obviously, aren’t an option.)

And we especially worry for children, many of whom are yearning for a return to routine and social interaction.

This is all a nightmare, and it wouldn't be this way, if we’d gotten control of this pandemic earlier and more effectively. Elsewhere in the world, kids are back in the classroom because their countries’ COVID-19 transmission rates are low enough to allow it.

This isn’t the case in the United States, or even in Lancaster County — hence the debate at Conestoga Valley.

The hybrid model favored by that district’s teachers has its own risks. Epidemiologists told the website Wired that kids who go to school only a few days a week may have a wider pool of contacts — friends, child care providers — than is advisable during a pandemic.

But packing 25 or more students into a classroom five days a week also has proven problematic.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some schools in the U.S. South that opened with full in-person instruction earlier this month have had to close their doors and return to virtual instruction, or have had to impose quarantines on staff members and students.

Any teacher will tell you that a classroom is, on a good day, a germ factory, a petri dish. And following social distancing recommendations is difficult.

As Conestoga Valley High School biology teacher Tara Flick wrote in the LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday Perspective section, “The space required to keep children 6 feet apart is absolutely impossible to provide if you have all students attend daily. The most distance teachers can create for the 20-30 students in their classrooms is around 1 to 2 feet (and in some cases not even that), and only while they are seated.”

Flick, president of the Conestoga Valley Education Association, wrote that teachers want to be in their classrooms, teaching, because they know that’s the best way to engage their students in learning. But she maintained that schools “must do what they can to decrease the number of students in a building at one time. ... Hybrid schedules break up classes into smaller groups of students who attend school physically some days and learn virtually others.”

Conestoga Valley isn’t the only Lancaster County school district proceeding with full in-person instruction.

We worry that some of the decision-making has been guided by earlier, disproved assertions that children cannot get COVID-19 — in reality, more than 406,000 children have tested positive in the U.S. since the pandemic’s start, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

As we’ve noted before, a sizable South Korean study has shown that children ages 10 and older can transmit the novel coronavirus at least as readily as adults.

We’re about to embark on a massive public health experiment involving teachers and children, and we’re not sure what’s going to happen. We don’t even have a good hypothesis.

But we know this: Decisions should be based on the best science that’s available at this time, not on political motivations or an unwillingness to make an unpopular call.

Kids going back to school should be fully immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases, so whatever space a school sets aside for isolating kids with COVID-19 symptoms won’t be occupied by kids with other infectious diseases. (The time between when a parent is notified and the parent actually arrives at school to pick up the sick child can be interminable for everyone involved.)

And there needs to be some understanding that in a pandemic, circumstances change quickly. And so does medical knowledge.

On Monday, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine issued a revised mandate about wearing masks in schools.

She previously said masks wouldn’t be required in schools when 6-feet distances could be maintained. But acting on updated guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics — clearly child health experts — Levine eliminated that exemption and said masks now would be required in school at all times (save for when students are eating and drinking 6 feet apart, or taking socially distanced mask-wearing breaks of no more than 10 minutes).

This is a sound, science-based rule issued by Levine, who is herself a pediatrician. And it was almost immediately blasted by a state House Republican Caucus spokesman who said in a statement that “the statewide, unilateral mandate that students wear masks at all times while in school is another last-minute impediment to schools finalizing their reopening plans and goes against the principle of local control over school reopening that Gov. Wolf has touted for months.”

This is where kids would insert an eye-rolling emoji.

A strong mask mandate actually might decrease the chances that schools will need to make drastic changes after reopening. It’s the simplest solution we have to limit spread of the novel coronavirus. If we want kids to be able to stay in school, mask-wearing is our best shot.