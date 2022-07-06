THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos wrote in Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column, “Every year, homeowners in the city face unanticipated sidewalk repair bills that could cost them thousands of dollars. And while the city has a program in place to help cover the expense or spread it out over time, the bills can be a shock to property owners already stung by the rapidly increasing cost of home maintenance. According to the Home Care Price Index maintained by the online home services directory Thumbtack, the average annual cost of maintaining a single-family home rose 9.3% in 2021 to $4,486. With inflation climbing, those costs likely will continue to increase.”

We sympathize with city residents experiencing sidewalk-repair sticker shock.

It isn’t easy covering even the basic costs of running a household these days. Getting a bill in the hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars for repairs to several feet of concrete would feel akin to adding insult to inflation-inflicted injury.

But we’re not sure that there’s a better solution than that offered by the City of Lancaster.

As Campos reported, Pennsylvania law for third-class cities such as Lancaster holds home and commercial property owners responsible for the upkeep of sidewalks adjacent to their property.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the city has mailed out about 700 sidewalk repair notices since the beginning of 2021.

Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director, told Campos that as the city carries out street-improvement projects, it is bringing sidewalks into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations before finally paving the streets.

Sidewalks that are accessible to everyone is not just an admirable goal, but an essential one.

As Campos reported, “If a homeowner doesn’t complete the necessary repairs, the city will do the work and place a lien on the property until the owner pays for the work.”

We understand why that would be an unsettling prospect for anyone. But cracked and uneven sidewalks can be hazardous.

According to Campos’ reporting, the city developed a sidewalk assistance program in March that helps property owners to pay off repairs while contracting the city to do the work. “Campbell said program participants can choose to pay the entire cost upfront and receive a 10% discount,” Campos wrote. “Property owners also can pay for repairs in installments of $100 a month, or however much they can afford. Another option includes a loan from the city or a grant, which requires proof of income eligibility. All payment plans include a three-year warranty on the repairs.”

Said Campbell: “We’re going to lengths that the city has never gone to before to try to make it easier to fulfill this kind of an obligation.”

We appreciate that. We also understand why some city residents participating in the city’s program may be unhappy about paying $20 per square foot for a concrete sidewalk and $24 per square foot for a brick sidewalk. (Side note: Brick sidewalks are lovely, but difficult to maintain to keep them safe for people who use wheelchairs, walkers or canes. We’re not sure they’re worth the aesthetic appeal.)

Property owners also may do the work themselves or hire an independent contractor.

It is, unfortunately, part of the cost of living in Lancaster city. And unfortunately, those costs are rising — which is why we appeal again to state lawmakers to give third-class cities more options to raise tax revenue, to help ease the burden of city homeowners.

We believe all municipalities could do a better job of making clear the public safety obligations of property owners. And municipalities could do a better job of creating a list of qualified contractors and of helping property owners to coordinate repairs and thus improve their bargaining position.

We’d urge the City of Lancaster, specifically, to give property owners time to meet the costs of sidewalk repairs before slapping liens on properties. City resident Amy Singer told Campos she worries about people who can’t afford an unexpected sidewalk bill.

Singer, who lives on West Lemon Street, said residents of that street received sidewalk letters more than three months ago; the letters indicated that sidewalk repairs would need to be completed at least 30 days prior to street paving in “late summer.”

“It’s hard to plan concrete work 30 days in advance of an unknown date,” Singer said.

She has a solid point.

City officials should offer more clarity and as much as flexibility as possible during this economically challenging time.

Pathways to Recovery

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Sunday, “Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams is hoping to give more low-level offenders with drug or alcohol addictions the opportunity to get treatment and have their criminal charges dropped.”

Explaining the goal behind the Pathways to Recovery program, Adams noted that those “who are involved in a structured recovery program have a better chance of success.”

Her predecessor, county Judge Craig Stedman, launched a similar program in 2011, but it was run by a California company and the three-hour time difference made it difficult for participants to connect with administrators, Adams said. So the completion rate was less than 50% — clearly unsatisfying.

“If we’re going to have a diversion program, we want it to be successful,” Adams said. “We want to rehabilitate.”

So the Pathways program now will partner with two local nonprofits that focus on addiction and recovery: SecondChancePA and Compass Mark.

According to Nephin’s reporting, SecondChancePA is a pre-arrest diversion program in which police have the discretion not to charge people for minor drug offenses if they agree to go into treatment. SecondChancePA will provide certified recovery specialists who will work with Pathways participants.

Compass Mark will offer a Skills for Life program for some of the participants.

In an effort to make the Pathways program more inclusive, Adams is broadening it beyond first-time offenders. She also wisely reduced the participation fee from $500 to $100. “And if it’s determined someone would benefit from taking the skills class, which costs $125, they can get a $50 scholarship, so the maximum cost anyone would have to pay is $175,” Nephin reported.

Participants must undergo random drug testing and perform community service — the latter is an excellent way to develop purposefulness and to make valuable and healthy connections.

The district attorney’s office will use funds from the Lancaster County Drug Task Force to pay SecondChancePA $25,000 and Compass Mark $15,000 this year — a good use of those funds.

Kudos to District Attorney Adams for emphasizing rehabilitation.

Treatment is a far better option — for an offender, his family and the wider community — than incarceration when an offense doesn’t merit derailing a person’s life.