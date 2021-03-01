THE ISSUE

York city resident John Naylor “has plucked more than 15,000 pieces of single-use plastics, as well as tons of other litter such as tires, barrels, foam, plastic chairs, flip-flops and more” from the Susquehanna River, Bay Journal’s Ad Crable reported in the Feb. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline. “Naylor’s unrelenting crusade began on a February day in 2017 while he was complaining about the deluge of plastics he saw each time he paddled the river in one of his vintage wooden canoes.” Bay Journal is a nonprofit news organization that covers the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

In these pandemic times, it has perhaps been easy to dismiss or forget about seemingly lesser problems or blights in the world.

But they’re still there. And they still matter. Especially when it comes to the environment. Our actions — sometimes accidental, sometimes selfish and reckless — can taint the soil, air and water that sustain us.

Others are left to clean up the mess. And thank goodness for them.

The Feb. 22 headline said it all: “1 guy with a canoe.”

Crable told the story of Naylor, who’s made it his personal mission to do the “dirty work” of collecting river trash.

It’s a story worth amplifying. Naylor may be just one guy with a canoe, but hopefully his example inspires others — if not to clean up the river then to do their part to keep the river clean in the first place.

As Crable writes, Naylor’s crusade began four years ago when he was complaining about all the plastic he saw when paddling on the Susquehanna.

“Quit bitching and do something about it,” one of his friends told him.

“So Naylor did, and he set the initial bar fairly high — betting that he could retrieve 1,000 pieces of single-use plastic containers by Memorial Day (in 2017),” Crable wrote. “His picking trips became a steady routine, once or twice a week, and he posted pictures of each day’s ugly haul on his Instagram account. He hit the 1,000 mark with a few days to spare.”

Goals and deadlines work. (If only they were set and adhered to rigidly in more aspects of life and governance. Imagine what we might accomplish.)

But why stop at 1,000?

Naylor kept going. Energized in part by the ongoing feedback on his Instagram account (@Susquehanna_Plastic_Pickn_1000), he has spent four years cleaning up what we’ve allowed to make its way to the river.

Commenting on a Jan. 17 post featuring an ugly pile of junk, someone wrote, “I’m always aghast at the stuff people dump!”

As are we.

In a perfect world, Naylor’s efforts wouldn’t be needed.

But the failure by too many to observe common courtesy creates what may become a lifelong mission for the 57-year-old York man.

Indeed, the endless flow of the river and what it brings to the shores make his task seem Sisyphean.

“The plastic comes down one of the world’s oldest major river systems in alarming volumes and relentless waves after each high-water event,” Crable explains.

Describing a soberingly typical outing for Naylor, Crable writes: “At one stop on an uninhabited, narrow woody island, you could barely take a step without dancing around plastic containers.

“But Naylor, wearing rubber wading boots so he can enter marshy areas, was undeterred. He reached over and scooped handfuls of water bottles, tennis balls, spent shotgun shells, pieces of foam, cigarette lighters and other cast-off items, depositing them in reused plastic trash bags in his canoe.”

Crable notes that Naylor’s efforts have an even greater importance with the growing understanding about how harmful plastic — and especially ubiquitous one-use containers — can be for the environment. The stuff just doesn’t go away. It eventually breaks down into microplastics that can cause serious health problems for both wildlife and humans.

We join Naylor in hoping that, as Crable explains, “manufacturers will acknowledge the environmental harm and stop bottling water and beverages in plastic, using glass and aluminum instead, which are eminently more recyclable.”

We can play a huge part, too, through what we choose to purchase and not purchase when it comes to beverage containers and packaging.

Marga Lane, of Lancaster Township, stressed that point in a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline praising Naylor.

“While cleaning up the river is essential for the general benefit of us and nature, the real solution is to stop buying food, beverages and other items that create waste in the first place,” Lane wrote. “Taking our own shopping bags to markets and buying food in bulk, without packaging, is a beginning. Recycling packaging materials like cardboard, plastic and glass also helps.”

The daily decisions we make as consumers can collectively add up to meaningful progress.

Naylor knows he’ll never be “caught up” on keeping his section of the Susquehanna clean, but he’s undaunted.

“It’s a little spot on the planet, but I just want to see the Susquehanna a cleaner river,” he said. “I do it because one guy can make a little noise. It beats not making any noise.”

Naylor doesn’t want any financial help. He told Crable that he instead urges people to donate to the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, which stages its own river cleanups and has a Facebook presence.

We turn again to Lane’s letter and her eloquent praise for Naylor’s environmentalism:

“Publicizing Naylor’s work should make us all keenly aware of how our lifestyle affects not only our waterway but also, ultimately, our own lives. This debris comes from all over and ends up where we tend to ignore it — to our peril.”